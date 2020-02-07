Brand Slam: Disney vs Warner Bros

Disney

Event structure

Disney has worked with a number of brands on in-store activations, such as John Lewis and Asics, and with agencies including Taylor Herring. There is also a forthcoming partnership with Secret Cinema.

Social footprint

@Disney_UK has 117,100 followers, while @Disney has 6.5 million followers. Its Facebook page boasts nearly 52.5 millions "likes". On Instagram, @Disney has 23.1 million followers and @disneystudiosUK has 135,000 followers.

Recent campaigns

Disney brought its children's classic The Lion King, to life in the West End last summer, alongside other shows including Aladdin and Mary Poppins. It created a pop-up featuring costumes and sets from the musicals alongside hands-on workshops based on the shows’ music and choreography. There was also a Frozen-themed photo experience – this is Disney’s latest musical to hit the West End, expected to open later this year.

Another summer campaign focused on family fitness, featuring a tie-in with sports brand Asics. Activity was aimed at promoting Pixar film Incredibles 2 and a range of limited-edition running shoes, encouraging people to get active by drawing parallels between real-life families and the fictional Parr superhero family. Store activations were held across Europe, featuring workout sessions.

Latest campaign

Walt Disney Studios recently announced an ambitious tie-up with Secret Cinema that will see them create immersive shows across the globe, starting in the UK and the US. Well-known Disney movies will be brought to life, with Disney aiming to engage further with fans in new ways.

Warner Bros

Event structure

The entertainment company has worked with a range of partners, including New Line Cinema and Legendary, as well as venues including Madame Tussauds Orlando. A forthcoming experience is taking place at London’s Natural History Museum.

Social footprint

@WarnerBrosUK has 153,000 followers, while its US counterpart, @WBpictures, has 4.4 million followers. Its Facebook page has close to 44 million "likes" and its Instagram account @WarnerBrosUK has 416 followers, although @wbpictures has 5.4 million followers.

Recent campaigns

A horror-themed experience was staged at the Waterloo Vaults in London, ahead of the release of It Chapter 2, which charts the story of evil clown Pennywise. Participants enjoyed an interactive tour of the sets and scenes from the film, via strobe lighting, flashing images and audio headphones.

Last month, ahead of the opening of Birds of Prey, Warner Bros opened a roller-disco rink in London, featuring neon decorations aimed at reflecting the colourful world of Gotham as seen through the eyes of Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie. Guests were able to show off their skating skills to a soundtrack inspired by the movie.

Latest campaign

Warner Bros is teaming up with the Natural History Museum to highlight its Fantastic Beasts movie franchise as well as raise awareness of the stories of conservationists and the importance of caring for the planet. The exhibition will showcase fictional creatures from the Fantastic Beasts movie series, accompanied by real-life creatures including a tiger, peacock spider and a Galápagos marine iguana. The exhibition goes live in May.

Campaign says

Warner Bros has found inventive ways to link its movies with global issues as well as highlighting the fun factor. Disney's latest tie-up with Secret Cinema, meanwhile, could take "immersive" to a whole new level.