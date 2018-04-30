Brand Film Festival London 2018: winners revealed

Top film: Now TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead is among the Best of the Best

Brand Film Festival London – the awards scheme and festival from Campaign and PRWeek – took place on Wednesday at Hawker House in East London. It featured an array of speakers in the afternoon, followed by a showcase of winning brand films.

The five brand films judged to be Best of the Best were:

Edeka, 2117. MPC for EDEKA with Jung von Matt and MJZ

Field Trips. Bonafide Magazine for Shure UK with Shuffle Media and HalfRice/HalfChips

La maquina del tiempo. Impossible Tellers for Mémora - Electium with Llorente y Cuenca

Now TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead. Fever PR for Now TV

Samsung Ostrich. MPC for Samsung with Leo Burnett Chicago, MJZ Los Angeles and Jono Griffith at Work Editorial

Outside the Best of the Best category, the biggest winner on the night was Now TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead, which picked up four Golds. It was followed by #Blood Normal by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO for Essity: Libresse/Bodyform with Zenith, which won two Golds and one Silver.

Click here to view the Best of the Best brand films, and read profiles of the winning entries.

See the full list of Gold, Silver and Bronze winners below:

Gold winners

Gold - Animated

Edeka, 2117

MPC for Edeka with Jung von Matt and MJZ

Gold - B2B

The Logo Donation Project

JCP Nordic with Kandidat

Gold - B2B

Mums

Lucky Generals for D&AD

Gold - Best post-production

Samsung Ostrich

MPC for Samsung with Leo Burnett Chicago, MJZ Los Angeles and Jono Griffith at Work Editorial

Gold - Brand documentary

Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds at Christmas

Channel 4 for Age UK with CPL Productions and Manning Gottlieb OMD

Gold - Branded programme

More Than Just Viewers

AMV BBDO for Google YouTube with OMD UK

Gold - Branded programme

Now TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead

Fever PR for Now TV

Gold - Branded programme

Sound of Rum Series

Wasserman for Bacardi

Gold - Consumer goods

Now TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead

Fever PR for Now TV

Gold - Foreign language

Cinergía - In your head

Arena Media Barcelona for Gas Natural Fenosa with El Terrat

Gold - Healthcare

#BloodNormal

AMV BBDO for Essity: Libresse/Bodyform with Zenith Media

Gold - Heartstrings

Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds at Christmas

Channel 4 for Age UK with CPL Productions and MG OMD

Gold - Issues and crisis management

#BloodNormal

AMV BBDO for Essity: Libresse/Bodyform with Zenith Media

Gold - Music and entertainment

Now TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead

Fever PR for Now TV

Gold - Not-for-profit/Giving back

Just Another Day

Drum OMD for Age UK with MG OMD

Gold - Not-for-profit/Giving back

The Heist No One Is Talking About

Oxfam GB with Don't Panic and Stink Films

Gold - Sport

Made For Heroes

Black Shark Media for Southampton FC with Mischief PR

Gold - Sustainability

Cinergía - In your head

Arena Media Barcelona for Gas Natural Fenosa with El Terrat

Gold - Viral

Worlds Apart

RSA Films for Heineken with Publicis London

Gold - Viral

Slaughterbots

Space Digital for Future of Life Institute

Gold - Animated

Samsung Ostrich

MPC for Samsung with Leo Burnett Chicago, MJZ Los Angeles and Jono Griffith at Work Editorial

Gold - Best post-production

Edeka, 2117

MPC for Edeka with Jung von Matt and MJZ

Gold - Brand documentary

Field Trips

Bonafide Magazine for Shure UK with Shuffle Media and HalfRice/HalfChips

Gold - Corporate

La maquina del tiempo

Impossible Tellers for Mémora - Electium with Llorente y Cuenca

Gold - Viral

Now TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead

Fever PR for Now TV

Silver winners

Silver - Animated

Unique animation of Liverpool FC's first match - John Houlding's 'Team of Macs'

Liverpool Football Club with Uniform

Silver - Behind the scenes

SkyWalk Behind The Scenes

Wing for Hugo Boss / Alex Thomson Racing

Silver - Best post-production

Pink Kittens

AMV BBDO for Department for Transport Think! with Carat

Silver - Best post-production

Oxfam, The Heist No One Is Talking About

MPC for Oxfam with Don't Panic, Stink Film, Whitehouse and Factory

Silver - Best use of 360 or virtual reality

Paraiso Secreto

The Mill for Corona with Wieden& Kennedy Amsterdam

Silver - Brand documentary

It all comes from beer

Drive Studios for Carlsberg

Silver - Brand documentary

Catching Breath: The Full Story

Mustard for Skoda with Focus, The North Face, Garmin, Red Bull, Mitas, Hypoxie Group, PHD and Milk and Honey

Silver - Brand documentary

BMW Group Classic: Behind the Lens with Courtney Cutchen

Territory webguerillas for BMW Group Classic

Silver - Brand documentary

The Deep Frontier

The Economist Group for Blancpain SA

Silver - Brand documentary

Exploration of 90s UK Garage with Martin ‘Liberty’ Larner and Matt ‘Jam’ Lamont

Vice for Desperados

Silver - Brand documentary

Chris Mears, Take the Plunge

WeAreFearless for Bridgestone UK with Buddy Films and Golazo

Silver - Branded programme

You're Not You When You're Hungry - Rupert

AMV BBDO for Mars Chocolate - Snickers with MediaCom

Silver - Branded programme

All Star Driving School

Channel 4 for Suzuki with Rumpus Media and the7stars

Silver - Branded programme

WTF gør vi med klimaet, SE Energi & Klima (AOL)

Drive Studios for SE Energi & Klima (AOL)

Silver - Branded programme

I Am with River Island

The Box Plus Network for River Island with Bauer Advertising and MG OMD

Silver - Branded programme

The Fifth Sense

Vice for Chanel

Silver - Consumer goods

#BloodNormal

AMV BBDO for Essity: Libresse/Bodyform with Zenith Media

Silver - Consumer goods

You're Not You When You're Hungry - Rupert

AMV BBDO for Mars Chocolate - Snickers with MediaCom

Silver - Consumer goods

Lake Blood

Lucky Generals for OnePlus with Knucklehead

Silver - Consumer goods

Sound of Rum Series

Wasserman for Bacardi

Silver - Corporate

Global Citizen

J Walter Thompson London for HSBC

Silver - Foreign language

"Bicho" - for Nespresso Talents

Userfarm for Nespresso with Zenith

Silver - Healthcare

#SmallTalkSavesLives: Sarah's story

Pegasus and Progress Film Company for Samaritans, Network Rail and British Transport Police

Silver - Heartstrings

La maquina del tiempo

Impossible Tellers for Mémora - Electium with Llorente y Cuenca

Silver - Heartstrings

Kevin and Ged

Lonelyleap for The National Trust

Silver - Heartstrings

#SmallTalkSavesLives: Sarah's story

Pegasus and Progress Film Company for Samaritans, Network Rail and British Transport Police

Silver - Heartstrings

The Mother Of All Surprises

The Best Bit for Uber

Silver - Heartstrings

Chris Mears, Take the Plunge

WeAreFearless for Bridgestone UK with Buddy Films and Golazo

Silver - Internal

Listening Post

Bamm for Shell Global Insights

Silver - Issues and crisis management

Nueva Bureba: a dream higher than smoke

Llorente & Cuenca for Campofrío Food Group

Silver - Issues and crisis management

Working Parents and Carers

Tilling Creative for BP

Silver - LOL

Little Casanova

Jungle Creations for Yoti

Silver - Not-for-profit/Giving back

Jack Hamblett

Beagle for The Prince's Trust

Silver - Not-for-profit/Giving back

Stephanie’s Story

Joyride and LADbible with Autobahn for HM Government / Home Office

Silver - Not-for-profit/Giving back

#SmallTalkSavesLives: Sarah's story

Pegasus and Progress Film Company for Samaritans, Network Rail and British Transport Police

Silver - Public affairs

Pink Kittens

AMV BBDO for Department for Transport Think! with Carat

Silver - Sport

125 years of LFC in 125 seconds - This is our story

Liverpool Football Club

Silver - Sport

Lynx 'Find your Magic' with Anthony Joshua

W for Unilever (Lynx) with Gas & Electric

Silver - Sustainability

The Deep Frontier

The Economist Group for Blancpain SA

Silver - Sustainability

Nonoy and the Sea Monster

Wildruf Film for WWF Austria with WWF Philippines

Bronze winners

Bronze - Animated

Made For Heroes

Black Shark Media for Southampton FC with Mischief PR

Bronze - B2B

Building Tomorrow

Dear Friends for Volvo Construction Equipment with BZE Entertainment

Bronze - Behind the scenes

Jaguar E-Pace Guinness World Records Barrel Roll

Guinness World Records for Jaguar Land Rover with TVC Group

Bronze - Best performance

Little Casanova

Jungle Creations for Yoti

Bronze - Best screenplay

"¡A escena!"

Llorente & Cuenca for Obra Social La Caixa

Bronze - Brand documentary

Kevin and Ged

Lonelyleap for The National Trust

Bronze - Brand documentary

#LiveMore #ShareMore

Robin des Bois for Western Union with PingPong Communications

Bronze - Brand documentary

Sound of Rum Series

Wasserman for Bacardi

Bronze - Brand documentary

Relentless

Wing for Hugo Boss / Alex Thomson Racing

Bronze - Branded programme

Fra Inderst til Yderst/Inside Out

Drive Studios for YouSee / TDC with ChriChri

Bronze - Branded programme

I Designed My Own Car

Jamie Oliver for Jaguar Land Rover

Bronze - Branded programme

The World in 2018 - Experts

The Economist Group for Thomson Reuters with Doremus

Bronze - Branded programme

The Journey

TMW Unlimited for Sony Mobile with Threefold

Bronze - Consumer goods

The Journey

TMW Unlimited for Sony Mobile with Threefold

Bronze - Corporate

People Like Paul

Ph.Creative for Virgin Media

Bronze - Corporate

BP, Lionheart

Psona Films for BP with UNIT

Bronze - Corporate

#LiveMore #ShareMore

Robin des Bois for Western Union with PingPong Communications

Bronze - Healthcare

Rehab Matters

The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy

Bronze - Heartstrings

Auriens: 'The Next Act'

Alpha Grid for Auriens with FT, Auriens

Bronze - Heartstrings

Be a good parent

Iconoclast for Daimler AG with antoni

Bronze - Heartstrings

Margaret

Lonelyleap for The National Trust

Bronze - Heartstrings

Rehab Matters

The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy

Bronze - Internal

Thought That Counts

TVC Group for The Economist Group

Bronze - Internal

McLaren: Fearlessly forward

Wing for McLaren

Bronze - LOL

Now that’s Adulting

TMW Unlimited for Kinder Bueno / Ferrero with Rocket

Bronze - Music and entertainment

Druids vs. Romans

Vice for Sky Atlantic

Bronze -Not-for-profit/Giving back

Tusk Awards

Spectrecom Films for Tusk Trust

Bronze - Not-for-profit/Giving back

WaterAid

The Chase Films for WaterAid

Bronze - Public affairs

Sharing Nour's Story

FleishmanHillard Fishburn for EU

Bronze - Public affairs

Dear Qatar

The Edge Picture Company for Ogilvy with Qatar Post

Bronze - Sport

Secret Southampton

Dark Horses for Southampton Football Club with Mindseye

Bronze - Viral

Visit Scotland

The Chase Films for Visit Scotland with Channel 4, The Story Lab

Brand Film Festival first ran in New York in 2016 and proved highly popular with brands, PR agencies, ad agencies and production houses. The success encouraged Campaign and PRWeek's owner, Haymarket, to roll out the scheme in London.