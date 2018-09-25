Brand Slam: Revlon versus Yves Saint Laurent

Revlon: activity for Juicy Couture fragrances

Revlon

Event structure

Cosmetics and skin care brand Revlon has worked with experiential agencies iD and Jackanory in the UK.

Social footprint

@RevlonUK has 96,600 followers; its Facebook page has just over 9.2 million "likes", while its Instagram feed attracts 1.7 million followers.

Previous campaigns

In the US, Revlon presented a "Being Mary Jane holiday glam nail salon" tour, themed around the US drama television series Being Mary Jane, in several US cities. The experience featured complimentary manicures and beauty giveaways. In 2017, iD worked with the brand on a pop-up stand in Westfield London during "love-themed" seasonal periods, namely Valentine's Day and Mother's Day. The aim was to promote its "Love is on" brand positioning. Revlon make-up artists provided 20-minute makeovers for shoppers, recreating the four key looks of love: seduction, romance, devotion and flirtation.

Latest campaign

Revlon created a boxing ring-style activation to promote the "empowering and playful force" of its new range of Juicy Couture fragrance, inviting people to hit a punch bag as hard as they could. The activation, dubbed "Yes oui can", encouraged women to "say ‘yes’ to the things they believe in" and took place at UK shopping centres between 24 August and 9 September.

YSL Beauty

Event structure

YSL Beauty, the L'Oreal-owned luxury cosmetics brand, has delivered activations in collaboration with Selfridges, Google Glass and Glamour.

Social footprint

@YSLbeauty has 38,100 followers, its Facebook page features more than four million "likes", while the brand’s Instagram account has 4.6 million followers.

Previous campaigns

In April, YSL hosted a beauty event with London department store Selfridges, focusing on masterclasses and talks with tips and product launches, with topics including how to best wear make-up in the summer. In 2017, the brand launched a two-day pop-up in Los Angeles showcasing lipstick styles, enabling visitors to personalise their lip "wardrobe" and take advantage of customised engraving on lipsticks.

Latest campaign

This year, YSL took over a townhouse in New York to create a "hotel" experience for the city's fashion week, giving visitors the chance to learn about its latest beauty and fragrance launches. The event, which took place during 8-9 September, featured five floors with different experiences, including Black Opium fragrance workshops and the opportunity to purchase the brand’s products.

Campaign says

YSL Beauty’s range of activations – spanning pop-ups, takeovers and collaborations with leading department stores – is enabling consumers to engage on a deeper level with the brand, going beyond the expected makeovers and beauty treatments associated with this sector.