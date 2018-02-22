Brand Film Festival London: finalists revealed

The finalists in the prestigious awards scheme and festival from PRWeek and Campaign - which recognises the best brand films – have been announced today. Click here to buy tickets for the event.
Leading the pack with four nominations is Now TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead by Fever PR for Now TV (see video, below).
With three nominations each are: #Blood Normal by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO for Essity: Libresse/Bodyform with Zenith; #SmallTalkSavesLives: Sarah's story by Pegasus for Samaritans and Network Rail with Progress Films – Brighton; and Sound of Rum Series by Wasserman for Bacardi with OMD UK, EG + and Proximity.
The shortlisted entries are guaranteed either bronze, silver or gold status. Some of the top Gold films will be awarded a Best of the Best status at the event, which takes place on 2 May 2018 at Hawker House in London’s Canada Water.
The event will showcase the best of Europe's branded content films, from Vine-length shorts to 60-minute, advertiser-funded documentaries.
The festival will honour the agencies, brands, filmmakers and storytellers behind the films. It will also provide educational seminars and workshops that give unique insights into this burgeoning area of marketing communications.
The 2018 event will have a particular focus on the science behind brand films. It will look at subjects such as how psychology can help transform brand storytelling, and how younger consumers are using technology and engaging with brands.
List of finalists
Animated
Edeka, 2117 - MPC for Edeka with Jung von Matt and MJZ
Made For Heroes - Black Shark Media for Southampton FC with Mischief PR
Samsung Ostrich - MPC for Samsung with Leo Burnett Chicago, MJZ Los Angeles and Jono Griffith at Work Editorial
Unique animation of Liverpool FC's first match - John Houlding's 'Team of Macs' - Liverpool Football Club with Uniform
B2B
Building Tomorrow - Dear Friends for Volvo Construction Equipment with BZE Entertainment
Mums - Lucky Generals for D&AD
The Logo Donation Project - JCP Nordic with Kandidat
Behind the scenes
Jaguar E-Pace Guinness World Records Barrel Roll - Guinness World Records for Jaguar Land Rover
SkyWalk Behind The Scenes - WING for Hugo Boss/Alex Thomson Racing
Best performance
Little Casanova - Jungle Creations for Yoti
Best Post-Production
Edeka, 2117 - MPC for Edeka with Jung von Matt and MJZ
Oxfam, The Heist No One Is Talking About - MPC for Oxfam with Don't Panic, Stink Film, Whitehouse and Factory
Pink Kittens - AMV BBDO for Department for Transport Think! with Carat
Samsung Ostrich - MPC for Samsung with Leo Burnett Chicago, MJZ Los Angeles and Jono Griffith at Work Editorial
Best screenplay
"¡A escena!" - Lllorente & Cuenca for Obra Social La Caixa
Best use of 360 or virtual reality
Paraiso Secreto - The Mill for Corona with Wieden & Kennedy Amsterdam
Brand documentary
#LiveMore #ShareMore - Robin des Bois for Western Union with PingPong Communications
BMW Group Classic: Behind the Lens with Courtney Cutchen - Territory webguerillas for BMW Group with Classic RoRo Films
Catching Breath: The Full Story - Mustard for Skoda with Focus, The North Face, Garmin, Red Bull, Mitas, Hypoxie Group, PHD and Milk and Honey s.r.o.
Chris Mears, Take the Plunge - WeAreFearless for Bridgestone with UK Buddy Films and Golazo
Exploration of 90's UK Garage with Martin ‘Liberty’ Larner and Matt ‘Jam’ Lamont - Vice for Desperados
Field Trips - Bonafide Magazine for Shure UK with Shuffle Media and HalfRice/HalfChips
It all comes from beer - Drive Studios for Carlsberg
Kevin and Ged - Lonelyleap for The National Trust
Old People's Home for four-year-olds at Christmas - Channel 4 for Age UK with CPL Productions and MGOMD
Relentless - WING for Hugo Boss/Alex Thomson Racing
Sound of Rum Series - Wasserman for BACARDÍ with OMD UK, EG+ and Proximity
The Deep Frontier - Economist Films for Blancpain SA
Branded programme
All Star Driving School - Channel 4 for Suzuki with Rumpus Media and the7stars
Fra Inderst til Yderst/Inside Out - Drive Studios for YouSee / TDC with ChriChri
I AM with River Island - The Box Plus Network for River Island with Bauer Advertising and Manning Gottlieb OMD
I Designed My Own Car - Jamie Oliver for Jaguar Land Rover
More Than Just Viewers - AMV BBDO for Google YouTube with OMD UK
Now TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead - Fever PR for Now TV
Sound of Rum Series - Wasserman for Bacardi with OMD, EG + and Proximity
The Fifth Sense - Vice for Chanel
The Journey - TMW Unlimited for Sony Mobile with Threefold
The World in 2018 - Experts - Economist Films for Thomson Reuters with Doremus
You're Not You When You're Hungry - Rupert - AMV BBDO for Mars Chocolate - Snickers with MediaCom
WTF gør vi med klimaet, SE Energi & Klima (AOL) - Drive Studios for SE Energi & Klima (AOL)
Consumer Goods
#Blood Normal - AMV BBDO for Essity: Libresse/Bodyform with Zenith Media
Lake Blood - Lucky Generals for OnePlus with Knucklehead
Now TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead - Fever PR for Now TV
Sound of Rum Series - Wasserman for Bacardi with OMD UK, EG + and Proximity
The Journey - TMW Unlimited for Sony Mobile with Threefold
You're Not You When You're Hungry - Rupert - AMV BBDO for Mars Chocolate - Snickers with MediaCom
Corporate
#LiveMore #ShareMore - Robin des Bois for Western Union with PingPong Communications
BP, Lionheart - PSONA Films for BP with Unit
Global Citizen - J Walter Thompson London for HSBC
La maquina del tiempo - Impossible Tellers for Memora - Electium with Llorente y Cuenca
People Like Paul - Ph.Creative for Virgin Media
Foreign Language
"Bicho" - for Nespresso Talents - Userfarm for Nespresso with Zenith
Cinergía - In your head - Arena Media Barcelona for Gas Natural Fenosa with El Terrat
Healthcare
#Blood Normal - AMV BBDO for Essity: Libresse/Bodyform with Zenith Media
#SmallTalkSavesLives: Sarah's story - Pegasus for Samaritans and Network Rail with Progress Films - Brighton
Rehab Matters - The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy
Heartstrings
#SmallTalkSavesLives: Sarah's Story - Pegasus for Samaritans and Network Rail with Progress Films – Brighton
Auriens: 'The Next Act' - Alpha Grid for Auriens with FT, Auriens
Be a good parent - Iconoclast for Daimler AG with Antoni
Chris Mears, Take the Plunge - WeAreFearless. For Bridgestone UK with Buddy Films and Golazo
Kevin and Ged - Lonelyleap for The National Trust
La maquina del tiempo - Impossible Tellers for Memora - Electium with Llorente y Cuenca
Margaret - Lonelyleap for The National Trust
Old People's Home for four-year-olds at Christmas - Channel 4 for Age UK with CPL Productions and Manning Gottlieb OMD
Rehab Matters - The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy
The Mother Of All Surprises - The Best Bit for Uber
Internal
Listening Post - BAMM for Shell
Thought That Counts - TVC Group for The Economist Group
We Are McLaren - WING for McLaren
Issues and crisis management
#Blood Normal - AMV BBDO for Essity: Libresse/Bodyform with Zenith
Nueva Bureba: a dream higher than smoke - Llorenta & Cuenca for Campofrío Food Group
Working Parents and Carers - Tilling Creative for BP
LOL
adulting - TMW Unlimited for Kinder Bueno/Ferrero with Rocket
Little Casanova - Jungle Creations for Yoti
Music and entertainment
Druids vs Romans - Vice for Sky Atlantic
Now TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead - Fever PR for Now TV
Not-for-profit/Giving back
#SmallTalkSavesLives: Sarah's Story - Pegasus for Samaritans and Network Rail with Progress Films – Brighton
Jack Hamblett - Beagle for The Prince's Trust
Just Another Day - Drum OMD for Age UK with MG OMD
Stephanie’s Story - Joyride/LadBible for HM Government/Home Office
The Heist No One Is Talking About - Oxfam GB with Don't Panic and Stink Films
Tusk Awards - Spectrecom Films for Tusk Trust
WaterAid - The Chase Films for WaterAid
Public Affairs
Dear Qatar - The Edge Picture Company for Ogilvy with Qatar Post
Pink Kittens - AMV BBDO for Department for Transport Think! with Carat
Sharing Nour's Story - FleishmanHillard Fishburn for EU
Sport
125 years of LFC in 125 seconds - This is our story - Liverpool Football Club
Lynx 'Find your Magic' with Anthony Joshua - W for Unilever (Lynx) with Gas & Electric
Made For Heroes - Black Shark Media for Southampton FC with Mischief PR
Secret Southampton - Dark Horses for Southampton Football Club with Mindseye
Sustainability
Cinergía - In your head - Arena Media Barcelona for Gas Natural Fenosa with El Terrat
Nonoy and the Sea Monster - Wildruf Film for WWF Austria with WWF Philippines
The Deep Frontier - Economist Films for Blancpain SA
Viral
Now TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead - Fever PR for Now TV
Slaughterbots - Space Digital for Future of Life Institute
Visit Scotland - The Chase Films for Visit Scotland with Channel 4, The Story Lab
Worlds Apart - RSA Films for Heineken with Publicis
Brand Film Festival first ran in New York in 2016 and proved highly popular with brands, PR agencies, ad agencies and production houses. The success encouraged PRWeek and Campaign’s owner, Haymarket, to roll out the scheme in London.
