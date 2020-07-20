Brand Film Awards EMEA: winners to be revealed

The winning entries in 10 categories will be revealed from 5pm via the livestream accessible here.

Excerpts from all the winning films will be broadcast on the stream. Profiles of the winning entries, along with judges' comments, will go live on the same page after the broadcast.

The 10 categories covered today are:

Business : B2B, Corporate, Internal, Issues and Reputation Management, Public Affairs

: B2B, Corporate, Internal, Issues and Reputation Management, Public Affairs Consumer : Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Sport

: Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Sport Team: Brand of the Year, Media Production Company of the Year

The remaining categories will be announced via the same livestream format tomorrow (22 July):

Branded Content & Entertainment : Brand Documentary (short film), Brand Documentary (long film), Branded Programme, Most Emotional Film, Viral

: Brand Documentary (short film), Brand Documentary (long film), Branded Programme, Most Emotional Film, Viral Social : Not-for-Profit/Giving Back, Sustainability, Internal

: Not-for-Profit/Giving Back, Sustainability, Internal Craft : Animated, Best Performance, Best Post-Production, Foreign Language

: Animated, Best Performance, Best Post-Production, Foreign Language Team: PR Agency of the Year, Creative Agency of the Year, Internal

Good luck to everyone who entered.