Brand experience agency iD ditches competitive pitches in favour of long-term projects

Ephremsen: '...we’re getting off the treadmill, we won’t be part of a beauty parade'

Paul Ephremsen, who co-founded the agency in 1993 with Paul Soanes, has taken over as chief executive from managing director Emma Ede, who has left the business after 18 years.

Ephremsen told Campaign the business is moving away from competitive pitch processes. Instead, it will pick out the brands and sectors that it wants to work with and approach them with plans on how a long-term experiential strategy can help.

He said: "We will pitch long-term ideas for those clients, as well our existing clients. But we’re getting off the treadmill, we won’t be part of a beauty parade."

Ephremsen added the agency will also turn its focus to creating more transactional and commercial experiences. This could mean visitors paying for an experience, or for a brand to acquire more customers using an event.

"We are looking to evolve what we are doing for clients," Ephremsen said. "There’s a strong belief that consumers are willing to pay for experiences, for example the Guinness Storehouse charges around £20 and attracts 1.8 million people a year.

"We already have clients that we do transactional activity for and they seem to be the clients that are more sticky."

However, Ephremsen made clear that the business will continue to work with its long-term clients such as Britvic and Nespresso on traditional experiential briefs where necessary.

ID’s sister agency Live will also continue to deliver tactical campaigns.

Ephremsen added: "We have always seen ourselves as the trailblazers in the sector and we plan to continue that, at a time when the industry is at an exciting inflection point and can truly drive financial value from the power of experience.

"We have built new creative and strategic collaborations and have new specialist retail talent in the agency including Marcus Fox, director, who has moved from within the group to enhance our retail and pop-up capability.

"This is the boldest move we have ever made."