Brand Film Awards EMEA 2022: winners revealed

The Brand Film Awards EMEA 2022 recognised the top brand films across the region, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other categories. There were also awards for the agency, media production company and brand of the year.

The winners were announced at a ceremony on Wednesday 27 April at the Shoreditch Courthouse in London.

This year’s co-chairs of judges were Giles Fraser, co-founder of Brands2Life, and Sara Cooper, creative co-founder of Plastic Pictures.

Thanks to all the judges for their hard work in the judging process, and congratulations to all the winners.

Click on the links below here to see profiles of the winning entries, including excerpts from the winning films and judges' comments.

Branded content and entertainment

Best brand documentary

Winner: Something + Smarts with The Ones Who Keep Walking for Johnnie Walker

Best branded programme

Winner: Manifest with The Boob Life campaign for Tommee Tippee

Best emotional film

Winner: Across the Pond with Calling Attendance for Education Above All Foundation

Best use of digital/social media

Winner: That Lot/Weber Shandwick with Sexual Chocolate: Beneath the Wrapper for Prime Video UK

Best use of an influencer or celebrity

Winner: Ketchum London with Little Simz – Love the Journey for Adobe

Foreign Language

Winner: LLYC with Seeding the Future for BBVA

Business

B2B

Winner: Rizzello Creative with Beyond Profit for Schroders

Corporate

Winner: Cheerful Twentyfirst with Imagination Technologies: Reach the Top for Imagination Technologies

Internal

Winner: DRPG with The Boxer

Issues and reputation management

Winner: LLYC with Bihar for BBK

Public affairs

Winner: ITN Productions with BIMCO – Seafarers Deserve Support for BIMCO

Consumer

Consumer goods

Winner: Linney Create with Virgin Media Chri23mas Campaign for Virgin Media

Healthcare

Winner: Mind_Matter with The Smear Word for Roche

Music and entertainment

Winner: That Lot/Weber Shandwick with Sexual Chocolate: Beneath the Wrapper for Prime Video UK

Sport

Winner: Shoot the Company with UEFA Outraged for UEFA

Craft

Animated

Winner: The Gate London with Nobody Is Normal for Childline

Behind the scenes

Winner: Merkle B2B with What it's Like to be a Creative with a Disability in the Advertising Industry for Irwin Mitchell

Best director

Winner: Riff Raff Films with Open Spaces for Burberry

Best post-production

Winner: WING with Human and Machine for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team/Petronas

Best screenplay

Winner: LLYC with Bihar for BBK

Best use of humour

Winner: That Lot/Weber Shandwick with Sexual Chocolate: Beneath the Wrapper for Prime Video UK

Purpose

Charity

Winner: AMV BBDO & Seven Stones wirth The Invisible Opponent for CALM

Not-for-profit/Giving back

Winner: LLYC with Bihar for BBK

Sustainability

Winner: Rizzello Creative with Beyond Profit for Schroders

Agencies

Production company of the year

Winner: WING

Agency of the year

Winner: Oh My! Creative