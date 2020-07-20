Staff
Brand Film Awards EMEA: winners to be revealed

The results in 10 categories will be unveiled later today in a virtual ceremony

The winning entries in 10 categories will be revealed from 5pm via the livestream accessible here.

Excerpts from all the winning films will be broadcast on the stream. Profiles of the winning entries, along with judges' comments, will go live on the same page after the broadcast.

The 10 categories covered today are:

  • Business: B2B, Corporate, Internal, Issues and Reputation Management, Public Affairs
  • Consumer: Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Sport
  • Team: Brand of the Year, Media Production Company of the Year

The remaining categories will be announced via the same livestream format tomorrow (22 July):

  • Branded Content & Entertainment: Brand Documentary (short film), Brand Documentary (long film), Branded Programme, Most Emotional Film, Viral
  • Social: Not-for-Profit/Giving Back, Sustainability, Internal
  • Craft: Animated, Best Performance, Best Post-Production, Foreign Language
  • Team: PR Agency of the Year, Creative Agency of the Year, Internal

Good luck to everyone who entered.

