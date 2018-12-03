Brand Slam: Chivas Regal vs Johnnie Walker

Chivas Regal

Event structure

The Pernod Ricard brand has worked with agencies including McCann London and John Doe, and partnered the NBA for activations.

Social footprint

@ChivasRegalUK has close to 4,500 followers on Twitter, while its Facebook page has close to 5.5 million "likes".

Recent campaigns

Over the past year, Chivas Regal has focused heavily on its "The blend" activation. In November 2017, the experience took place in Bethnal Green, London, allowing visitors to blend their own whisky while learning about the brand's heritage. A masterblender also guided visitors through tasting grain whisky and single malts. The experience debuted during London Cocktail Week in 2016. It offered visitors the opportunity to delve into whiskies from the Highlands, Lowlands, Speyside and Islay.

Latest campaign

In November, the brand announced that it had extended its "The blend" activation to more cities. Chivas Regal appointed John Doe to help the brand partner bars across London, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and Liverpool to host the experience.

Johnnie Walker

Event structure

The Diageo brand has partnered food festivals and worked with agencies including PMK BNC.

Social media footprint

@johnniewalker has 26,000 followers on Twitter, while its Facebook page has garnered close to 15 million "likes".

Recent campaigns

At the Taste of London festival held earlier this year, the brand recreated its founder Johnnie Walker’s grocery store of almost 200 years ago, with a workshop space where customers could learn to make a highball.

For this year's World Whisky Day, held in April, Johnnie Walker was one of five Scotch whiskies featured at a pairings dinner held in partnership with Firmdale Hotels.

Latest campaign

Johnnie Walker created a Game of Thrones-style experience to mark the launch of its White Walker variant in November. The "Frozen frost" event took place in east London and gave fans the chance to walk through a "bone-chilling winter landscape" and take in the "crisp air" before trying the limited-edition drink. The activation was delivered by PMK BNC and also featured masterclasses.

Campaign says

Chivas Regal's "The blend" has proved popular with whisky lovers and the brand has refined it over the past couple of years, bringing a new twist to each edition. However, by tapping into food festivals and hugely popular shows such as Game of Thrones, Johnnie Walker is perhaps casting its net just that bit wider when it comes to experiential.