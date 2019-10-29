Brand Film Festival London 2020 opens for entries

Brand Film Festival London, the awards scheme from PRWeek and Campaign that celebrates brand storytelling, has opened for entries for a fourth year.

It will showcase Europe’s most artistic, creative and effective work through branded content films, from three-second clips to long-form documentaries.

Brand Film Festival London 2020 will honour the agencies, brands, filmmakers and storytellers behind the films, which will be screened at the event in London in April 2020 (with the exact date to be confirmed).

There are 28 categories in total, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres.

Business

B2B

Corporate

Internal

Issues and reputation management

Public affairs

Consumer

Consumer goods

Healthcare

Music and entertainment

Sport

Social

Not-for-profit/giving back

Sustainability

Branded Content and Entertainment

Brand documentary

Branded programme

Funniest film

Most emotional film

Viral

Craft

Animated

Behind the scenes

Best director

Best performance

Best post-production

Best screenplay

Best use of 360 or virtual reality

Foreign language

People & Agencies

Brand of the year

Creative agency of the year

PR agency of the year

Production company of the year

The "early bird" deadline for reduced-price entries is 16 January, with a final deadline of 30 January. The shortlist will be announced on 26 February following an online judging process.

All films debuting during the 2019 calendar year are eligible.

For full information, visit the Brand Film Festival website.

Check out some of the winners of this year's Brand Film Festival London.