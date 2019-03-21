Brand Film Festival London 2019: 'Early bird' ticket deadline nears

The deadline for buying reduced-price tickets to attend Brand Film Festival London 2019 – the award scheme and conference from PRWeek and Campaign that celebrates brand storytelling – is tomorrow (Friday 22 March).
Brand Film Festival London will showcase Europe’s most artistic, creative and effective work through branded content films, from three-second clips to long-form documentaries.
The festival will honour the agencies, brands, filmmakers and storytellers behind the films, which will be screened at the Brand Film Fesival event at Hawker House, London, on 1 May.
As well as the awards announcements, the day will include showcases of the shortlisted films, plus presentations from top speakers. The event will be split into three themed sections: craft, creativity and effectiveness.
The craft section will include presentations on:
- The business case for diversity in brand film
- Creating the future: brand film after 2020
- Challenger brands: making the competition irrelevant
The creativity segment will look at:
- Using brand film to amplify your corporate purpose
- Using brand film to create emotional connection: neuroscience meets filmmaking on set
- Targeting all age groups through brand film
The effectiveness strand will examine:
- The strength of numbers: using data to create more compelling and effective brand films
- Amplifying and distributing your brand film
- Using influencers in brand film
Speakers and panellists confirmed so far include:
- Tanja Adams, founding partner, Another Production
- Heather Andrews, chief executive, UK, Neuro-Insight
- Ben Bale, creative innovation director, Drum
- Jamie Credland, senior vice-president, client strategy and marketing, The Economist Group
- Dabasree Dasgupta, global brand director, RB
- Samantha Fay, senior vice-president, global brand strategy, Guinness World Records
- Leo Rayman, chief executive, Grey Consulting
- Klare Kennett, assistant director, external relations, marketing and communications, RSPCA
- Kate McArthur, head of marketing, Square
- Leila Mountford, global creative manager, Amnesty International
- Francis Oliver, head of creative, Sky
- Ben Shaw, head of strategy, Bartle Bogle Hegarty
- Laura Street, head of content, social media and PR, Collect+
See the list of shortlisted films below – additional people and agency shortlists will be announced on the night.
Animated
- Pokémon Planet for The Pokémon Company. Entered by Hope & Glory; other credit: Maverick Productions
- Viva la Vulva for Essity. Entered by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO; other credits: Somesuch, Ketchum, Poke, Zenith, Trim Editing, Time Based Arts (see video below)
- Yonkers Savings Bank for HSBC Global Communications. Entered by HSBC Now; other credit: MerchantCantos
B2B
- ADDERLink Infinity Range Video for Adder. Entered by Shoot You Video & Animation Production
- Dr Martens: Rebel soles for Dr Martens. Entered by LifeWorks by Morneau Shepell
- Identity for Pinn. Entered by The Edge Picture Company
- In nuclear research, total well-being starts with safety for Canadian Nuclear Laboratories. Entered by LifeWorks by Morneau Shepell
- Naia for Eastman. Entered by Cell48; other credit: Jacqueline Bissett
Best Director
- Babbel "An Alien Abroad" for Babbel. Entered by O Positive; other credits: Wieden & Kenney London
- Imagine for easyJet. Entered by Riff Raff; other credits: VCCP, MPC, The Factory
- Nothing Beats a Londoner for Nike. Entered by Riff Raff; other credits: Wieden & Kennedy London, Final Cut, 750MPH, Time Based Arts
Best Performance
- The Note for The Ritz-Carlton. Entered by Hearst Media Solutions
- Viva la Vulva for Essity. Entered by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO; other credits: Somesuch, Ketchum, Poke, Zenith, Trim Editing, Time Based Arts
Best Post-Production
- Dragon Challenge for Range Rover. Entered by Big Buoy/Big Chop; other credits: Spark44, Carnage, Rogue
- Erbauer Range Film for Kingfisher Plc. Entered by Ecstasy of Gold
- Imagine for easyJet. Entered by MPC; other credits: VCCP, Riff Raff
- #ShowYourEdge for Jaguar. Entered by WING London; other credits: CAA
- The Boy and the Piano for John Lewis & Partners. Entered by MPC; other credits: Adam & Eve/DDB, Academy Films
- Viva la Vulva for Essity. Entered by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO; other credits: Somesuch, Ketchum, Poke, Zenith, Trim Editing, Time Based Arts
Best Screenplay
- Strangers' Reunion for The Ritz-Carlton. Entered by Hearst Media Solutions
Brand Documentary
- Aum’s Reunion: A lost child’s search for home for Google. Entered by Across the Pond
- Build the Danish Way for Carlsberg. Entered by Armoury; other credits: Fold7
- Facebook: Beyond the Screen for Facebook. Entered by Hope & Glory; other credits TCO and Huck
- Jaguar: Going Electric for Jaguar. Entered by Flying Mile Films
- Minds Wide Open: unlocking the potential of the human brain for Tianqiao and Chrissy Chen Institute. Entered by MerchantCantos
- Mushy's Story for Currys PC World. Entered by The Hook; other credits: JBL, Blue 449
- The Land of Land Rovers for Land Rover. Entered by The Progress Film Company; other credits: Spark44
- The Pioneers for HSBC. Entered by Hill & Knowlton Strategies; other credits: ZoomFiji
- The soul of a violin for Bodegas Ramon Bilbao. Entered by Bodegas Ramon Bilbao; other credits: Cine 365 Films
- Uber: Where to, Britain? for Uber. Entered by Gravity Road; other credits: Channel 4, Manning Gottlieb OMD, Faithful Hound
- UWE Mental Health for UWE Bristol. Entered by Korro
- Volvo CE and Lego Technic join forces with children to imagine the future of construction equipment for Volvo Construction Equipment. Entered by SE10; other credits: Forsman & Bodenfors (see video below)
- Woody Woodpecker – Bird Gone Wild for Universal Pictures. Entered by Nemorin Creative Film & Video
Branded Programme
- Barclays "Card Freeze" with Capital FM for Barclays. Entered by Global; other credits: OMD
- Dear Dorothy for Jaguar Land Rover. Entered by Commotion
- FA UNLCKD Series for Footasylum. Entered by Chief
- Surroundings 001: Flava D – Lewisham for Shure. Entered by Crack
- The Adventure Effect for Youth Hostel Association. Entered by Cubo; other credits: Secret Compass
- The Omen Esports Report from Omen by HP for HP. Entered by Drum; other credits: PHD
- Tiny Kitchen x Ant-Man and the Wasp for Disney. Entered by Tastemade; other credits: OMD
Consumer Goods
- Mushy's Story for Currys PC World. Entered by The Hook; other credits: JBL, Blue 449 (see video below)
- Racing car vs train Moscow for CJSC Transmashholding. Entered by Motive
- Viva la Vulva for Essity. Entered by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO; other credits: Somesuch, Ketchum, Poke, Zenith, Trim Editing, 750mph, Time Based Arts
Corporate
- BP, Rise for BP. Entered by Psona Films; other credits: Unit for Grade & Sound
- Dear Dorothy for Jaguar Land Rover. Entered by Commotion
- Gateway to the World for Mwani. Entered by The Edge Picture Company
- Go home well for Shell Connected Pictures. Entered by TMW Unlimited; other credits: Connected Pictures
- Have You Heard? for Tideway. Entered by The Edge Picture Company
- Ice Cream for All for Northern Bloc. Entered by Northern Bloc; other credits: Iron Row Films
- Life in the Glass Age for Corning. Entered by Cell48; other credits: MRM McCann, SpeedVR, Spring Onion VFX, Primer, QLBeans
- One Moment of Courage for Goodman Masson. Entered by Goodman Masson; other credits: Beast London
- Very Old Skateboarders for Facebook. Entered by Hope & Glory; other credits: Lewis Khan
Foreign Language
- Another dream of yours for Larios. Entered by Pelonio; other credits: Garlic Films
- Skittles launch Norway for Mars Nordic. Entered by JCP PR & Advertising; other credits: Kandidat Film
Funniest Film
- Chabuddy CWC for Cricket World Cup. Entered by Black Shark Media; other credits: Ogilvy PR
- Even Divas are Believers for Hostelworld. Entered by Lucky Generals; other credits: Blink, The Mill, Stitch
- Geek Island for UKTV Play. Entered by UKTV Creative and Taylor Herring; other credits: St Mark's Studios
- If Monopoly was real life for Hasbro. Entered by Jungle Creations; other credits: OMD UK
- Palace 'Tokyo' for Palace Skateboards. Entered by MPC Creative; other credits: MPC
Healthcare
- Making Gut Health Digestible for The Gut Stuff. Entered by Jones Knowles Ritchie; other credits: Resonate
- Sorry for Sidra. Entered by The Edge Picture Company
- You vs Train: Tom's Story for Network Rail and British Transport Police. Entered by Pegasus; other credits: Progress Film Company (see video below)
- Viva la Vulva for Essity. Entered by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO; other credits: Somesuch, Ketchum
Internal
- Four Years Long for English Institute of Sport. Entered by Tilling Creative Group
- Fremantle 24/7 for Fremantle Media. Entered by Ecstasy of Gold; other credits: Fremantle Media, Workplace by Facebook
- Go home well for Shell. Entered by TMW Unlimited; other credits: Connected Pictures
- Meet Amy for HSBC. Entered by The Edge Picture Company
- Proud of us in 2018 for Northumbrian Water Group. Entered by Northumbrian Water Group
- Selfridges Duke Street Project for Selfridges. Entered by MediaWorks London Limited
- Tick Tock for AstraZeneca. Entered by The Edge Picture Company
- We Are Operations for HSBC Now. Entered by HSBC Global Communications; other credits: MerchantCantos
Issues and Crisis Management
- Brides of the Well for WaterAid. Entered by Nucco Brain
- Fighting Financial Crime – Drug Trafficking for HSBC. Entered by HSBC Global Communications; other credits: MerchantCantos
- ICAM Lab Safety Films for International Centre for Advanced Materials. Entered by Tilling Creative Group
Most Emotional Film
- Armistice Day for Westminster City Council. Entered by TMW Unlimited; other credits: Westminster City Council
- #bethegift for Nokia/HMD. Entered by Nucco Brain
- Dear Dorothy for Jaguar Land Rover. Entered by Commotion
- Mushy's Story for Currys PC World. Entered by The Hook; ther credits: JBL, Blue 449
- SAFER and Red2Green for Local Services Division. Entered by Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust; other credits: Featurephonicmedia
- Viva la Vulva for Essity. Entered by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO; other credits: Somesuch, Ketchum, Poke, Zenith, Trim Editing, Time Based Arts
- Within Indigo Walls for Cheong Fatt Tze – The Blue Mansion. Entered by Brace Productions Ltd
Music and Entertainment
- Geek Island for UKTV Play. Entered by UKTV Creative and Taylor Herring; other credits: St Mark's Studios
- Pokémon Planet for The Pokémon Company. Entered by Hope & Glory; other credits: Maverick Productions
- Tiny Kitchen x Ant-Man and the Wasp for Disney. Entered by Tastemade; other credits: OMD
- Very Old Skateboarders for Facebook. Entered by Hope & Glory; other credits: Lewis Khan (see video below)
Not-for-Profit/Giving Back
- Armistice Day for Westminster City Council. Entered by TMW Unlimited; other credits: Westminster City Council
- Nathalie McGloin – Making Motorsport for Everyone for Stanley Black & Decker. Entered by Stanley Black & Decker
- Small Talk Saves Lives: Everyday Small Talk for Samaritans, Network Rail and British Transport Police. Entered by Pegasus; other credits: Progress Film Company
- The Adventure Effect for Youth Hostel Association. Entered by Cubo; other credits: Secret Compass
- The Daily Mile – The Poem for The Daily Mile. Entered by Media Zoo; other credits: Ineos
- What We Do – brand film for Sightsavers. Entered by Sightsavers; other credits: Magneto Films Ltd
- Where do you draw the line? for TimeTo. Entered by Lucky Generals; other credits: Another Film Company, The Quarry, 750mph
- Youth Employability for McDonald's. Entered by The Edge Picture Company
Public Affairs
- How Long Would It Take You? (For Fire Door Safety Week) for British Woodworking Federation and Fire Door Alliance. Entered by Speed Communications
Sport
- 50 years on – Susie Goodall takes on the Golden Globe Race for DHL. Entered by Maverick Sports & Entertainment; other credits: Trunk, Coda, Light Colour Sound
- Bring Your Fire for Dragons Rugby. Entered by Affixxius Films
- Chabuddy CWC for Cricket World Cup. Entered by Black Shark Media; other credits: Ogilvy PR
- Palace x Adidas "Court Date" for Palace Skateboards. Entered by MPC Creative; other credits: MPC
- Puma – We Are The Arsenal for Puma. Entered by Autobahn Productions; other credits: Knas, Pedro and James, Autobahn Productions/Falca Production
- SAP + Manchester City "Who's The Blue?" for SAP, Manchester City. Entered by Momentum Worldwide; other credits: Burger Films, Dojo Filmhouse
- #ShowYourEdge for Jaguar. Entered by Wing London; other credits: CAA
- The Pioneers for HSBC. Entered by Hill & Knowlton Strategies; other credits: ZoomFiji
Sustainability
- Gansu for HSBC Now. Entered by HSBC Global Communications; other credits: MerchantCantos
Viral
- #BeBrave for McLaren. Entered by Wing London
- Even Divas Are Believers for Hostelworld. Entered by Lucky Generals; other credits: Blink, The Mill, 750mph, Stitch
- Nothing Beats a Londoner for Nike. Entered by Riff Raff; other credits: Wieden & Kennedy London, Final Cut, 750mph, Time Based Arts
- Palace x Ralph Lauren for Palace Skateboards. Entered by MPC Creative; other credits: MPC
- Pokémon Planet for The Pokémon Company. Entered by Hope & Glory; other credits: Maverick Productions
- Pump it Up for Volvo Construction Equipment. Entered by SE10; other credits: Forsman & Bodenfors
- Small Talk Saves Lives: Everyday Small Talk for Samaritans, Network Rail and British Transport Police. Entered by Pegasus; other credits: Progress Film Company
- The Boy and the Piano for John Lewis & Partners. Entered by MPC; other credits: Adam & Eve/DDB, Academy Films
- Very Old Skateboarders for Facebook. Entered by Hope & Glory; other credits: Lewis Khan
- You vs Train: Tom's Story for Network Rail and British Transport Police. Entered by Pegasus; other credits: Progress Film Company