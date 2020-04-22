Added 3 hours ago
Brand Experience B2B

These business-focused events surpassed all expectations. They connected with audiences and engaged them in the live activation while maintaining the core business goals.

Brand Experience B2B

GOLD
Cisco ‘Cisco Live EMEA’
George P. Johnson
Cisco Solutions tasked George P Johnson with creating an event that would accelerate demand for its services. The execution was successful, both in terms of engagement and return on investment.

Five strategic interactions built around the theme 'Imagine Intuitive', demonstrated the benefits of Cisco technology and inspired the audience. A series of visual experiences and interactions challenged them to apply technical skills and knowledge.

"The Playground" harnessed the power of imagination to help visitors troubleshoot and learn, and deliver a place where people could explore Cisco stories in-depth to reignite a sense of child-like wonder. By turning a demo into an experience, the experience doubled the number of faces captured by Cisco's Webex team for test data compared with previous iterations.

SILVER
‘Workhuman Live 2019’
Workhuman
Workhuman delivered an immersive space that encouraged attendees to introspect, interact and exchange ideas on important themes like gratitude, diversity and inclusion, and other pressing issues shaping the future of work.

Dynamic leaders from across industries, including actors, authors, activists and executives shared their journey and stories with the audience. The open layout of the conference floor and the various activity stations encouraged attendees to discuss and debate the learnings with each other, and as a result, take home to their companies bold ideas and tangible strategies.


BRONZE
ITV ‘Drama Festival’
A 360-degree immersive cinematic experience was delivered to over 400 international buyers and producers. The audience was immersed in a world of storytelling; showcasing some of the most exciting upcoming titles, such as World War Two drama World On Fire and a screen adaption of Malorie Blackman's Noughts + Crosses. The debut event was a success and it reinvented how the business wanted to deliver events.

FINALISTS

Flavour Adventure by Haygarth for Schweppes

Keeping Businesses Moving by Meet & Potato for Mercedes-Benz

YouTube Music: In Residence by Amplify for YouTube Music

Topics

