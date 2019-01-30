John Harrington
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Brand Film Festival London: enter now to avoid late fees

Awards showcase Europe's most artistic, creative and effective branded content films.

Brand Film Festival London: enter now to avoid late fees

The deadline for entering Brand Film Festival London – the awards scheme and seminar from PRWeek and Campaign that celebrates brand storytelling – is fast approaching, with time running out to enter at the reduced rate.

"Early bird" entries must be submitted by Thursday (31 January). Any submissions after this date, but before the late deadline of 12 February, will be subject to late fees.

Now in its third year, Brand Film Festival London will showcase Europe’s most artistic, creative and effective work through branded content films – from three-second clips to long-form documentaries.

The festival will honour the agencies, brands, film-makers and storytellers behind the films, which will be screened at the Brand Film Festival event at Hawker House, London, on 1 May.

As well as the awards announcements, the day will include showcases of the shortlisted films, plus presentations from top speakers about the art and craft of brand films.

There are 28 categories in total, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres.

Four new people and agencies categories have been added for 2019:

  • Brand of the Year
  • Creative Agency of the Year
  • PR Agency of the Year
  • Media Production Company of the year

All films debuting during the 2018 calendar year are eligible.

For full information, visit brandfilmfestival.co.uk

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How cannabis' image is changing and why marketers around the world need to pay attention

How cannabis' image is changing and why marketers around the world need to pay attention

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

Promoted

January 24, 2019
BRANDS
What is it like to work in the recruitment sales division at Haymarket Media Group?

What is it like to work in the recruitment sales division at Haymarket Media Group?

Promoted

January 24, 2019
How experiential can breathe new life into the traditional retail landscape

How experiential can breathe new life into the traditional retail landscape

Promoted

January 21, 2019