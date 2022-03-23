Brand Film Awards EMEA 2022: shortlist revealed

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on Wednesday 27 April at the Shoreditch Courthouse in London – click here to book your tickets.

Awards will be presented for the top brand films across EMEA, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other categories. There will be awards for the top agency, media production company and brand of the year.

This year’s co-chairs of judges are Giles Fraser, co-founder of Brands2Life, and Sara Cooper, creative co-founder of Plastic Pictures.

Thanks to all the judges for their hard work in the judging process, and congratulations to all the shortlisted entrants.

The full shortlist

Agency of the Year

Brands2Life

Maverick Media

Oh My Creative

WING

Animated

Finding Light for Novartis (Luxturna) by Weber Shandwick

Glenlivet Brand Home Film for Glenlivet (Pernod Ricard) by WMH&I

Nobody Is Normal for Childline by The Gate London

B2B

Beyond Profit for Schroders by Rizzello Creative

FedEx – UEFA EURO 2020 for FedEx Express Europe by FedEx

Lift The Fog for BD Biosciences by Inspired Films

Sitecore Santa for Sitecore by Brands2Life

Behind the Scenes

The Ultimate Assist for Manchester City/Midea by WING

We Need More Flowers for The Flower Council of Holland by Fever PR

What it ’ s like to be a creative with disability in the advertising industry for Irwin Mitchell by Merkle B2B

Best Director

To be announced at the awards ceremony.

Best Post-production

To be announced at the awards ceremony.

Best Screenplay

1 in 8: Breast Screening Recruitment for NHS London by Inspired Films

Bihar for BBK by LLYC

Lift The Fog for BD Biosciences by Inspired Films

Best Use of an Influencer or Celebrity

Little Simz – Love The Journey for Adobe by Ketchum London

Make Your Move for Kia Worldwide by We Are Fearless

Number 1 Superfan – Get It Right From A Genuine Site for Creative Content UK by Oh My Creative

Think Outside The Box for Starcom by LADbible Group

Best Use of Digital/Social Media

A Solider is a Solider for OmniGOV at MG OMD by LADbible Group

Beyond Profit for Schroders by Rizzello Creative

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team – Race Previews for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team by WING

Sexual Chocolate: Beneath the Wrapper for Prime Video UK by That Lot/Weber Shandwick

Best Use of Humour

To be announced at the awards ceremony.

Brand Documentary

CAMON17 – RISE OF THE SELFIE for TECNO MOBILE by The Playbook

Eleven for Museum of London by W Communications

Nolli Waterman: Finding Her Voice for HSBC by Hill+Knowlton Strategies

The Ones Who Keep Walking for Johnnie Walker by Diageo

WaterBear x Nikon, “A Lens on the World” for Nikon Europe by WaterBear

We Belong in the Mountains | Hannah Baybutt for Helly Hansen by Helly Hansen

Branded Programme

Beer Masters: The Search for Europe ’ s Next Great Beer for AB InBev by Electric Robin

s Next Great Beer for AB InBev by Electric Robin How to Crew for VICE and Grants Whiskey by VICE Media Group

Ready to Change the World for University of the West of England by Unversity of the West of England

Sivu: Sound of Hope for GN Hearing by Hill+Knowlton Strategies

The Boob Life campaign for Tommee Tippee by Manifest

Think Sunderland for University of Sunderland by Jaywing

Charity Film

Calling Attendance for Education Above All by Across the Pond

Mack the Knife: Prostate cancer (The Facts of Life) for Prostate Cancer UK by The Marsh Family supporting Prostate Cancer UK

“Music is Magic” – The Music Man Project Journey (2021) for Music Man Project by TEAM LEWIS

The Invisible Opponent for Calm by AMV BBDO & Seven Stones

This is Diabetes for Diabetes UK by Diabetes UK

Water Safety Decison Making for RNLI by Inspired Films

Consumer Goods

365 Reasons to Say ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ for Notonthehighstreet by Friendly Giants

Blown Away for Smartbox Group UK, Buyagift by Oh My Creative

Free Diver for Genesis Motor Europe by INNOCEAN Worldwide Europe GmbH

Glenlivet Brand Home Film for Glenlivet (Pernod Ricard) by WMH&I

The Little Book of Big Triumphs for Indeed by Oh My Creative

Virgin Media Chri23mas Campaign for Virgin Media by Linney Create

Corporate

1 in 8: Breast Screening Recruitment for NHS London by Inspired Films

Beyond Profit for Schroders by Rizzello Creative

Imagination Technologies: Reach the Top for Imagination Technologies by Cheerful Twentyfirst

Life In Stages for National Theatre by WING

Seeding the Future for BBVA by LLYC

The Next Great Impossible for Merck by Inspired Films

Foreign Language

To be announced at the awards ceremony.

Healthcare

Finding Light for Novartis (Luxturna) by Weber Shandwick

Sivu: Sound of Hope for GN Hearing by Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Take your shot for Mastercard Foundation by Across the Pond

The CLL Line for Astra Zeneca by Havas Lynx Group

The Smear Word for Roche by Mind_Matter

Internal

Reach the Top for Imagination Technologies by Imagination Technologies

SoulFaces – People behind details for Focchi by Focchi Spa

The Boxer for DRPG by DRPG

Issues and Reputation Management

To be announced at the awards ceremony.

Most Emotional Film

Calling Attendance for Education Above All Foundation by Across the Pond

Eleven for Museum of London by W Communications

Finding Light for Novartis (Luxturna) by Weber Shandwick

Seeding the Future for BBVA by LLYC

Vaccine Photography for Freuds Communications by Atomized Studios

Music and Entertainment

To be announced at the awards ceremony.

Not-for-Profit/Giving Back

Bihar for BBK by LLYC

Co-op Community Fridges for The Co-op by ITN Productions

Eleven for Museum of London by W Communications

Production Company of the Year

To be announced at the awards ceremony.

Public Affairs

BIMCO – Seafarers Deserve Support for BIMCO by ITN Productions

Calling Attendance for Education Above All Foundation by Across the Pond

Save Our Cash for Post Office by Boldspace

Sports

Eleven for Museum of London by W Communications

Make Your Move for Kia Worldwide by We Are Fearless

The 8000 Mile Auto5Graph for Vodafone by WING

The Ultimate Assist for Manchester City/Midea by WING

Trust Makes It Possible | American Magic for Helly Hansen by Helly Hansen

UEFA Outraged for UEFA by Shoot the Company

Sustainability

A Story of Hope for Xylem by Edelman

Beyond Profit for Schroders by Rizzello Creative

Good Life 2030 for Purpose Disruptors and COP26 by The Big Sky

Volvo Cars: Leading the Change in the Automotive Industry for Volvo by TBD Media Group

This article was originally published on PRWeek