Brand Film Festival London: Judges and venue confirmed, entry deadline nears

Meanwhile, the venue for the awards scheme and festival from PRWeek and Campaign - which recognises the best brand films - has been confirmed as Hawker House near Canada Water.
The second Brand Film Festival London takes place on 2 May 2018. It will showcase the best of Europe's branded content films, from Vine-length shorts to 60-minute, advertiser-funded documentaries.
The festival will honour the agencies, brands, filmmakers and storytellers behind the films. It will also provide educational seminars and workshops that give unique insights into this burgeoning area of marketing communications.
The 2018 event will have a particular focus on the 'science' behind brand films. It will look at subjects such as how psychology can help transform brand storytelling, and how younger consumers are using technology and engaging with brands.
This year there are 25 categories in total, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres. Five new categories have been added for 2018:
- Internal: The best use of film or series for internal purposes to connect with employees and highlight a corporate message or initiative.
- Animals: The best film featuring animals, which can be a standalone film or part of a campaign or series.
- Heartstrings: The most heartwarming, emotional film created by a brand or agency.
- LOL: For the film that gets the most laughs.
- Foreign Language: For the best foreign-language film or series.
The 'early-bird' entry deadline for Brand Film Festival London has now passed. The standard deadline is Wednesday 31 January, with a late entry deadline of Tuesday 6 February.
All films debuting during the 2017 calendar year are eligible.
The judges have been confirmed as:
- Steven Appleyard, CBDO, Boiler Room
- Anthony Austin, executive creative director, BBH London
- Chris Barrett, co-MD, Smuggler London
- Mark Boyd, founding partner, Gravity Road
- Richard Brim, chief creative officer, adam&eveDDB
- Frances Browning, head of brand PR & social media, Direct Line Group
- Clare Coughlan, brand lead, Telefónica UK
- Scott Dimbleby, head of creative, W
- Matias Dumont, MD & founder, Antiestatico
- Simon Elborne, executive producer, Outsider
- Marcus Ellingham, partner, Brother Film Co.
- Brandy Fleming, managing director & Senior partner, creative strategy, FleishmanHillard Fishburn
- Lizie Gower, founder, Academy Films
- Nicholas Graham, global digital marketing director, Huawei
- James Hayhurst, brand equity marketing director, Unilever
- Peter Henegham, head of communications, LADbible
- Henry Hitchcox, managing partner & creative director, Jungle Creations
- Abigail Howson, global head of video, Jellyfish
- Marcus Iles, group creative director, Publicis
- Lotte Jones, creative director, Teneo Blue Rubicon
- Jane Kellow, creative director, First Image
- Levente Kovacs, executive creative director, White Rabbit Budapest
- Graham Lakeland, creative director, Leo Burnett
- Mick Mahoney, chief creative officer, Ogilvy & Mather
- Nigel Milton, director of communications, Heathrow Airport
- Rob Molloy, director of global TV content and sales, Guinness World Records
- Marek Mossakowski, global head of brand, Hostelworld
- Andy Orrick, chief of stuff (head of original & branded content), Rattling Stick
- Lloyd Pestell, director, Courage Media
- Anouska Ruane, head of communications, Facebook UK, Ireland & Africa
- Sarah Scales, co-founder, Brands2Life
- Simon Shaw, chief creative officer, Hill+Knowlton Strategies
- Joe Sinclair, founder and executive creative director, The Romans
- Damon Statt, creative director, Mischief
- James Studholme, chairman/creative director, Blink
- Melody Sylvester, head of RSA Design & Animation, RSA Films
- Gareth Wakeham, senior producer, Langland
- Ed Warren, global CCO, Sunshine
- Charlie Wilson, chairman and chief creative officer, OgilvyOne
- Alex Wood, executive creative director, Golin
Brand Film Festival first ran in New York in 2016 and proved highly popular with brands, PR agencies, ad agencies and production houses. The success encouraged PRWeek and Campaign’s owner, Haymarket, to roll out the scheme in London.
For more information, visit brandfilmfestival.co.uk
This article was first published on www.prweek.com
