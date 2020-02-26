Brand Film Awards EMEA: shortlist revealed

The shortlist for PRWeek and Campaign's Brand Film Awards EMEA has been announced, with tickets now available for a new event offering lessons from winning brand films.

Dozens of films are on the shortlist this year, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres.

There will also be awards for the top PR agency, creative shop, media production company and brand of the year. See the full shortlist at the bottom of the article.

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on 29 April at the Courthouse Hotel in London's Shoreditch.

This will be followed by an afterparty where drinks, bowl food and canapés will be served in the Jailhouse Bar.

New for 2020 will be an event called Lessons from Brand Films, taking place on 21 May at London's Regent Street Cinema from 8.30am to 11am.

It will be a chance to hear from some of the judges and winners about their films, how they were created and why they stand out.

Brand Film Awards EMEA 2020 shortlist

Business categories

B2B

"This is your brain" by &Co/NoA for Maersk

"Diversish" by Abbott Mead Vickers for The Valuable 500

"Embraer: incredible journeys 5: Kazakhstan" by Gravity Global for Embraer

"The pioneers of hi-res audio" by Meridian Audio

"SafeTug 360° experience – SafeTug in action video" by Stein IAS for Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure

"The heist" by Telford International Centre

Corporate

"A unique bond" by Burson Cohn & Wolfe for Boehringer Ingelheim

"Be mindful of safety" by Gorilla Gorilla! for Eurostar

"Hikma our impact" by Hikma Pharmaceuticals for Hikma

"The Yakult lady" by Mike Teevee for Yakult

"Life-changing careers" by Pink Squid for Novo Nordisk

Internal

"Be mindful of safety" by Gorilla Gorilla! for Eurostar

"Rocket films – our north star" by Linney for Virgin Media

"Google Engage conference: gratitude – Nicola" by Middle Table Productions for Google

"Ask twice" by The Edge Picture Company for Network Rail

"The stories behind our story" by The Moment for Lloyds Banking Group

"Mapping the future" by TMW Unlimited for Vodafone

Issues, Crisis and Reputation Management

"The future. Yours to make" by Content Engine for Shell

"Jessie & friends" by Malt Content Specialist for National Crime Agency

"Now & next" by The Economist for Mishcon de Reya

"Look out look up" by The Edge Picture Company for Energy Networks Association

"Tegan's story" by The Edge Picture Company for Network Rail

Public Affairs

Consumer categories

Consumer Goods

"Clear" by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO for Diageo

"Wild guides" by Burson Cohn & Wolfe for Sri Lanka Tourism

"The Macallan conversations" by Citizen Relations UK for The Macallan

"Honest meat" by Gorilla Gorilla! for Honest Burgers

"Land Rover Defender launch" by Imagination for Jaguar Land Rover

"#ThisIsParenthood" by The Brooklyn Brothers for WaterWipes

Healthcare

"#ShareTheOrange" by Alzheimer's Research UK

"A unique bond" by Burson Cohn & Wolfe for Boehringer Ingelheim

"The engine" by Havas Lynx Group for AstraZeneca

"Our support and impact: improving patients access to HIV medicines" by Hikma Pharmaceuticals for Hikma

"See life break through" by The Edge Picture Company for Amgen

Sport

"Heart of a king" by 3 Monkeys Zeno for Budweiser

"Liberty Fields" by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO for Diageo

"Áspero: welcome to the era of speed in gravel" by Cut Media for Cervélo

"All eyes on London" by Dark Horses for Chelsea FC

"Freddie v Freddie" by Electric Robin for NatWest

"Tested by mountains" by Helly Hansen with Grey London

Branded content and entertainment

Brand Documentary (Short Film)

"Red Arrows USA 2019" by Creation Company Films for The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, Red Arrows

"Chiamaka story: how one woman is using Google Maps platform to transform the trucking industry" by Google Brand Studio for Google

"Lifelines: how technology is transforming the world of emergency rescue" by Google Brand Studio for Google

"Heroes of the unpredictable: Thomas Coville" by Helly Hansen

"TrewStories: reflecting our world" by Raw Food and Drink PR for Trewithen Dairy

"RUCK IT!" by Tanjun Media for Mencap

Brand Documentary (Long Film)

"It's about time" by Early Light Media for PayActiv

"El Sentido del Cacao" by LLYC for BBVA

"Portrait of an artist" by Lonelyleap for BP

"Ministry of Sound – the history of Ministry" by Paradise London for Ministry of Sound/Coalition

"Gully life – the story of Divine" by Red Bull Media House for Red Bull India

"#ThisIsParenthood" by The Brooklyn Brothers for WaterWipes

Branded Programme

"Dewar’s double double launch" by Dewar's

"Timberland presents: concrete green with Loyle Carner" by Drum for Timberland

"Chiamaka story: how one woman is using Google Maps platform to transform the trucking industry" by Google Brand Studio for Google

"Weekend not wasted" by Just So Films for Diageo – Alcohol in Society

"Like the night" by Barney Cokeliss for Leica Camera

Most Emotional Film

"Dementia uncovered – Olive's story" by Alzheimer's Research UK

"A unique bond" by Burson Cohn & Wolfe for Boehringer Ingelheim

"Ham & jam" by Clickon Media for Eurotunnel Le Shuttle

"Invisible soledad" by LLYC for BBK

"Rebel Girls: moon landing – the story of Margaret Hamilton" by Nucco Brain for Rebel Girls

"Without you" by Drum for Anthony Nolan

Viral

"Christmas video campaign" by Bloxham PR for Fairfax & Favor

"Wild guides" by Burson Cohn & Wolfe for Sri Lanka Tourism

"April Fool's Day" by Drum for McDonald's UK and Ireland

Social categories

Not-for-Profit/Giving Back

"Dementia uncovered – Olive's story" by Alzheimer's Research UK

"Diversish" by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO for The Valuable 500

"Invisible soledad" by LLYC for BBK

"Safe – The Hamlet" by PinPointMedia for The Hamlet

"Let's talk more" by The Edge Picture Company for Campaign to End Loneliness

"Pause" by Tinderflint & Cubaka for The Royal British Legion

Sustainability

"9 second lift" by Content Engine for Shell

"Sky scenario" by Content Engine for Shell

"McDonald's flagship farmer program" by Taylor Made Media for McDonald's

Craft categories

Animated

"Mapping the future" by TMW Unlimited for Vodafone

"Branded" by Williams Murray Hamm for Branded Group

"Secret Speyside" by Williams Murray Hamm for Pernod Ricard

Best Performance

Best Post-production

Foreign Language

Company categories

Brand of the Year

Beko

The Pokemon Company

Media Production Company of the Year

Content Engine

Electric Robin

Kingdom Creative

Middle Table Productions

PR Agency of the Year

Creative Agency of the Year

