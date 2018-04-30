Brand Film Festival London 2018: winners revealed

Brand Film Festival London – the awards scheme and festival from Campaign and PRWeek – took place on Wednesday at Hawker House in East London. It featured an array of speakers in the afternoon, followed by a showcase of winning brand films.
The five brand films judged to be Best of the Best were:
- Edeka, 2117. MPC for EDEKA with Jung von Matt and MJZ
- Field Trips. Bonafide Magazine for Shure UK with Shuffle Media and HalfRice/HalfChips
- La maquina del tiempo. Impossible Tellers for Mémora - Electium with Llorente y Cuenca
- Now TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead. Fever PR for Now TV
- Samsung Ostrich. MPC for Samsung with Leo Burnett Chicago, MJZ Los Angeles and Jono Griffith at Work Editorial
Outside the Best of the Best category, the biggest winner on the night was Now TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead, which picked up four Golds. It was followed by #Blood Normal by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO for Essity: Libresse/Bodyform with Zenith, which won two Golds and one Silver.
Click here to view the Best of the Best brand films, and read profiles of the winning entries.
See the full list of Gold, Silver and Bronze winners below:
Gold winners
Gold - Animated
Edeka, 2117
MPC for Edeka with Jung von Matt and MJZ
Gold - B2B
The Logo Donation Project
JCP Nordic with Kandidat
Gold - B2B
Mums
Lucky Generals for D&AD
Gold - Best post-production
Samsung Ostrich
MPC for Samsung with Leo Burnett Chicago, MJZ Los Angeles and Jono Griffith at Work Editorial
Gold - Brand documentary
Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds at Christmas
Channel 4 for Age UK with CPL Productions and Manning Gottlieb OMD
Gold - Branded programme
More Than Just Viewers
AMV BBDO for Google YouTube with OMD UK
Gold - Branded programme
Now TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead
Fever PR for Now TV
Gold - Branded programme
Sound of Rum Series
Wasserman for Bacardi
Gold - Consumer goods
Now TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead
Fever PR for Now TV
Gold - Foreign language
Cinergía - In your head
Arena Media Barcelona for Gas Natural Fenosa with El Terrat
Gold - Healthcare
#BloodNormal
AMV BBDO for Essity: Libresse/Bodyform with Zenith Media
Gold - Heartstrings
Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds at Christmas
Channel 4 for Age UK with CPL Productions and MG OMD
Gold - Issues and crisis management
#BloodNormal
AMV BBDO for Essity: Libresse/Bodyform with Zenith Media
Gold - Music and entertainment
Now TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead
Fever PR for Now TV
Gold - Not-for-profit/Giving back
Just Another Day
Drum OMD for Age UK with MG OMD
Gold - Not-for-profit/Giving back
The Heist No One Is Talking About
Oxfam GB with Don't Panic and Stink Films
Gold - Sport
Made For Heroes
Black Shark Media for Southampton FC with Mischief PR
Gold - Sustainability
Cinergía - In your head
Arena Media Barcelona for Gas Natural Fenosa with El Terrat
Gold - Viral
Worlds Apart
RSA Films for Heineken with Publicis London
Gold - Viral
Slaughterbots
Space Digital for Future of Life Institute
Gold - Animated
Samsung Ostrich
MPC for Samsung with Leo Burnett Chicago, MJZ Los Angeles and Jono Griffith at Work Editorial
Gold - Best post-production
Edeka, 2117
MPC for Edeka with Jung von Matt and MJZ
Gold - Brand documentary
Field Trips
Bonafide Magazine for Shure UK with Shuffle Media and HalfRice/HalfChips
Gold - Corporate
La maquina del tiempo
Impossible Tellers for Mémora - Electium with Llorente y Cuenca
Gold - Viral
Now TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead
Fever PR for Now TV
Silver winners
Silver - Animated
Unique animation of Liverpool FC's first match - John Houlding's 'Team of Macs'
Liverpool Football Club with Uniform
Silver - Behind the scenes
SkyWalk Behind The Scenes
Wing for Hugo Boss / Alex Thomson Racing
Silver - Best post-production
Pink Kittens
AMV BBDO for Department for Transport Think! with Carat
Silver - Best post-production
Oxfam, The Heist No One Is Talking About
MPC for Oxfam with Don't Panic, Stink Film, Whitehouse and Factory
Silver - Best use of 360 or virtual reality
Paraiso Secreto
The Mill for Corona with Wieden& Kennedy Amsterdam
Silver - Brand documentary
It all comes from beer
Drive Studios for Carlsberg
Silver - Brand documentary
Catching Breath: The Full Story
Mustard for Skoda with Focus, The North Face, Garmin, Red Bull, Mitas, Hypoxie Group, PHD and Milk and Honey
Silver - Brand documentary
BMW Group Classic: Behind the Lens with Courtney Cutchen
Territory webguerillas for BMW Group Classic
Silver - Brand documentary
The Deep Frontier
The Economist Group for Blancpain SA
Silver - Brand documentary
Exploration of 90s UK Garage with Martin ‘Liberty’ Larner and Matt ‘Jam’ Lamont
Vice for Desperados
Silver - Brand documentary
Chris Mears, Take the Plunge
WeAreFearless for Bridgestone UK with Buddy Films and Golazo
Silver - Branded programme
You're Not You When You're Hungry - Rupert
AMV BBDO for Mars Chocolate - Snickers with MediaCom
Silver - Branded programme
All Star Driving School
Channel 4 for Suzuki with Rumpus Media and the7stars
Silver - Branded programme
WTF gør vi med klimaet, SE Energi & Klima (AOL)
Drive Studios for SE Energi & Klima (AOL)
Silver - Branded programme
I Am with River Island
The Box Plus Network for River Island with Bauer Advertising and MG OMD
Silver - Branded programme
The Fifth Sense
Vice for Chanel
Silver - Consumer goods
#BloodNormal
AMV BBDO for Essity: Libresse/Bodyform with Zenith Media
Silver - Consumer goods
You're Not You When You're Hungry - Rupert
AMV BBDO for Mars Chocolate - Snickers with MediaCom
Silver - Consumer goods
Lake Blood
Lucky Generals for OnePlus with Knucklehead
Silver - Consumer goods
Sound of Rum Series
Wasserman for Bacardi
Silver - Corporate
Global Citizen
J Walter Thompson London for HSBC
Silver - Foreign language
"Bicho" - for Nespresso Talents
Userfarm for Nespresso with Zenith
Silver - Healthcare
#SmallTalkSavesLives: Sarah's story
Pegasus and Progress Film Company for Samaritans, Network Rail and British Transport Police
Silver - Heartstrings
La maquina del tiempo
Impossible Tellers for Mémora - Electium with Llorente y Cuenca
Silver - Heartstrings
Kevin and Ged
Lonelyleap for The National Trust
Silver - Heartstrings
#SmallTalkSavesLives: Sarah's story
Pegasus and Progress Film Company for Samaritans, Network Rail and British Transport Police
Silver - Heartstrings
The Mother Of All Surprises
The Best Bit for Uber
Silver - Heartstrings
Chris Mears, Take the Plunge
WeAreFearless for Bridgestone UK with Buddy Films and Golazo
Silver - Internal
Listening Post
Bamm for Shell Global Insights
Silver - Issues and crisis management
Nueva Bureba: a dream higher than smoke
Llorente & Cuenca for Campofrío Food Group
Silver - Issues and crisis management
Working Parents and Carers
Tilling Creative for BP
Silver - LOL
Little Casanova
Jungle Creations for Yoti
Silver - Not-for-profit/Giving back
Jack Hamblett
Beagle for The Prince's Trust
Silver - Not-for-profit/Giving back
Stephanie’s Story
Joyride and LADbible with Autobahn for HM Government / Home Office
Silver - Not-for-profit/Giving back
#SmallTalkSavesLives: Sarah's story
Pegasus and Progress Film Company for Samaritans, Network Rail and British Transport Police
Silver - Public affairs
Pink Kittens
AMV BBDO for Department for Transport Think! with Carat
Silver - Sport
125 years of LFC in 125 seconds - This is our story
Liverpool Football Club
Silver - Sport
Lynx 'Find your Magic' with Anthony Joshua
W for Unilever (Lynx) with Gas & Electric
Silver - Sustainability
The Deep Frontier
The Economist Group for Blancpain SA
Silver - Sustainability
Nonoy and the Sea Monster
Wildruf Film for WWF Austria with WWF Philippines
Bronze winners
Bronze - Animated
Made For Heroes
Black Shark Media for Southampton FC with Mischief PR
Bronze - B2B
Building Tomorrow
Dear Friends for Volvo Construction Equipment with BZE Entertainment
Bronze - Behind the scenes
Jaguar E-Pace Guinness World Records Barrel Roll
Guinness World Records for Jaguar Land Rover with TVC Group
Bronze - Best performance
Little Casanova
Jungle Creations for Yoti
Bronze - Best screenplay
"¡A escena!"
Llorente & Cuenca for Obra Social La Caixa
Bronze - Brand documentary
Kevin and Ged
Lonelyleap for The National Trust
Bronze - Brand documentary
#LiveMore #ShareMore
Robin des Bois for Western Union with PingPong Communications
Bronze - Brand documentary
Sound of Rum Series
Wasserman for Bacardi
Bronze - Brand documentary
Relentless
Wing for Hugo Boss / Alex Thomson Racing
Bronze - Branded programme
Fra Inderst til Yderst/Inside Out
Drive Studios for YouSee / TDC with ChriChri
Bronze - Branded programme
I Designed My Own Car
Jamie Oliver for Jaguar Land Rover
Bronze - Branded programme
The World in 2018 - Experts
The Economist Group for Thomson Reuters with Doremus
Bronze - Branded programme
The Journey
TMW Unlimited for Sony Mobile with Threefold
Bronze - Consumer goods
The Journey
TMW Unlimited for Sony Mobile with Threefold
Bronze - Corporate
People Like Paul
Ph.Creative for Virgin Media
Bronze - Corporate
BP, Lionheart
Psona Films for BP with UNIT
Bronze - Corporate
#LiveMore #ShareMore
Robin des Bois for Western Union with PingPong Communications
Bronze - Healthcare
Rehab Matters
The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy
Bronze - Heartstrings
Auriens: 'The Next Act'
Alpha Grid for Auriens with FT, Auriens
Bronze - Heartstrings
Be a good parent
Iconoclast for Daimler AG with antoni
Bronze - Heartstrings
Margaret
Lonelyleap for The National Trust
Bronze - Heartstrings
Rehab Matters
The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy
Bronze - Internal
Thought That Counts
TVC Group for The Economist Group
Bronze - Internal
McLaren: Fearlessly forward
Wing for McLaren
Bronze - LOL
Now that’s Adulting
TMW Unlimited for Kinder Bueno / Ferrero with Rocket
Bronze - Music and entertainment
Druids vs. Romans
Vice for Sky Atlantic
Bronze -Not-for-profit/Giving back
Tusk Awards
Spectrecom Films for Tusk Trust
Bronze - Not-for-profit/Giving back
WaterAid
The Chase Films for WaterAid
Bronze - Public affairs
Sharing Nour's Story
FleishmanHillard Fishburn for EU
Bronze - Public affairs
Dear Qatar
The Edge Picture Company for Ogilvy with Qatar Post
Bronze - Sport
Secret Southampton
Dark Horses for Southampton Football Club with Mindseye
Bronze - Viral
Visit Scotland
The Chase Films for Visit Scotland with Channel 4, The Story Lab
Brand Film Festival first ran in New York in 2016 and proved highly popular with brands, PR agencies, ad agencies and production houses. The success encouraged Campaign and PRWeek's owner, Haymarket, to roll out the scheme in London.