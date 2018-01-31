Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Brand experience agency Wolfe to go into liquidation

Wolfe, the independent brand experience agency based in Manchester, is going into liquidation.

Brand experience agency Wolfe to go into liquidation

Laura Wolfe resigned as managing director of the shop last month according to documents filed on Companies House.

The agency has worked with a number of clients including Pets at Home, Qatar Airways, Stagecoach and the Institute of Directors.

In March last year Wolfe was appointed to work on Manchester Airport’s "#USADirect" campaign, which aimed to promote the 13 American destinations that people can fly direct to from the north of England.

Laura Wolfe declined to comment further on the liquidation.

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now