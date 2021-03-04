Brand Experience Agency of the Year 2020: Momentum Worldwide

Gold: Momentum Worldwide

Innovation, industry collaboration, investment in technology and high-profile client wins: Momentum Worldwide achieved all this and more in 2020 and rightly takes the top brand experience agency gong. The Interpublic shop created its own bespoke virtual experiential platform, VXi (Virtual Experience Innovation), as the pandemic put paid to in-person events, running virtual experiences for a number of brands including American Express, Microsoft, Samsung, Janssen, Merck Healthcare and Chevrolet. Judges also noted that the rollout of its own platform, Smart Stages, which it used to bring creative solutions and storytelling to life, created a lasting win for clients and for the business. Against the backdrop of the growing Covid-19 pandemic, Momentum secured new-business wins and developed new ways of working that contributed to growth, from virtual desking and wellbeing audits to increasing flexibility across the teams and investing in mental health initiatives.

Highlights across the year include transforming Microsoft Envision UK from a real-world experience into a two-day, digital event series, showcasing research that explores how organisations can harness technology to create a fair, inclusive workplace and bring about sustainable growth.

Momentum also focused its efforts on increasing diversity, committing to programmes such as AdFellows UK and creating new jobs for those from BAME backgrounds.

Silver: Amplify

It’s been a stellar year for Amplify. The agency won 22 new clients, 16 of which were added after the UK’s first lockdown in March 2020. It also joined forces with Brixton Finishing School to support underrepresented groups entering the creative industries.

Standout campaigns include the global launch for Sony’s PlayStation 5 (pictured), blurring the lines between experience, out of home, content and digital. Activations took place in 25 locations, including Tokyo, New York, Auckland, Seoul and Dubai. Images of the PS5 console, its DualSense controller and other PlayStation brand imagery were projected onto buildings and monuments.

Bronze: Smyle

Smyle has scooped bronze after spending a year investing in platforms for digital experiences, which helped it to continue delivering client projects and hit a series of ambitious business performance targets. Smyle has also spearheaded several industry initiatives. In June, agency founder Rick Stainton co-ordinated an open letter with tips on adapting to life under the pandemic. The agency also launched a campaign, #OneIndustryOneVoice, to help live experiences return safely to the UK.

Finalists

Lively Worldwide

In 2020, Lively won three major clients and delivered a series of virtual events – most notably a series of 22 broadcasts across major social platforms for Ericsson. It also invested a significant amount into the growth of a bespoke virtual platform and recruited staff for roles in marketing, digital media, operations.

XYZ

The agency kicked off 2020 with experiences including Lego House of Dots, a collaboration with artist Camille Walala and an event for Converse in London and Chicago. It rapidly reassessed its business model during the first lockdown, resulting in the launch in June of Connector, a platform bringing together digital and physical experiences.