Brand Slam: Timberland vs Converse

Timberland

Event structure

The brand has worked with a number of agencies, including MKTG and Sense, as well as partnering retail stores such as JD Sports.

Social footprint

@Timberland has 155,000 followers, while its Facebook page features more than eight million "likes". Its Instagram feed attracts 2.3 million followers.

Recent campaigns

In April, Timberland partnered Stylist to host an event on how to "master flawless street style". The event featured talks from fashion blogger Sarah Mikaela and TV presenter AJ Odudu. The brand has also staged various in-store activities.

Consumers who visited participating Timberland stores were encouraged to put on their favourite Sensorflex footwear and take them for a test run in an interactive "virtual city" experience. While walking on a treadmill, people could use a touchscreen to control the experience and make key decisions about where to go and what things to do.

As part of the experience, consumers also had the chance to win a four-day stay for two people in New York.

Latest campaign

In October 2018, the outdoor footwear brand teamed up with Hearst magazine brands Elle and Cosmopolitan for a series of live talks, interviews, workshops and masterclasses. Themes included body and mind, art and design and fashion styling, alongside dance classes, a movie night and and a panel discussion on street style. Visitors could also try a range of Timberland shoes with the chance to customise their own.

Converse

Event structure

The footwear brand has devised activations with agencies including XYZ and design specialists Hotel.

Social footprint

@Converse has just over a million followers, its Instagram page has garnered 8.7 million followers and there are more than 45 million "likes" for its Facebook page.

Recent campaigns

In February last year, Converse staged a three-day activation by creating its own hotel. The "One star hotel" spanned five floors and featured a series of workshops, talks and live music from the likes of Princess Nokia, IAMDDB and Mademe, with the aim of promoting Converse’s range of One Star shoes.

In the US, Converse created a mobile portrait studio, using a van displaying customised posters. Passers-by were invited to have their picture taken and participate in a local Converse poster advertising campaign. Displays of Converse footwear were also positioned nearby to engage consumers further.

Latest campaign

In October last year, Converse staged a one-day event to reward consumers who had bought the Off-White Chuck 70, shoes produced in collaboration with fashion label Off-White. Anyone wearing Chuck Taylor clothing who bought the shoes from Offspring's Selfridges concession were given a Converse coffee loyalty card, which granted entrance to the Chuck Stop café.

Inside the Chuck Stop, a transformed Offspring store near Oxford Street, guests could graffiti the Converse Chuck wall, take a picture at the community wall to enter the next sneaker raffle, pick up a free tote bag and socks, and enjoy a drink and a bagel.

Campaign says

Timberland’s activations blend technology with style, adding a new dimension to footwear. Converse’s "One star hotel", however, did this and more – it was an ambitious project combining music, fashion and design, engaging consumers on a number of levels.