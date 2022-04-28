Brand Film Awards EMEA 2022: winners revealed

The Brand Film Awards EMEA 2022 recognised the top brand films across the region, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other categories. There were also awards for the agency, media production company and brand of the year.
The winners were announced at a ceremony on Wednesday 27 April at the Shoreditch Courthouse in London.
This year’s co-chairs of judges were Giles Fraser, co-founder of Brands2Life, and Sara Cooper, creative co-founder of Plastic Pictures.
Thanks to all the judges for their hard work in the judging process, and congratulations to all the winners.
Click on the links below here to see profiles of the winning entries, including excerpts from the winning films and judges' comments.
Branded content and entertainment
Winner: Something + Smarts with The Ones Who Keep Walking for Johnnie Walker
Winner: Manifest with The Boob Life campaign for Tommee Tippee
Winner: Across the Pond with Calling Attendance for Education Above All Foundation
Best use of digital/social media
Winner: That Lot/Weber Shandwick with Sexual Chocolate: Beneath the Wrapper for Prime Video UK
Best use of an influencer or celebrity
Winner: Ketchum London with Little Simz – Love the Journey for Adobe
Winner: LLYC with Seeding the Future for BBVA
Business
Winner: Rizzello Creative with Beyond Profit for Schroders
Winner: Cheerful Twentyfirst with Imagination Technologies: Reach the Top for Imagination Technologies
Winner: DRPG with The Boxer
Issues and reputation management
Winner: LLYC with Bihar for BBK
Winner: ITN Productions with BIMCO – Seafarers Deserve Support for BIMCO
Consumer
Winner: Linney Create with Virgin Media Chri23mas Campaign for Virgin Media
Winner: Mind_Matter with The Smear Word for Roche
Winner: That Lot/Weber Shandwick with Sexual Chocolate: Beneath the Wrapper for Prime Video UK
Winner: Shoot the Company with UEFA Outraged for UEFA
Craft
Winner: The Gate London with Nobody Is Normal for Childline
Winner: Merkle B2B with What it's Like to be a Creative with a Disability in the Advertising Industry for Irwin Mitchell
Winner: Riff Raff Films with Open Spaces for Burberry
Winner: WING with Human and Machine for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team/Petronas
Winner: LLYC with Bihar for BBK
Winner: That Lot/Weber Shandwick with Sexual Chocolate: Beneath the Wrapper for Prime Video UK
Purpose
Winner: AMV BBDO & Seven Stones wirth The Invisible Opponent for CALM
Winner: LLYC with Bihar for BBK
Winner: Rizzello Creative with Beyond Profit for Schroders
Agencies
Production company of the year
Winner: WING
Winner: Oh My! Creative