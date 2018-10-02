John Harrington
Added 21 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Brand Film Festival London 2019 opens for entries

Brand Film Festival London, the awards scheme and seminar from PRWeek and Campaign that celebrates brand storytelling, has opened for entries for a third year.

Brand Film Festival London 2019 opens for entries

It will showcase Europe’s most artistic, creative and effective work through branded content films, from three-second clips to long-form documentaries.

The festival will honour the agencies, brands, film-makers and storytellers behind the films, which will be screened at the Brand Film Fesival event at Hawker House, London, on 1 May 2019.

As well as the awards announcements, the day will include showcases of the shortlisted films, plus presentations from top speakers about the art and craft of brand films.

There are 28 categories in total, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres.

Four new people and agencies categories have been added for 2019:

  • Brand of the year
  • Creative agency of the year
  • PR agency of the year
  • Media production company of the year

The deadline for entries is 31 January 2019. All films debuting during the 2018 calendar year are eligible.

For full information, visit brandfilmfestival.co.uk

Check out some of the winners of this year's Brand Film Festival London

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
4 ways to innovate: Mars, Shell, Coca-Cola & DFS reveal

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago

4 ways to innovate: Mars, Shell, Coca-Cola & DFS reveal

MEDIA
How to make six seconds pay: the big impact of the small video

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago

How to make six seconds pay: the big impact of the small video

MEDIA
Hear judges' verdicts on Ocean's digital creative competition

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago

Hear judges' verdicts on Ocean's digital creative competition

How to retain specialist digital talent in the UK through Brexit uncertainty

Promoted

October 02, 2018

How to retain specialist digital talent in the UK through Brexit uncertainty