Brand Slam: Samsung vs BT

Samsung

Event structure

Samsung has worked with agencies including Iris, Taylor Herring and M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment.

Social footprint

@SamsungUK has 199,300 followers, its Facebook page has more than 160 million likes and its Instagram feed has 129,000 followers.

Recent campaigns

Samsung hosted a "smartphone-optimised" gig in London in September, using vertically arranged stages so that the performance was tailored for sharing on social media. The activation aimed to give attendees the opportunity to get a perfect shot and was in response to research showing an increasing number of smartphone users engaging with their devices vertically.

Earlier this year, Samsung staged a tour focused on technology, art and fitness to promote the launch of its Galaxy S10 devices. The tour took place in cities across the US and featured murals from local artists, the chance to try out the latest products and studios where visitors could test their photogaphic and gaming skills.

Latest campaign

In October, Samsung held a series of talks discussing Twitter threads with some of the biggest names in sport, culture and comedy. Thread Talks featured six hour-long sessions, with a celebrity performing a live reading of their favourite spats and chats from Twitter.

BT

Event structure

The brand’s recent activations have been devised with agencies including Publicis.Poke and Saatchi & Saatchi London.

Social footprint

@BT_UK has 95,200 followers, its Facebook page has 303,238 "likes" and its Instagram account has 6,645 followers.

Recent campaigns

BT staged a pop-up in October in Piccadilly Circus teaching children how to use coding to create avatars, as part of its campaign to promote the digital curriculum in schools. The avatars were then displayed on the iconic Piccadilly Lights digital billboards.

To mark BT’s biggest brand campaign in 20 years, as well as the launch of a new brand identity, an event took place at Wembley in October featuring a live performance from Jess Glynne. Guests were also treated to a choreographed performance featuring 160 drones, smashing the world record for the biggest indoor drone light display.

Latest campaign

Last month, BT rebranded a Greene King London pub, with the aim of inspiring pubs to champion women’s football. The Red Lion pub in London changed its name to The Red Lioness, while the interior also received a makeover, featuring inspirational quotes from female sports stars and a selection of memorabilia. The pub also hosted events to celebrate and promote women’s football.

Campaign says

Samsung's "smartphone-optimised" gigs reflect the brand's innovative nature, but BT has made a bigger splash in recent months with a spate of activations themed around music, technology and sport.