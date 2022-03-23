PRWeek UK staff
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
3-4 minutes

Brand Film Awards EMEA 2022: shortlist revealed

The shortlist for the Brand Film Awards EMEA 2022, the awards scheme from PRWeek and Campaign, has been revealed.

The Brand Film Awards by Campaign and PRWeek
The Brand Film Awards by Campaign and PRWeek

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on Wednesday 27 April at the Shoreditch Courthouse in London – click here to book your tickets.

Awards will be presented for the top brand films across EMEA, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other categories. There will be awards for the top agency, media production company and brand of the year.

This years co-chairs of judges are Giles Fraser, co-founder of Brands2Life, and Sara Cooper, creative co-founder of Plastic Pictures.

Thanks to all the judges for their hard work in the judging process, and congratulations to all the shortlisted entrants.

The full shortlist

Agency of the Year

  • Brands2Life
  • Maverick Media
  • Oh My Creative
  • WING

Animated

  • Finding Light for Novartis (Luxturna) by Weber Shandwick
  • Glenlivet Brand Home Film for Glenlivet (Pernod Ricard) by WMH&I
  • Nobody Is Normal for Childline by The Gate London

B2B

  • Beyond Profit for Schroders by Rizzello Creative
  • FedEx – UEFA EURO 2020 for FedEx Express Europe by FedEx
  • Lift The Fog for BD Biosciences by Inspired Films
  • Sitecore Santa for Sitecore by Brands2Life

Behind the Scenes

  • The Ultimate Assist for Manchester City/Midea by WING
  • We Need More Flowers for The Flower Council of Holland by Fever PR
  • What its like to be a creative with disability in the advertising industry for Irwin Mitchell by Merkle B2B

Best Director

To be announced at the awards ceremony.

Best Post-production

To be announced at the awards ceremony.

Best Screenplay

  • 1 in 8: Breast Screening Recruitment for NHS London by Inspired Films
  • Bihar for BBK by LLYC
  • Lift The Fog for BD Biosciences by Inspired Films

Best Use of an Influencer or Celebrity

  • Little Simz – Love The Journey for Adobe by Ketchum London
  • Make Your Move for Kia Worldwide by We Are Fearless
  • Number 1 Superfan – Get It Right From A Genuine Site for Creative Content UK by Oh My Creative
  • Think Outside The Box for Starcom by LADbible Group

Best Use of Digital/Social Media

  • A Solider is a Solider for OmniGOV at MG OMD by LADbible Group
  • Beyond Profit for Schroders by Rizzello Creative
  • Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team – Race Previews for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team by WING
  • Sexual Chocolate: Beneath the Wrapper for Prime Video UK by That Lot/Weber Shandwick

Best Use of Humour

To be announced at the awards ceremony.

Brand Documentary

  • CAMON17 – RISE OF THE SELFIE for TECNO MOBILE by The Playbook
  • Eleven for Museum of London by W Communications
  • Nolli Waterman: Finding Her Voice for HSBC by Hill+Knowlton Strategies
  • The Ones Who Keep Walking for Johnnie Walker by Diageo
  • WaterBear x Nikon, “A Lens on the World” for Nikon Europe by WaterBear
  • We Belong in the Mountains | Hannah Baybutt for Helly Hansen by Helly Hansen

Branded Programme

  • Beer Masters: The Search for Europes Next Great Beer for AB InBev by Electric Robin
  • How to Crew for VICE and Grants Whiskey by VICE Media Group
  • Ready to Change the World for University of the West of England by Unversity of the West of England
  • Sivu: Sound of Hope for GN Hearing by Hill+Knowlton Strategies
  • The Boob Life campaign for Tommee Tippee by Manifest
  • Think Sunderland for University of Sunderland by Jaywing

Charity Film

  • Calling Attendance for Education Above All by Across the Pond
  • Mack the Knife: Prostate cancer (The Facts of Life) for Prostate Cancer UK by The Marsh Family supporting Prostate Cancer UK
  • “Music is Magic” – The Music Man Project Journey (2021) for Music Man Project by TEAM LEWIS
  • The Invisible Opponent for Calm by AMV BBDO & Seven Stones
  • This is Diabetes for Diabetes UK by Diabetes UK
  • Water Safety Decison Making for RNLI by Inspired Films

Consumer Goods

  • 365 Reasons to Say ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ for Notonthehighstreet by Friendly Giants
  • Blown Away for Smartbox Group UK, Buyagift by Oh My Creative
  • Free Diver for Genesis Motor Europe by INNOCEAN Worldwide Europe GmbH
  • Glenlivet Brand Home Film for Glenlivet (Pernod Ricard) by WMH&I
  • The Little Book of Big Triumphs for Indeed by Oh My Creative
  • Virgin Media Chri23mas Campaign for Virgin Media by Linney Create

Corporate

  • 1 in 8: Breast Screening Recruitment for NHS London by Inspired Films
  • Beyond Profit for Schroders by Rizzello Creative
  • Imagination Technologies: Reach the Top for Imagination Technologies by Cheerful Twentyfirst
  • Life In Stages for National Theatre by WING
  • Seeding the Future for BBVA by LLYC
  • The Next Great Impossible for Merck by Inspired Films

Foreign Language

To be announced at the awards ceremony.

Healthcare

  • Finding Light for Novartis (Luxturna) by Weber Shandwick
  • Sivu: Sound of Hope for GN Hearing by Hill+Knowlton Strategies
  • Take your shot for Mastercard Foundation by Across the Pond
  • The CLL Line for Astra Zeneca by Havas Lynx Group
  • The Smear Word for Roche by Mind_Matter

Internal

  • Reach the Top for Imagination Technologies by Imagination Technologies
  • SoulFaces – People behind details for Focchi by Focchi Spa
  • The Boxer for DRPG by DRPG

Issues and Reputation Management

To be announced at the awards ceremony.

Most Emotional Film

  • Calling Attendance for Education Above All Foundation by Across the Pond
  • Eleven for Museum of London by W Communications
  • Finding Light for Novartis (Luxturna) by Weber Shandwick
  • Seeding the Future for BBVA by LLYC
  • Vaccine Photography for Freuds Communications by Atomized Studios

Music and Entertainment

To be announced at the awards ceremony.

Not-for-Profit/Giving Back

  • Bihar for BBK by LLYC
  • Co-op Community Fridges for The Co-op by ITN Productions
  • Eleven for Museum of London by W Communications

Production Company of the Year

To be announced at the awards ceremony.

Public Affairs

  • BIMCO – Seafarers Deserve Support for BIMCO by ITN Productions
  • Calling Attendance for Education Above All Foundation by Across the Pond
  • Save Our Cash for Post Office by Boldspace

Sports

  • Eleven for Museum of London by W Communications
  • Make Your Move for Kia Worldwide by We Are Fearless
  • The 8000 Mile Auto5Graph for Vodafone by WING
  • The Ultimate Assist for Manchester City/Midea by WING
  • Trust Makes It Possible | American Magic for Helly Hansen by Helly Hansen
  • UEFA Outraged for UEFA by Shoot the Company

Sustainability

  • A Story of Hope for Xylem by Edelman
  • Beyond Profit for Schroders by Rizzello Creative
  • Good Life 2030 for Purpose Disruptors and COP26 by The Big Sky
  • Volvo Cars: Leading the Change in the Automotive Industry for Volvo by TBD Media Group

This article was originally published on PRWeek

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Are you passionate about TV advertising? Take our quiz…

Are you passionate about TV advertising? Take our quiz…

Promoted

March 21, 2022
The right way for advertisers to engage with gamers

The right way for advertisers to engage with gamers

Promoted

March 21, 2022
Things to inspire and inform #2

Things to inspire and inform #2

Promoted

March 18, 2022
How to be authentic when marketing to gamers

How to be authentic when marketing to gamers

Promoted

March 17, 2022