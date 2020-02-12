Brand Slam: Schweppes vs Fentimans

Schweppes

Event structure

The Coca-Cola-owned brand has worked with agencies including Sketch Events, 3 Monkeys Zeno and cocktail and confectionery specialist Smith & Sinclair.

Social footprint

@Schweppes has just over 7,000 followers, its Facebook page has 454,000 "likes" and there are just under 10,000 followers on Instagram.

Recent campaigns

For 2019’s edition of London Cocktail Week, Schweppes staged an activation in a botanical-styled oasis, dubbed the "Schweppes garden". Visitors could immerse themselves in the sensorial-inspired decor, while sampling cocktails featuring the brand’s 1783 Signature Collection.

Activations at previous London Cocktail Weeks included a pop-up bar where visitors were encouraged to make their own cocktails and gain access to a secret room, where the brand showcased the 1783 tonic. Schweppes also staged a takeover at the London Eye, turning the London landmark yellow and running cocktail masterclasses in the pods.

Latest campaign

Those in search of a taxi ride were in for a treat in December 2019, when Schweppes hosted a miniature bar inside a hackney carriage, serving gin and tonics. Drinks were created by a mixologist, with the black cab’s interior resembling a high-end Christmas-style bar, complete with timber flooring, leather seating, garlands and fairy lights. Guests could choose from two drinks, both mixed with tonic water.

Fentimans

Event structure

The "home of botanically brewed beverages" has worked with partners including The Mixology Group and staged activations at food-and-drink events, including Taste of London and London Cocktail Week.

Social footprint

@FentimansLtd has 30,100 followers on Twitter, just under 227,000 "likes" on Facebook and 83,100 followers on Instagram.

Recent campaigns

For last year’s London Cocktail Week, Fentimans gave visitors a tempting taste of the tropics with a rum bar in partnership with Laki Kane. It replicated a tropical-island feel with its decor, with guests able to sample tropical-themed cocktails.

Last summer, Fentimans opened a secret garden in London, where visitors could take part in plant-inspired masterclasses, including floristry, flower-pressing and limoncello-making. They could also pick their own garnishes for their drinks from a range of herbs. The staging included a 200-year-old olive tree, a swing, a lemon-filled fountain and a bar hidden by a hedge, and guests could enjoy live music at night.

Latest campaign

In the run-up to the 2019 Christmas season, Fentimans built an edible gingerbread house inspired by its new Pink Ginger soft drink. Visitors to the gingerbread pop-up, located on the ninth floor of Skylight in London’s Wapping, could sample festive ginger cocktails and a selection of sweet treats. The gingerbread house was decorated with icing and candy canes.

Campaign says

Schweppes has brought its heritage to life in an entertaining and educational way, encouraging consumers to view tonic water in new ways.