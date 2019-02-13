John Harrington
Brand Film Festival London: entry deadline extended

The deadline for entering Brand Film Festival London 2019, the awards scheme and seminar from PRWeek and Campaign that celebrates brand storytelling, has been extended to midnight on Thursday 14 February.

Now in its third year, Brand Film Festival London will showcase Europe’s most artistic, creative and effective work through branded content films, from three-second clips to long-form documentaries.

The festival will honour the agencies, brands, filmmakers and storytellers behind the films, which will be screened at the Brand Film Festival event at Hawker House, London, on 1 May.

As well as the awards announcements, the day will include showcases of the shortlisted films, plus presentations from top speakers about the art and craft of brand films.

There are 28 categories in total, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres.

Four new people and agencies categories have been added for 2019:

  • Brand of the Year
  • Creative Agency of the Year
  • PR Agency of the Year
  • Media Production Company of the Year

All films debuting during the 2018 calendar year are eligible.

For full information, visit brandfilmfestival.co.uk

Check out some of the previous winners of Brand Film Festival London

