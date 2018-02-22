Brand Film Festival London: finalists revealed

Top film: 'Now TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead' is nominated four times

The finalists in the prestigious awards scheme and festival from PRWeek and Campaign - which recognises the best brand films – have been announced today.

Leading the pack with four nominations is Now TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead by Fever PR for Now TV (see video, below).

With three nominations each are: #Blood Normal by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO for Essity: Libresse/Bodyform with Zenith; #SmallTalkSavesLives: Sarah's story by Pegasus for Samaritans and Network Rail with Progress Films – Brighton; and Sound of Rum Series by Wasserman for Bacardi with OMD UK, EG + and Proximity.

The shortlisted entries are guaranteed either bronze, silver or gold status. Some of the top Gold films will be awarded a Best of the Best status at the event, which takes place on 2 May 2018 at Hawker House in London’s Canada Water.

The event will showcase the best of Europe's branded content films, from Vine-length shorts to 60-minute, advertiser-funded documentaries.

The festival will honour the agencies, brands, filmmakers and storytellers behind the films. It will also provide educational seminars and workshops that give unique insights into this burgeoning area of marketing communications.

The 2018 event will have a particular focus on the science behind brand films. It will look at subjects such as how psychology can help transform brand storytelling, and how younger consumers are using technology and engaging with brands.

List of finalists

Animated

Edeka, 2117 - MPC for Edeka with Jung von Matt and MJZ

Made For Heroes - Black Shark Media for Southampton FC with Mischief PR

Samsung Ostrich - MPC for Samsung with Leo Burnett Chicago, MJZ Los Angeles and Jono Griffith at Work Editorial

Unique animation of Liverpool FC's first match - John Houlding's 'Team of Macs' - Liverpool Football Club with Uniform

B2B

Building Tomorrow - Dear Friends for Volvo Construction Equipment with BZE Entertainment

Mums - Lucky Generals for D&AD

The Logo Donation Project - JCP Nordic with Kandidat

Behind the scenes

Jaguar E-Pace Guinness World Records Barrel Roll - Guinness World Records for Jaguar Land Rover

SkyWalk Behind The Scenes - WING for Hugo Boss/Alex Thomson Racing

Best performance

Little Casanova - Jungle Creations for Yoti

Best Post-Production

Edeka, 2117 - MPC for Edeka with Jung von Matt and MJZ

Oxfam, The Heist No One Is Talking About - MPC for Oxfam with Don't Panic, Stink Film, Whitehouse and Factory

Pink Kittens - AMV BBDO for Department for Transport Think! with Carat

Samsung Ostrich - MPC for Samsung with Leo Burnett Chicago, MJZ Los Angeles and Jono Griffith at Work Editorial

Best screenplay

"¡A escena!" - Lllorente & Cuenca for Obra Social La Caixa

Best use of 360 or virtual reality

Paraiso Secreto - The Mill for Corona with Wieden & Kennedy Amsterdam

Brand documentary

#LiveMore #ShareMore - Robin des Bois for Western Union with PingPong Communications

BMW Group Classic: Behind the Lens with Courtney Cutchen - Territory webguerillas for BMW Group with Classic RoRo Films

Catching Breath: The Full Story - Mustard for Skoda with Focus, The North Face, Garmin, Red Bull, Mitas, Hypoxie Group, PHD and Milk and Honey s.r.o.

Chris Mears, Take the Plunge - WeAreFearless for Bridgestone with UK Buddy Films and Golazo

Exploration of 90's UK Garage with Martin ‘Liberty’ Larner and Matt ‘Jam’ Lamont - Vice for Desperados

Field Trips - Bonafide Magazine for Shure UK with Shuffle Media and HalfRice/HalfChips

It all comes from beer - Drive Studios for Carlsberg

Kevin and Ged - Lonelyleap for The National Trust

Old People's Home for four-year-olds at Christmas - Channel 4 for Age UK with CPL Productions and MGOMD

Relentless - WING for Hugo Boss/Alex Thomson Racing

Sound of Rum Series - Wasserman for BACARDÍ with OMD UK, EG+ and Proximity

The Deep Frontier - Economist Films for Blancpain SA

Branded programme

All Star Driving School - Channel 4 for Suzuki with Rumpus Media and the7stars

Fra Inderst til Yderst/Inside Out - Drive Studios for YouSee / TDC with ChriChri

I AM with River Island - The Box Plus Network for River Island with Bauer Advertising and Manning Gottlieb OMD

I Designed My Own Car - Jamie Oliver for Jaguar Land Rover

More Than Just Viewers - AMV BBDO for Google YouTube with OMD UK

Now TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead - Fever PR for Now TV

Sound of Rum Series - Wasserman for Bacardi with OMD, EG + and Proximity

The Fifth Sense - Vice for Chanel

The Journey - TMW Unlimited for Sony Mobile with Threefold

The World in 2018 - Experts - Economist Films for Thomson Reuters with Doremus

You're Not You When You're Hungry - Rupert - AMV BBDO for Mars Chocolate - Snickers with MediaCom

WTF gør vi med klimaet, SE Energi & Klima (AOL) - Drive Studios for SE Energi & Klima (AOL)

Consumer Goods

#Blood Normal - AMV BBDO for Essity: Libresse/Bodyform with Zenith Media

Lake Blood - Lucky Generals for OnePlus with Knucklehead

Now TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead - Fever PR for Now TV

Sound of Rum Series - Wasserman for Bacardi with OMD UK, EG + and Proximity

The Journey - TMW Unlimited for Sony Mobile with Threefold

You're Not You When You're Hungry - Rupert - AMV BBDO for Mars Chocolate - Snickers with MediaCom

Corporate

#LiveMore #ShareMore - Robin des Bois for Western Union with PingPong Communications

BP, Lionheart - PSONA Films for BP with Unit

Global Citizen - J Walter Thompson London for HSBC

La maquina del tiempo - Impossible Tellers for Memora - Electium with Llorente y Cuenca

People Like Paul - Ph.Creative for Virgin Media

Foreign Language

"Bicho" - for Nespresso Talents - Userfarm for Nespresso with Zenith

Cinergía - In your head - Arena Media Barcelona for Gas Natural Fenosa with El Terrat

Healthcare

#Blood Normal - AMV BBDO for Essity: Libresse/Bodyform with Zenith Media

#SmallTalkSavesLives: Sarah's story - Pegasus for Samaritans and Network Rail with Progress Films - Brighton

Rehab Matters - The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy

Heartstrings

#SmallTalkSavesLives: Sarah's Story - Pegasus for Samaritans and Network Rail with Progress Films – Brighton

Auriens: 'The Next Act' - Alpha Grid for Auriens with FT, Auriens

Be a good parent - Iconoclast for Daimler AG with Antoni

Chris Mears, Take the Plunge - WeAreFearless. For Bridgestone UK with Buddy Films and Golazo

Kevin and Ged - Lonelyleap for The National Trust

La maquina del tiempo - Impossible Tellers for Memora - Electium with Llorente y Cuenca

Margaret - Lonelyleap for The National Trust

Old People's Home for four-year-olds at Christmas - Channel 4 for Age UK with CPL Productions and Manning Gottlieb OMD

Rehab Matters - The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy

The Mother Of All Surprises - The Best Bit for Uber

Internal

Listening Post - BAMM for Shell

Thought That Counts - TVC Group for The Economist Group

We Are McLaren - WING for McLaren

Issues and crisis management

#Blood Normal - AMV BBDO for Essity: Libresse/Bodyform with Zenith

Nueva Bureba: a dream higher than smoke - Llorenta & Cuenca for Campofrío Food Group

Working Parents and Carers - Tilling Creative for BP

LOL

adulting - TMW Unlimited for Kinder Bueno/Ferrero with Rocket

Little Casanova - Jungle Creations for Yoti

Music and entertainment

Druids vs Romans - Vice for Sky Atlantic

Now TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead - Fever PR for Now TV

Not-for-profit/Giving back

#SmallTalkSavesLives: Sarah's Story - Pegasus for Samaritans and Network Rail with Progress Films – Brighton

Jack Hamblett - Beagle for The Prince's Trust

Just Another Day - Drum OMD for Age UK with MG OMD

Stephanie’s Story - Joyride/LadBible for HM Government/Home Office

The Heist No One Is Talking About - Oxfam GB with Don't Panic and Stink Films

Tusk Awards - Spectrecom Films for Tusk Trust

WaterAid - The Chase Films for WaterAid

Public Affairs

Dear Qatar - The Edge Picture Company for Ogilvy with Qatar Post

Pink Kittens - AMV BBDO for Department for Transport Think! with Carat

Sharing Nour's Story - FleishmanHillard Fishburn for EU

Sport

125 years of LFC in 125 seconds - This is our story - Liverpool Football Club

Lynx 'Find your Magic' with Anthony Joshua - W for Unilever (Lynx) with Gas & Electric

Made For Heroes - Black Shark Media for Southampton FC with Mischief PR

Secret Southampton - Dark Horses for Southampton Football Club with Mindseye

Sustainability

Cinergía - In your head - Arena Media Barcelona for Gas Natural Fenosa with El Terrat

Nonoy and the Sea Monster - Wildruf Film for WWF Austria with WWF Philippines

The Deep Frontier - Economist Films for Blancpain SA

Viral

Now TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead - Fever PR for Now TV

Slaughterbots - Space Digital for Future of Life Institute

Visit Scotland - The Chase Films for Visit Scotland with Channel 4, The Story Lab

Worlds Apart - RSA Films for Heineken with Publicis

Brand Film Festival first ran in New York in 2016 and proved highly popular with brands, PR agencies, ad agencies and production houses. The success encouraged PRWeek and Campaign’s owner, Haymarket, to roll out the scheme in London.

For more information, visit brandfilmfestival.co.uk