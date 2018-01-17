Brand Film Festival London: Judges and venue confirmed, entry deadline nears

Top films: some of the winners of last year's Brand Film Festival London

Meanwhile, the venue for the awards scheme and festival from PRWeek and Campaign - which recognises the best brand films - has been confirmed as Hawker House near Canada Water.

The second Brand Film Festival London takes place on 2 May 2018. It will showcase the best of Europe's branded content films, from Vine-length shorts to 60-minute, advertiser-funded documentaries.

The festival will honour the agencies, brands, filmmakers and storytellers behind the films. It will also provide educational seminars and workshops that give unique insights into this burgeoning area of marketing communications.

The 2018 event will have a particular focus on the 'science' behind brand films. It will look at subjects such as how psychology can help transform brand storytelling, and how younger consumers are using technology and engaging with brands.

This year there are 25 categories in total, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres. Five new categories have been added for 2018:

Internal: The best use of film or series for internal purposes to connect with employees and highlight a corporate message or initiative.

The most heartwarming, emotional film created by a brand or agency. LOL: For the film that gets the most laughs.

The 'early-bird' entry deadline for Brand Film Festival London has now passed. The standard deadline is Wednesday 31 January, with a late entry deadline of Tuesday 6 February.

All films debuting during the 2017 calendar year are eligible.

The judges have been confirmed as:

Steven Appleyard, CBDO, Boiler Room

Anthony Austin, executive creative director, BBH London

Chris Barrett, co-MD, Smuggler London

Mark Boyd, founding partner, Gravity Road

Richard Brim, chief creative officer, adam&eveDDB

Frances Browning, head of brand PR & social media, Direct Line Group

Clare Coughlan, brand lead, Telefónica UK

Scott Dimbleby, head of creative, W

Matias Dumont, MD & founder, Antiestatico

Simon Elborne, executive producer, Outsider

Marcus Ellingham, partner, Brother Film Co.

Brandy Fleming, managing director & Senior partner, creative strategy, FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Lizie Gower, founder, Academy Films

Nicholas Graham, global digital marketing director, Huawei

James Hayhurst, brand equity marketing director, Unilever

Peter Henegham, head of communications, LADbible

Henry Hitchcox, managing partner & creative director, Jungle Creations

Abigail Howson, global head of video, Jellyfish

Marcus Iles, group creative director, Publicis

Lotte Jones, creative director, Teneo Blue Rubicon

Jane Kellow, creative director, First Image

Levente Kovacs, executive creative director, White Rabbit Budapest

Graham Lakeland, creative director, Leo Burnett

Mick Mahoney, chief creative officer, Ogilvy & Mather

Nigel Milton, director of communications, Heathrow Airport

Rob Molloy, director of global TV content and sales, Guinness World Records

Marek Mossakowski, global head of brand, Hostelworld

Andy Orrick, chief of stuff (head of original & branded content), Rattling Stick

Lloyd Pestell, director, Courage Media

Anouska Ruane, head of communications, Facebook UK, Ireland & Africa

Sarah Scales, co-founder, Brands2Life

Simon Shaw, chief creative officer, Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Joe Sinclair, founder and executive creative director, The Romans

Damon Statt, creative director, Mischief

James Studholme, chairman/creative director, Blink

Melody Sylvester, head of RSA Design & Animation, RSA Films

Gareth Wakeham, senior producer, Langland

Ed Warren, global CCO, Sunshine

Charlie Wilson, chairman and chief creative officer, OgilvyOne

Alex Wood, executive creative director, Golin

Brand Film Festival first ran in New York in 2016 and proved highly popular with brands, PR agencies, ad agencies and production houses. The success encouraged PRWeek and Campaign’s owner, Haymarket, to roll out the scheme in London.

For more information, visit brandfilmfestival.co.uk



