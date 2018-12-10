Ben Londesbrough
Brand Film Festival: Alex Nagshineh, winner, Brand Documentary 2018

Nagshineh, creative director at Don't Look Films and Bonafide magazine, talks about making a winning entry for the Brand Film Festival.

Field Trips, which was made for audio equipment brand Shure, posed the question: "What happens when you send London’s finest beatmaker to the UK’s most mysterious location – with just a microphone for company?" 

Nagshineh, creative director at Don't Look Films, said: "We’re a print magazine that has stepped into content, so maybe that’s why what we did worked, because I wasn’t thinking: 'I must meet the marketing objectives of this brand.' It was just putting a good idea and a suitable partner together, and that natural relationship should mean the film works."

He said the win was invaluable to his business: "When you’re starting a business and you don’t have a huge portfolio of work to show to people, there’s very few ways to establish your credibility or legitimacy. And having this award makes a big difference – it opens doors and starts conversations."

This year's Brand Film Festival will honour the films that are leading the way in craft, creativity and effectiveness, as well as the agencies, brands, filmmakers and storytellers behind them. 

For details of how to enter visit here - the entry deadline is 31 January 2019.

