Brand Slam: 7Up vs Coca-Cola

Soft-drinks brands go head to head, tempting consumers with music, football and TV-themed activations.

7Up

Event structure

The PepsiCo-owned drink has worked with agencies include DeVries Global and Impero, and production company ID.

Social footprint 

@7UP has 111,000 followers on Twitter, 6.2 million "likes" on Facebook and 52,300 followers on Instagram.

Recent campaigns

7Up took over a London Routemaster bus to promote sugar-free variant 7Up Free as part of its wider global "Feels good to be you" campaign. The bus featured the work of urban knitter Magda Sayeg, with a woolly cover going over the bus from top to bottom. The bus travelled around London providing shoppers with samples of the drink.

For a campaign that kicked off in Buenos Aires and which then ran across Latin America, 7Up created a giant thermometer on an interactive billboard on top of a shipping container. This tracked real-time heat- related mentions on Twitter across several Latin American countries. Whenever the needle reached the red zone, the container opened, delivering ice-cold 7Ups to passers-by. 

Latest campaign

Britvic, which distributes the soft drink in the UK and Ireland, revived cartoon character Fido Dido to promote 7Up Free as part of a two-day pop-up that took place at the end of July. Guests could try out a range of relaxing activitives, including lying in a hammock, napping to soothing sounds, watching artists doodle, cooling down in a fridge and chilling to 1990s tunes.

Coca-Cola

Event structure

Coca-Cola has worked with agencies including Mission, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, Top Spot and Grand Visual.

Social footprint

On Twitter, @CocaCola has 3.34 million followers, while @CocaColaGB has 147,000 followers. The Facebook page has 107.4 million "likes" while on Instagram there are 2.6 million followers.

Recent campaigns

Coca-Cola Great Britain brought its partnership with the Premier League to life with a trophy tour, which kicked off in April. It offered fans the opportunity to have their photograph taken with the Premier League trophy and take part in football-themed experiences. The tour took place on a purpose-built double-decker bus kitted out with a stage and DJ booth, as well as a Fifa gaming floor.

There was also a "Take the mic" commentary experience, where fans could rescript some of the most historic moments of the Premier League. In addition, football legends took to the stage for live Q&A sessions.

Last year, Coca-Cola offered tattoos to the over-70s with a pop-up parlour opened by Professor Green and his nanny, Pat. The one-day London activation was part of Coca-Cola’s Zero Sugar TV campaign, which featured Mr Hadley, the resident of a retirement home, trying the drink for the first time. This leads him to think about other new experiences, including getting a tattoo. The tattoo studio also offered temporary transfers.

Latest campaign

Coca-Cola launched a Stranger Things arcade in London's Shoreditch earlier this month to mark the release of series three. The one-day pop-up recreated the Palace Arcade from the show, with guests able to win prizes via a live gaming leaderboard, as well as enjoying Stranger Things-themed photo opportunities and tastings of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. The arcade also featured a secret upside-down world – entry was only granted to those with good knowledge of the show. The first 800 attendees who succeeded were rewarded with a limited-edition upside-down Coca-Cola x Stranger Things can.

Campaign says

Coca-Cola's tie-ups with events such as the Premier League and popular shows such as Stranger Things give its activations that extra edge, offering fans the chance to create some memorable moments.

