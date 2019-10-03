Brand Slam: Birds Eye vs Heinz

Birds Eye

Event structure

Birds Eye has previously worked with a range of agencies including Mischief and Slice.

Social footprint

@BirdsEyeUK has 8,343 followers, its Facebook page has just over 248K "likes" and its Instagram account has 8,416 followers.

Recent campaigns

The brand's Fish Finger Sandwich Awards aimed to celebrate Britain's love of the snack, with Birds Eye looking for the most innovative creations. The winner's recipe featured on select packs of Birds Eye fish fingers and were run in partnership with the blogger community and restaurant Two Fingers.

Birds Eye also carried out a PR stunt, using a frozen billboard containing £700 of coins and notes, installed at London South Bank's Observation Point. The campaign aimed to encourage people to freeze food; the installation was made from more than four tonnes of ice – as it melted, passers-by were able to collect cash that was previously positioned in a fish design.

Latest campaign

Birds Eye created a pop-up restaurant serving vegetable-based dishes in a fun environment, aimed at encouraging children to eat more vegetables and fruit. The activation, which took place in central London in September, was part of the brand's new TV campaign, "Eat in full colour", created by Grey London. The "First-plates" restaurant presented everyday ingredients served in a different way to appeal to picky eaters and get the whole family consuming a wider variety of foods.

Heinz

Event structure

The brand has worked with Multiply, Wonderland and Golin.

Social footprint

@HeinzUK has 5,306 followers, its Facebook page has close to 800K "likes" and its Instagram account has 147K follwers.

Recent campaigns

This Easter, Heinz partnered Cadbury to give consumers a taste of Creme Egg mayo at a London pop-up at The Old Truman Brewery. The product was made using Heinz's free-range egg-based mayonnaise, which was then mixed with the "white" and "yolk" fondant used in Creme Eggs, plus chunks of chocolate "shell".

To mark 50 years of the slogan "Beanz meanz Heinz", the brand toured the country with a bus for visitors to dine on baked beans with a variety of different toppings while on board. The bus also offered customers the opportunity to create their own personalised can label.

Latest campaign

As part of its 150th-anniversary celebrations, Heinz staged an exhibition exploring the history of baked beans. The "Beanz muzeum", which took place over the summer, aimed to celebrate the "humble bean", with visitors able to enjoy an interactive experience and pick up personalised cans of Heinz Beanz.

Campaign says

Heinz has successfully used experiential to make its baked beans relevant to a modern audience; the brand is also using activations to display its quirkier side, as seen with the tie-up with Cadbury Creme Egg.