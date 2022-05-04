Staff
Brand Experience Agency of the Year 2021: Imagination

The Gold winner in this category for Campaign's Global Agency of the Year Awards is Imagination, UK.

Imagination set several targets over the course of 2021. To innovate its offering, it focused on outstanding service with a number of objectives: to become even more efficient as an operation, to further diversify its client base, to push its strategic, creative and technology boundaries and to continue momentum on DE&I strategy.

It reimagined the business to create a more fluid and nimble operation, ensuring it emerged stronger from the pandemic while spreading its talent across more projects. It brought in greater discipline focus to innovate and ensure it had class-leading champions in each of its crafts.

Client diversification saw the agency add 38 new brands to its portfolio, while Imaginationʼs DE&I agenda has been a major part of its planning in 2021 and beyond. It formed DE&I boards across its offices and is supporting workstreams to target key objectives. Work with key partners such as the Saturday Club Trust and Adcraft in 2021 has been a key part of mobilising this culture. 

The agency delivered global client projects across 2021 for Epic Games, LG, Visa, Lego and Ford and judges commended its creative work, saying the agency had "beaten the pandemic and stayed ahead". 

A Riyadh office opened in May 2021, to support rapid growth in the Middle East, and significant hires and promotions have been made across the global business to invest further in its core offers of destinations, live, content and consultancy. Global strategic hires included Tom Gray, chief strategy officer, and Philomena Gray, chief people officer.

Silver: George P Johnson Experience Marketing, US

Bronze: Amplify, UK

Shortlisted: 

HeyMo ®️ The Experience Design Company, Turkey

Lightblue, United Arab Emirates

Media.Monks, Netherlands

Momentum Worldwide, US

