Brand Experience Agency of the Year 2021: Momentum Worldwide

Momentum Worldwide has been named Brand Experience Agency of the Year for the second year running. In 2021, Momentum Worldwide focused on how different physical and mental health needs affect how we experience the world. Much of its work across the year reflected this thinking, with the agency helping its brand partners embrace humanity again across a range of experiences, delivering intimacy at scale.

For Samsung, Momentum staged an immersive experience showcasing the work of perceptual artist Michael Murphy at London’s Saatchi Gallery, using Neo QLED technology. Audiences were transported through the immersive installation to an exclusive performance by electronic music duo, Gorgon City, from the Skywalk Biokovo on Croatia’s Adriatic coast. Momentum also reimagined tennis fans’ expectations and experiences at Wimbledon 2021, delivering the American Express Champion's Rally game, Cardmember lounge and Cardmember experience.

The human element was also felt internally, with an agency-wide focus on diversity and an emphasis on every individual being wholeheartedly encouraged to believe they are empowered and equipped to make change as, when, and where they see it to be necessary.

On the technical side, Momentum launched its hybrid experience platform, WhiteBox, powered by the agency’s virtual experience intelligence platform, Momentum VXi, enabling the agency to create more bespoke experience platforms for more clients worldwide.

The agency’s emphasis on human thinking and technology saw it land a number of new clients, while pitch conversion rate increased significantly compared to the previous year.

Judges singled out the agency’s "strong performance" and its focus on diversity and wellbeing, highlighting ‘innovative approaches and commitment’.

Silver: Imagination

In 2021, Imagination restructured its UK business to create a more resource-mobile operation, enabling its best talent to work across more projects. It diversified its client base further, adding more than 20 brands to its portfolio, but also expanded the sectors it worked in, across both B2C and B2B markets.

It also pushed the boundaries technology-wise, developing advanced virtual platforms and strategic partnerships in emerging engagement channels. Its work with Epic Games highlighted Imaginationʼs long-standing reputation for innovation, with projects achieved using hybrid production via the Unreal platform, while the agency has also delivered briefs focusing on NFTs, cryptocurrency and the metaverse.

DEI was also a strong focus across 2021, with Imagination forming its DEI board in Europe and collaborating with a DE&I partner to support its initiatives.

