Brand Slam: Cartoon Network vs Nickelodeon

Cartoon Network

Event structure

Cartoon Network has worked with agencies including Produce UK and devised activations in partnership with brands such as Airbnb.

Social footprint

@CNUK has 26,300 followers on Twitter, while @cartoonnetwork has 812,000. The channel’s Facebook page has more than 27 million "likes". Its Instagram feed has 1.9 million followers.

Recent campaigns

To mark the return of We Bare Bears, Cartoon Network gave out coffee and hot chocolates in January last year in Manchester and Glasgow. Visitors were able to take a "bear hug selfie" with the characters Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear.

The brand staged a four-week glamour-themed experience in November 2017, partnering a Soho nail salon, featuring Powerpuff Girls merchandise, alongside new nail art designs. Cartoon Network also used Snapchat for the first time for a campaign for the new TV series. Those using the app while at the salon could access unique branded frames.

Latest campaign

In February, to tie in with London Fashion Week, Cartoon Network partnered the London College of Fashion to give final-year students the chance to create a Powerpuff Girls-inspired outfit for autumn/winter 2019. The shortlisted garments were presented at a showcase at Somerset House, with a panel of judges choosing the winners. The event was delivered by Produce UK.

Nickelodeon

Event structure

The Viacom-owned kids’ channel has worked with experiential shop iD and creative agency Definition 6, and partnered brands including Wonderland magazine.

Social footprint

@Nickelodeon has 3.86 million followers, its UK equivalent has 132,000 followers and its Facebook page has 26 million "likes". The brand's Instagram feed has 3.6 million followers.

Recent campaigns

In March, Nickelodeon toured the UK with Slimefest, a slime-inspired activation. The experience visited 13 Intu shopping centres offering people the chance to be slimed with a "slime-ulator" machine. People could also customise their slime, get slime tattoos, doodle on a giant slime colouring wall and have their picture taken in a photo booth. The TV network also partnered Wonderland at its pop-up on London’s Piccadilly, staging an activation featuring a printing station, devised and delivered by experiential printing agency YR Live.

Latest campaign

The brand held a Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-inspired day of activities in October 2018 in West London. Participants could learn ninja tricks, brush up on their skateboarding and scootering skills and watch an exclusive preview of the show.

Campaign says

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls-based activations are a main attraction for fans and continue to draw crowds. Nickelodeon, however, steals a march with Slimefest, which has enjoyed success around the world.