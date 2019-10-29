Brand Film Festival London 2020 opens for entries

Brand Film Festival London, the awards scheme from PRWeek and Campaign that celebrates brand storytelling, has opened for entries for a fourth year.
It will showcase Europe’s most artistic, creative and effective work through branded content films, from three-second clips to long-form documentaries.
Brand Film Festival London 2020 will honour the agencies, brands, filmmakers and storytellers behind the films, which will be screened at the event in London in April 2020 (with the exact date to be confirmed).
There are 28 categories in total, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres.
Business
- B2B
- Corporate
- Internal
- Issues and reputation management
- Public affairs
Consumer
- Consumer goods
- Healthcare
- Music and entertainment
- Sport
Social
- Not-for-profit/giving back
- Sustainability
Branded Content and Entertainment
- Brand documentary
- Branded programme
- Funniest film
- Most emotional film
- Viral
Craft
- Animated
- Behind the scenes
- Best director
- Best performance
- Best post-production
- Best screenplay
- Best use of 360 or virtual reality
- Foreign language
People & Agencies
- Brand of the year
- Creative agency of the year
- PR agency of the year
- Production company of the year
The "early bird" deadline for reduced-price entries is 16 January, with a final deadline of 30 January. The shortlist will be announced on 26 February following an online judging process.
All films debuting during the 2019 calendar year are eligible.
For full information, visit the Brand Film Festival website.
Check out some of the winners of this year's Brand Film Festival London.