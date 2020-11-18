Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021 opens for entries

Brand Film Awards EMEA, the awards scheme from PR Week and Campaign that celebrates the best brand storytelling on film, is now open for entries for the 2021 event.
Awards will be presented for the top brand films across EMEA, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres - click here for more details.
There will be awards for the top agency, media production company and brand of the year – see the full list of categories at the bottom of the article.
There are several new or revised cateogories for 2021: Best Use of an Influencer or Celebrity, Best Use of Digital/Social Media, Best Use of Humour, Rising Star, Charity Film and Best Individual Performance.
Any film that airs in 2020 will be eligible.
The "early bird" deadline is Wednesday 3 February 2021, with a standard deadline of 24 February.
The results will be announced via a two-part virtual award ceremony, featuring a cinematic showcase, on Wednesday 28 and Thursday 29 April.
Click here for details and to enter the Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021.
For questions about the awards, please email stephanie.griffiths@haymarket.com. For enquiries about commercial opportunities, please contact steven.forsdick@haymarket.com or james.butters@haymarket.com.
Full list of categories
B2B
Corporate
Internal
Issues and Reputation Management
Public Affairs
Consumer Goods
Healthcare
Music and Entertainment
Sport
Brand Documentary
Branded Programme
Best Use of Humour
Most Emotional Film
Best Use of Digital/Social Media
Best Use of an Influencer or Celebrity
Animated
Behind the Scenes
Best Director
Best Individual Performance
Best Post-production
Best Screenplay
Best Use of New Tech (360 or virtual reality)
Foreign Language
Not-for-Profit/Giving Back
Sustainability
Charity Film
Brand of the Year
Media Production Company of the Year
Agency of the Year
Rising Star
A version of this article first appeared on PR Week