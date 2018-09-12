Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Brand experience pitching costs on the rise

Brand experience agencies are taking part in more pitches and forking out an increasing amount of cash to impress clients and standout from the crowd.

In a survey of the top experience agencies, Campaign found that 60% took part in more pitches in 2017 year on year.

As ever, pitching and payment remains a big cost in this industry. Agencies told Campaign that although the average lead time for pitches hasn’t changed (three weeks), the amount that they’re spending is on the up.

On average, shops spent around £29,419 on new business pitches in 2017, up 18% year on year, with £140,000 being the highest figure an agency spent on a single new business pitch last year, a 17% rise.

The average payment length has also increased by 6% year on year, to 52 days.

Read more in Campaign’s report, "The future of branded experiences".

