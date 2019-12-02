Brand Slam: Guinness vs Jameson

Guinness

Event structure

The Diageo-owned stout brand has worked with a range of agencies, including Love, Verve and Hope & Glory, and also runs activations with a number of partners such as Meatopia.

Social footprint

@GuinnessGB has 25,900 followers, while @Guinessireland has 69,000 followers.

Recent campaigns

Last summer, Guinness hosted a three-day beer and food festival in Dublin featuring live fire cooking and a range of new beers, alongside meat butchery demonstrations and talks with Guinness brewers, chefs and beer sommeliers.

In December 2018, Guinness’ Open Gate Brewery, the Dublin facility where beer enthusiasts can try not-yet-available recipes, opened a taproom in London. Visitors could taste speciality brews, including the US West Coast-style Citra IPA and a chilli-flavoured stout. Expert brewers were also on hand, hosting workshops and tastings, while beer and food pairings were available.

Latest campaign

Earlier this month, Guinness threw open the doors to its tiny pub that seated just five people. The concept is based on the brand's research that found 30% of Brits’ favourite festive activity is catching up with friends over a pint. The cosy venue also included a fireplace, bar snacks, Christmas tunes and board games, with room also for a barman pouring pints of Guinness.

Jameson

Event structure

The Pernod Ricard-owned Irish whiskey brand has collaborated with partners such as Noisey, the Vice-owned music channel, and worked with agencies including Havas Media and M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment.

Social footprint

@jamesonwhiskey has 38,600 Twitter followers, its Facebook page has 4.1 million "likes" and its Instagram has 12,500 followers.

Recent campaigns

In October, Jameson was one of several Pernod Ricard brands to host events at music festivals around London. The four-day event coverd jazz, rap, bass and club, with these genres linked to Beefeater, Jameson, Ballantine’s and Absolut respectively. Each brand showcased interactive and multimedia exhibitions that told the story behind each music genre.

To mark St Patrick's Day, Jameson toured the UK with "passport offices". The activation encouraged people to trial the new Jameson Passport App, which featured augmented-reality games, guides to bars for celebrating St Patrick’s Day and cocktail recipes. Visitors could also try a Jameson, ginger ale and lime drink and listen to music.

Latest campaign

In November, Jameson launched a series of music events, with eight gigs taking place across Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool, London and Manchester.

Campaign says

Jameson has forged a relationship between the brand and music, creating campaigns that run across different markets, widening its appeal.