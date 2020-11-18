Staff
Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021 opens for entries

Early bird deadline is Wednesday 3 February 2021.

Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021: standard deadline for entries is 24 February

Brand Film Awards EMEA, the awards scheme from PR Week and Campaign that celebrates the best brand storytelling on film, is now open for entries for the 2021 event.

Awards will be presented for the top brand films across EMEA, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres - click here for more details.

There will be awards for the top agency, media production company and brand of the year – see the full list of categories at the bottom of the article.

There are several new or revised cateogories for 2021: Best Use of an Influencer or Celebrity, Best Use of Digital/Social Media, Best Use of Humour, Rising Star, Charity Film and Best Individual Performance.

Any film that airs in 2020 will be eligible.

The "early bird" deadline is Wednesday 3 February 2021, with a standard deadline of 24 February.

The results will be announced via a two-part virtual award ceremony, featuring a cinematic showcase, on Wednesday 28 and Thursday 29 April.

Click here for details and to enter the Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021.

For questions about the awards, please email stephanie.griffiths@haymarket.com. For enquiries about commercial opportunities, please contact steven.forsdick@haymarket.com or james.butters@haymarket.com.

Full list of categories

B2B

Corporate

Internal

Issues and Reputation Management

Public Affairs

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Music and Entertainment

Sport

Brand Documentary

Branded Programme

Best Use of Humour

Most Emotional Film

Best Use of Digital/Social Media

Best Use of an Influencer or Celebrity

Animated

Behind the Scenes

Best Director

Best Individual Performance

Best Post-production

Best Screenplay

Best Use of New Tech (360 or virtual reality)

Foreign Language

Not-for-Profit/Giving Back

Sustainability

Charity Film

Brand of the Year

Media Production Company of the Year

Agency of the Year

Rising Star

A version of this article first appeared on PR Week

