Brand Film Awards EMEA 2020: entry deadline nears

Awards celebrate most artistic, creative and effective work in the field.

Brand Film Awards EMEA: final deadline is 30 January

Time is running out to enter the Brand Film Awards EMEA, the awards scheme from PRWeek and Campaign that celebrates brand storytelling.

The early-bird entry deadline is Thursday (16 January) and the final deadline is 30 January.

Brand Film Awards EMEA will showcase the region's most artistic, creative and effective work through branded content films, from three-second clips to long-form documentaries.

Click here for more information and to enter.

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on 29 April at the Courthouse Hotel in London's Shoreditch. Winners will also be invited to present at the winners showcase event on 19 May at the Regent Street Cinema.

There are 28 categories in total, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres:

Business

  • B2B
  • Corporate
  • Internal
  • Issues and Reputation Management
  • Public Affairs

Consumer

  • Consumer Goods
  • Healthcare
  • Music and Entertainment
  • Sport

Social

  • Not-for-Profit/Giving Back
  • Sustainability

Branded Content and Entertainment

  • Brand Documentary
  • Branded Programme
  • Funniest Film
  • Most Emotional Film
  • Viral

Craft

  • Animated
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Best Director
  • Best Performance
  • Best Post-Production
  • Best Screenplay
  • Best Use of 360 or Virtual Reality
  • Foreign Language

People & Agencies

  • Brand of the Year
  • Creative Agency of the Year
  • PR Agency of the Year
  • Production Company of the Year

The shortlist will be announced on 26 February following an online judging process. All films debuting during the 2019 calendar year are eligible.

For more information, visit the Brand Film Awards website.

Check out the winners of the 2019 Brand Film Festival London.

A version of this story first appeared on PRWeek

