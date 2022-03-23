Brand Film Awards EMEA 2022: shortlist revealed

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on Wednesday 27 April at the Shoreditch Courthouse in London – click here to book your tickets.
Awards will be presented for the top brand films across EMEA, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other categories. There will be awards for the top agency, media production company and brand of the year.
This year’s co-chairs of judges are Giles Fraser, co-founder of Brands2Life, and Sara Cooper, creative co-founder of Plastic Pictures.
Thanks to all the judges for their hard work in the judging process, and congratulations to all the shortlisted entrants.
The full shortlist
Agency of the Year
- Brands2Life
- Maverick Media
- Oh My Creative
- WING
Animated
- Finding Light for Novartis (Luxturna) by Weber Shandwick
- Glenlivet Brand Home Film for Glenlivet (Pernod Ricard) by WMH&I
- Nobody Is Normal for Childline by The Gate London
B2B
- Beyond Profit for Schroders by Rizzello Creative
- FedEx – UEFA EURO 2020 for FedEx Express Europe by FedEx
- Lift The Fog for BD Biosciences by Inspired Films
- Sitecore Santa for Sitecore by Brands2Life
Behind the Scenes
- The Ultimate Assist for Manchester City/Midea by WING
- We Need More Flowers for The Flower Council of Holland by Fever PR
- What it’s like to be a creative with disability in the advertising industry for Irwin Mitchell by Merkle B2B
Best Director
To be announced at the awards ceremony.
Best Post-production
To be announced at the awards ceremony.
Best Screenplay
- 1 in 8: Breast Screening Recruitment for NHS London by Inspired Films
- Bihar for BBK by LLYC
- Lift The Fog for BD Biosciences by Inspired Films
Best Use of an Influencer or Celebrity
- Little Simz – Love The Journey for Adobe by Ketchum London
- Make Your Move for Kia Worldwide by We Are Fearless
- Number 1 Superfan – Get It Right From A Genuine Site for Creative Content UK by Oh My Creative
- Think Outside The Box for Starcom by LADbible Group
Best Use of Digital/Social Media
- A Solider is a Solider for OmniGOV at MG OMD by LADbible Group
- Beyond Profit for Schroders by Rizzello Creative
- Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team – Race Previews for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team by WING
- Sexual Chocolate: Beneath the Wrapper for Prime Video UK by That Lot/Weber Shandwick
Best Use of Humour
To be announced at the awards ceremony.
Brand Documentary
- CAMON17 – RISE OF THE SELFIE for TECNO MOBILE by The Playbook
- Eleven for Museum of London by W Communications
- Nolli Waterman: Finding Her Voice for HSBC by Hill+Knowlton Strategies
- The Ones Who Keep Walking for Johnnie Walker by Diageo
- WaterBear x Nikon, “A Lens on the World” for Nikon Europe by WaterBear
- We Belong in the Mountains | Hannah Baybutt for Helly Hansen by Helly Hansen
Branded Programme
- Beer Masters: The Search for Europe’s Next Great Beer for AB InBev by Electric Robin
- How to Crew for VICE and Grants Whiskey by VICE Media Group
- Ready to Change the World for University of the West of England by Unversity of the West of England
- Sivu: Sound of Hope for GN Hearing by Hill+Knowlton Strategies
- The Boob Life campaign for Tommee Tippee by Manifest
- Think Sunderland for University of Sunderland by Jaywing
Charity Film
- Calling Attendance for Education Above All by Across the Pond
- Mack the Knife: Prostate cancer (The Facts of Life) for Prostate Cancer UK by The Marsh Family supporting Prostate Cancer UK
- “Music is Magic” – The Music Man Project Journey (2021) for Music Man Project by TEAM LEWIS
- The Invisible Opponent for Calm by AMV BBDO & Seven Stones
- This is Diabetes for Diabetes UK by Diabetes UK
- Water Safety Decison Making for RNLI by Inspired Films
Consumer Goods
- 365 Reasons to Say ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ for Notonthehighstreet by Friendly Giants
- Blown Away for Smartbox Group UK, Buyagift by Oh My Creative
- Free Diver for Genesis Motor Europe by INNOCEAN Worldwide Europe GmbH
- Glenlivet Brand Home Film for Glenlivet (Pernod Ricard) by WMH&I
- The Little Book of Big Triumphs for Indeed by Oh My Creative
- Virgin Media Chri23mas Campaign for Virgin Media by Linney Create
Corporate
- 1 in 8: Breast Screening Recruitment for NHS London by Inspired Films
- Beyond Profit for Schroders by Rizzello Creative
- Imagination Technologies: Reach the Top for Imagination Technologies by Cheerful Twentyfirst
- Life In Stages for National Theatre by WING
- Seeding the Future for BBVA by LLYC
- The Next Great Impossible for Merck by Inspired Films
Foreign Language
To be announced at the awards ceremony.
Healthcare
- Finding Light for Novartis (Luxturna) by Weber Shandwick
- Sivu: Sound of Hope for GN Hearing by Hill+Knowlton Strategies
- Take your shot for Mastercard Foundation by Across the Pond
- The CLL Line for Astra Zeneca by Havas Lynx Group
- The Smear Word for Roche by Mind_Matter
Internal
- Reach the Top for Imagination Technologies by Imagination Technologies
- SoulFaces – People behind details for Focchi by Focchi Spa
- The Boxer for DRPG by DRPG
Issues and Reputation Management
To be announced at the awards ceremony.
Most Emotional Film
- Calling Attendance for Education Above All Foundation by Across the Pond
- Eleven for Museum of London by W Communications
- Finding Light for Novartis (Luxturna) by Weber Shandwick
- Seeding the Future for BBVA by LLYC
- Vaccine Photography for Freuds Communications by Atomized Studios
Music and Entertainment
To be announced at the awards ceremony.
Not-for-Profit/Giving Back
- Bihar for BBK by LLYC
- Co-op Community Fridges for The Co-op by ITN Productions
- Eleven for Museum of London by W Communications
Production Company of the Year
To be announced at the awards ceremony.
Public Affairs
- BIMCO – Seafarers Deserve Support for BIMCO by ITN Productions
- Calling Attendance for Education Above All Foundation by Across the Pond
- Save Our Cash for Post Office by Boldspace
Sports
- Eleven for Museum of London by W Communications
- Make Your Move for Kia Worldwide by We Are Fearless
- The 8000 Mile Auto5Graph for Vodafone by WING
- The Ultimate Assist for Manchester City/Midea by WING
- Trust Makes It Possible | American Magic for Helly Hansen by Helly Hansen
- UEFA Outraged for UEFA by Shoot the Company
Sustainability
- A Story of Hope for Xylem by Edelman
- Beyond Profit for Schroders by Rizzello Creative
- Good Life 2030 for Purpose Disruptors and COP26 by The Big Sky
- Volvo Cars: Leading the Change in the Automotive Industry for Volvo by TBD Media Group
This article was originally published on PRWeek