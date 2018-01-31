Brand experience agency Wolfe to go into liquidation

Laura Wolfe resigned as managing director of the shop last month according to documents filed on Companies House.

The agency has worked with a number of clients including Pets at Home, Qatar Airways, Stagecoach and the Institute of Directors.

In March last year Wolfe was appointed to work on Manchester Airport’s "#USADirect" campaign, which aimed to promote the 13 American destinations that people can fly direct to from the north of England.

Laura Wolfe declined to comment further on the liquidation.