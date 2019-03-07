Brand Film Festival London 2019: shortlisted films revealed

Brand Film Festival London will showcase Europe’s most artistic, creative and effective work through branded content films – from three-second clips to long-form documentaries.
The festival will honour the agencies, brands, filmmakers and storytellers behind the films, which will be screened at the Brand Film Fesival event at Hawker House, London, on 1 May 2019.
As well as the Awards announcements, the day will include showcases of the shortlisted films, plus presentations from top speakers about the art and craft of brand films.
In addition to the film shortlists below, people and agency shortlists will be announced on the night.
Full shortlist
Animated
- Pokémon Planet for The Pokémon Company. Entered by Hope&Glory, other credit: Maverick Productions
- Viva la Vulva for Essity. Entered by AMVBBDO, other credits: Somesuch & Co, Ketchum, Poke, Zenith, Trim Editing, Time Based Arts (below)
- Yonkers Savings Bank for HSBC Global Communications. Entered by HSBC Now, other credit: MerchantCantos
B2B
- ADDERLink Infinity Range Video for ADDER. Entered by Shoot You Video & Animation Production
- Dr. Martens: Rebel soles for Dr. Martens. Entered by LifeWorks by Morneau Shepell
- Identity for Pinn. Entered by The Edge Picture Company
- In nuclear research, total well-being starts with safety for Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL). Entered by LifeWorks by Morneau Shepell
- Naia for Eastman. Entered by Cell48, other credit: Jacqueline Bissett (illustrator)
Best Director
- Babbel "An Alien Abroad" for Babbel. Entered by O Positive, other credits: Wieden+Kenney London
- Imagine for easyJet. Entered by Riff Raff Films, other credits: VCCP, The Moving Picture Company London, The Factory
- Nothing Beats a Londoner for Nike. Entered by Riff Raff Films, other credits: Wieden & Kennedy London, Final Cut, 750MPH, Time Based Arts
Best Performance
- The Note for The Ritz-Carlton. Entered by Hearst Media Solutions
- Viva la Vulva for Essity. Entered by AMVBBDO, other credits: Somesuch & Co, Ketchum, Poke, Zenith, Trim Editing, Time Based Arts
Best Post-Production
- Dragon Challenge for Range Rover, Entered by Big Buoy/Big Chop, other credits: Spark 44, Carnage, Rogue Films
- Erbauer Range Film for Kingfisher Plc. Entered by Ecstasy of Gold Ltd
- Imagine for easyJet. Entered by MPC, other credits: VCCP, Riff Raff
- #ShowYourEdge for Jaguar. Entered by WING London, other credits: CAA
- The Boy and the Piano for John Lewis & Partners. Entered by MPC, other credits: Adam&eveDDB, Academy Films
- Viva la Vulva for Essity. Entered by AMVBBDO, other credits: Somesuch & Co, Ketchum, Poke, Zenith, Trim Editing, Time Based Arts
Best Screenplay
- Strangers' Reunion for The Ritz-Carlton. Entered by Hearst Media Solutions
Brand Documentary
- Aum’s Reunion: A lost child’s search for home for Google. Entered by Across the Pond
- Build the Danish Way for Carlsberg. Entered by Armoury, other credits: Fold 7
- Facebook: Beyond the Screen for Facebook. Entered by Hope&Glory, other credits TCO and Huck
- Jaguar: Going Electric for Jaguar. Entered by Flying Mile Films
- Minds Wide Open: unlocking the potential of the human brain for Tianqiao and Chrissy Chen Institute. Entered by MerchantCantos
- Mushy's Story for Currys PC World. Entered by The Hook, other credits: JBL/Blue 449
- The Land of Land Rovers for Land Rover. Entered by The Progress Film Company, other credits: Spark44
- The Pioneers for HSBC. Entered by Hill+Knowlton Strategies, other credits: ZoomFiji
- The soul of a violin for Bodegas Ramon Bilbao. Entered by Bodegas Ramon Bilbao, other credits: CINE 365 FILMS
- Uber: Where to, Britain? for Uber. Entered by Gravity Road, other credits: Channel 4, Manning Gottlieb OMD, Faithful Hound
- UWE Mental Health for UWE Bristol. Entered by Korro
- Volvo CE and LEGO Technic join forces with children to imagine the future of construction equipment for Volvo Construction Equipment. Entered by SE10, other credits: Forsman & Bodenfors (below)
- Woody Woodpecker - Bird Gone Wild for Universal Pictures. Entered by Nemorin Creative Film & Video
Branded Programme
- Barclays "Card Freeze" with Capital FM for Barclays. Entered by Global Radio, other credits: Wavemaker
- Dear Dorothy for Jaguar Land Rover. Entered by Commotion
- FA UNLCKD Series for Footasylum. Entered by Chief
- Surroundings 001: Flava D - Lewisham for Shure. Entered by Crack Magazine
- The Adventure Effect for Youth Hostel Association. Entered by Cubo, other credits: Secret Compass (production company)
- The OMEN Esports Report from OMEN by HP for HP. Entered by DRUM, other credits: PHD Media
- Tiny Kitchen x Ant-Man and the Wasp for Disney. Entered by Tastemade, other credits: OMD
Consumer Goods
- Mushy's Story for Currys PC World. Entered by The Hook, other credits: JBL/Blue 449 (below)
- Racing car vs. train Moscow" for JSC "Transmashholding». Entered by Communication group "MOTIVE"
- Viva la Vulva for Essity. Entered by AMVBBDO, other credits: Somesuch & Co, Ketchum, Poke, Zenith, Trim Editing, 750mph, Time Based Arts
Corporate
- BP, RISE for BP. Entered by PSONA Films, other credits: UNIT for Grade & Sound
- Dear Dorothy for Jaguar Land Rover. Entered by Commotion
- Gateway to the World for Mwani. Entered by The Edge Picture Company
- Go home well for Shell Connected Pictures. Entered by TMW Unlimited, other credits: Connected Pictures
- Have You Heard? for Tideway. Entered by The Edge Picture Company
- Ice Cream for All for Northern Bloc. Entered by Northern Bloc, other credits: Iron Row Films
- Life in the Glass Age for Corning. Entered by Cell48, other credits: MRM – McCann, SpeedVR, Spring Onion VFX, Primer, QLBeans
- One Moment Of Courage for Goodman Masson. Entered by Goodman Masson, other credits: Beast London
- Very Old Skateboarders for Facebook. Entered by Hope&Glory, other credits: Lewis Khan
Foreign Language
- Another dream of yours for Larios. Entered by Pelonio, other credits: Garlic Films
- Skittles launch Norway for Mars Nordic. Entered by JCP PR & Advertising, other credits: Kandidat Film
Funniest Film
- Chabuddy CWC for Cricket World Cup. Entered by Black Shark Media, other credits: Ogilvy PR
- Even Divas Are Believers for Hostelworld. Entered by Lucky Generals, other credits: Blink, The Mill, Stitch
- Geek Island for UKTV Play. Entered by UKTV Creative and Taylor Herring, other credits: St. Mark's Studios
- If Monopoly was real life for Hasbro. Entered by Jungle Creations, other credits: OMD UK
- Palace 'Tokyo' for Palace Skateboards. Entered by MPC Creative, other credits: MPC
Healthcare
- Making Gut Health Digestible for The Gut Stuff, Entered by Jones Knowles Ritchie, other credits: Resonate - Sound Design Company
- Sorry for Sidra. Entered by The Edge Picture Company
- You vs. Train: Tom's Story for Network Rail & British Transport Police. Entered by Pegasus, other credits: Progress Film Company (below)
- Viva la Vulva for Essity. Entered by AMVBBDO, other credits: Somesuch & Co, Ketchum"
Internal
- Four Years Long for English Institute of Sport. Entered by Tilling Creative Group
- Fremantle 24/7 for Fremantle Media. Entered by Ecstasy of Gold, other credits: Fremantle Media, Workplace by Facebook
- Go home well for Shell. Entered by TMW Unlimited, other credits: Connected Pictures
- Meet Amy for HSBC. Entered by The Edge Picture Company
- Proud of us in 2018 for Northumbrian Water Group. Entered by Northumbrian Water Group
- Selfridges Duke Street Project for Selfridges & Co. Entered by MediaWorks London Limited
- Tick Tock for AstraZeneca. Entered by The Edge Picture Company
- We Are Operations for HSBC Now. Entered by HSBC Global Communications, other credits: MerchantCantos
Issues and Crisis Management
- Brides of the Well for WaterAid. Entered by Nucco Brain
- Fighting Financial Crime - Drug Trafficking for HSBC. Entered by HSBC Global Communications, other credits: MerchantCantos
- ICAM Lab Safety Films for ICAM - International Centre for Advanced Materials. Entered by Tilling Creative Group
Most Emotional Film
- Armistice Day for Westminster City Council. Entered by TMW Unlimited, other credits: Westminster City Council
- #bethegift for Nokia/HMD. Entered by Nucco Brain
- Dear Dorothy for Jaguar Land Rover. Entered by Commotion Mushy's Story for Currys PC World.
- Entered by The Hook, other credits: JBL/Blue 449
- SAFER and Red2Green for Local Services Division. Entered by Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, other credits: Featurephonicmedia
- Viva la Vulva for Essity. Entered by AMVBBDO, other credits: Somesuch & Co, Ketchum, Poke, Zenith, Trim Editing, Time Based Arts
- Within Indigo Walls for Cheong Fatt Tze – The Blue Mansion. Entered by Brace Productions Ltd
Music and Entertainment
- Geek Island for UKTV Play. Entered by UKTV Creative and Taylor Herring, other credits: St Mark's Studios
- Pokémon Planet for The Pokémon Company. Entered by Hope&Glory, other credits: Maverick Productions
- Tiny Kitchen x Ant-Man and the Wasp for Disney. Entered by Tastemade, other credits: OMD
- Very Old Skateboarders for Facebook. Entered by Hope&Glory, other credits: Lewis Khan (below)
Not-for-Profit/Giving Back
- Armistice Day for Westminster City Council. Entered by TMW Unlimited, other credits: Westminster City Council
- Nathalie McGloin – Making Motorsport for Everyone for Stanley Black & Decker. Entered by Stanley Black & Decker
- Small Talk Saves Lives: Everyday Small Talk for Samaritans, Network Rail & British Transport Police. Entered by Pegasus, other credits: Progress Film Company
- The Adventure Effect for Youth Hostel Association. Entered by Cubo, other credits: Secret Compass
- The Daily Mile - The Poem for The Daily Mile. Entered by Media Zoo, other credits: Ineos, ("supporter of The Daily Mile charity")
- What We Do - brand film for Sightsavers. Entered by Sightsavers, other credits: Magneto Films Ltd
- Where do you draw the line? for timeTo. Entered by Lucky Generals, other credits: Another Film Company, The Quarry, 750mph
- Youth Employability for McDonald's. Entered by The Edge Picture Company
Public Affairs
- How Long Would It Take You? (For Fire Door Safety Week) for British Woodworking Federation/Fire Door Alliance. Entered by Speed Communications
Sport
- 50 years on - Susie Goodall takes on the Golden Globe Race for DHL. Entered by Maverick Sports + Entertainment, other credits: Trunk, Coda, Light Colour Sound
- Bring Your Fire for Dragons Rugby. Entered by Affixxius Films
- Chabuddy CWC for Cricket World Cup. Entered by Black Shark Media, other credits: Ogilvy PR
- Palace x Adidas 'Court Date' for Palace Skateboards. Entered by MPC Creative, other credits: MPC
- Puma - We Are The Arsenal for Puma. Entered by Autobahn Productions, other credits: Knas, Pedro and James, Autobahn productions/Falca Production
- SAP + Manchester City 'Who's The Blue?' for SAP, Manchester City. Entered by Momentum Worldwide, other credits: Burger Films, Dojo Filmhouse
- #ShowYourEdge for Jaguar. Entered by WING London, other credits: CAA
- The Pioneers for HSBC. Entered by Hill+Knowlton Strategies, other credits: ZoomFiji
Sustainability
- Gansu for HSBC Now. Entered by HSBC Global Communications, other credits: MerchantCantos
Viral
- #BeBrave for McLaren. Entered by WING London
- Even Divas Are Believers for Hostelworld. Entered by Lucky Generals, other credits: Blink, The Mill, 750mph, Stitch
- Nothing Beats a Londoner for Nike. Entered by Riff Raff Films, other credits: Wieden & Kennedy London, Final Cut, 750MPH, Time Based Arts
- Palace x Ralph Lauren for Palace Skateboards. Entered by MPC Creative, other credits: MPC
- Pokémon Planet for The Pokémon Company. Entered by Hope&Glory, other credits: Maverick Productions
- Pump it Up for Volvo Construction Equipment. Entered by SE10, other credits: Forsman & Bodenfors
- Small Talk Saves Lives: Everyday Small Talk for Samaritans, Network Rail & British Transport Police. Entered by Pegasus, other credits: Progress Film Company
- The Boy and the Piano for John Lewis & Partners. Entered by MPC, other credits: Adam&eveDDB, Academy Films
- Very Old Skateboarders for Facebook. Entered by Hope&Glory, other credits: Lewis Khan
- You vs. Train: Tom's Story for Network Rail & British Transport Police. Entered by Pegasus, other credits: Progress Film Company