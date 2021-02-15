Staff
Brand Film Awards EMEA: early bird deadline nears, judging chairs named

Early bird deadline is Wednesday 17 February.

Time is running out to enter the Brand Film Awards EMEA at the reduced rate. In a change for 2021, from 1 March all entries will be hosted on the Brand Film Awards Hub page – giving entrants greater exposure for their work.

The awards scheme from PR Week and Campaign, which celebrates the best brand storytelling on film, has an early bird deadline of Wednesday 17 February and a standard entry deadline of Wednesday 10 March.

This year's co-chairs of judges have been named as Nicholas Hulley, executive creative director of Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, and Kevin Batchelor, co-founder of Electric Robin.

Awards will be presented for the top brand films across EMEA, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres – click here for more details.

There will be awards for the top agency, media production company and brand of the year – see the full list of categories at the bottom of this article.

There are several new or revised categories for 2021: Best Use of an Influencer or Celebrity; Best Use of Digital/Social Media; Best Use of Humour; Rising Star; Charity Film; and Best Individual Performance.

The results will be announced via a two-part virtual award ceremony, featuring a cinematic showcase, on Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26 May.

Click here for details and to enter the Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021.

If you have questions about the awards, please email stephanie.griffiths@haymarket.com. For inquiries about partnership opportunities, please contact james.butters@haymarket.com.

Full list of categories

B2B

Corporate

Internal

Issues and Reputation Management

Public Affairs

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Music and Entertainment

Sport

Brand Documentary

Branded Programme

Best Use of Humour

Most Emotional Film

Best Use of Digital/Social Media

Best Use of an Influencer or Celebrity

Animated

Behind the Scenes

Best Director

Best Individual Performance

Best Post-production

Best Screenplay

Best Use of New Tech (360° or virtual reality)

Foreign Language

Not-for-Profit/Giving Back

Sustainability

Charity Film

Brand of the Year

Media Production Company of the Year

Agency of the Year

Rising Star

