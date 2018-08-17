Brand slam: Hearst vs Condé Nast

Hearst

Event structure

Hearst titles have run activations with a number of brand partners, including Lancôme, San Miguel, LG and Dior.

Social footprint

@Hearst has 31,700 Twitter followers, its Facebook page has just under 10,000 likes and its Instagram account @HearstLiveUK has gathered more than 5,000 followers.

Recent campaigns

Cosmopolitan linked up with Lancôme this month to host a match-making event featuring some daring challenges. The Big Summer Party was designed to help attendees find their perfect partner. The guests were matched up based on the answers they provided when buying their tickets to the event. The pairs then took part in a series of ice-breaker challenges designed to test how compatible they were, with an expert Cosmopolitan panel judging the couples.

Red will soon be marking its 20th anniversary with Red Smart Women Week, which runs from 18 to 22 September. The event will involve workshops on business and careers, self-care, modern parenting and the art of entertaining. There will also be "financially fabulous" advice sessions.

Latest campaign

Harper’s Bazaar will be staging a week-long celebration of women in the art world. Bazaar Art Week will take place across central London between 1 and 7 October, supported by champagne house Ruinart and property developer Ballymore. Events will include an exhibition of photographs taken by female Bazaar photographers and a "how to invest in art" discussion.

Condé Nast

Event structure

Condé Nast has delivered activations for Vogue in partnership with beauty brands such as Feel Unique and Bobbi Brown, and has also worked with Clarion Events on the House & Garden Festival.

Social footprint

@CondeNast, the US Twitter account, has more than 90,000 followers, while its Facebook page has just under 60,000 likes. Its Instagram account has nearly 100,000 followers.

Recent campaigns

The publisher staged its inaugural House & Garden Festival last June to celebrate 70 years of the magazine, The event brought together three existing lifestyle events – the Spirit of Summer fair, the House Fair and Grow London – into a celebration of summer and stylish living. Alongside a host of free seminars, talks and interactive workshops, the event featured rooms designed by stylists using their favourite pieces from the products for sale at the festival. Guests could also enjoy a Mosimann's pop-up restaurant and two Louis Reoderer champagne bars.

Vogue opened a pop-up at Westfield London two years ago as part of its centenary celebrations. The cafe showcased legendary British Vogue covers from the past century while the menu offered macarons, sandwiches and sweet treats.

Latest campaign

Vogue ran a pop-up in June at the Condé Nast Worldwide News store in London, selling beauty products recommended by readers. The activation also marked the first British Vogue Beauty Awards and featured talks and workshops focusing on make-up, fragrances and lip treatments. Visitors were able to test and purchase the products that readers had voted their favourites.

Campaign says:

Although Condé Nast has made a big splash with its anniversary celebrations, most of its experiential activity has focused on Vogue. Hearst UK has taken a wider approach, using exhibitions, parties, festivals and debates to promote a broader selection of its magazines.