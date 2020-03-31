Brand Slam: Twitter vs Facebook

Twitter

Event structure

The social media platform has worked with Flying Object and staged activations at the Edinburgh Fringe last summer and in London in February.

Social footprint

Twitter has 57.5 million followers on its platform, plus 15 million Facebook page "likes" and 760,000 followers on Instagram.

Recent campaigns

Twitter made its Edinburgh Fringe debut in August 2019 with an immersive visitor centre in the heart of the city, paying homage to the Scottish Twitter community.

Viral tweets were reimagined as oil paintings, interactive art and digital displays. A replica living room was created as a backdrop for displaying the work. Lewis Capaldi was immortalised in a stained glass window, with the design showing the singer-songwriter wearing sunglasses and a towel around his head, in reference to a picture he posted on the site.

A candy-themed activation inspired by tweets from users calling Twitter "sweet" was created by the brand in New York. The pop-up shop, open in September 2019, was filled with gummy bears, popcorn and fortune cookies, alongside past tweets about how the platform makes people feel.

Latest campaign

For anyone looking for love or a bit of light entertainment, the "Dating Twitter advice bureau" opened its doors in February. The Valentine’s experience featured interactive installations bringing to life real tweets from Twitter conversations about dating. These include the "Wheel of misfortune", the "Ghosting graveyard" and the "Gallery of awkward silences". The brand's pop-up was designed as a place that a wide range of people can enjoy, regardless of their relationship status.

Facebook

Event structure

Facebook had a significant presence at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and works with Jack Morton Worldwide and Proud Robinson on its international activations. XYZ and Hope & Glory worked on the UK "Facebook cafe" project.

Social footprint

Facebook has 13.4 million followers, its page has 214 million "likes" and it also has 26,900 followers on Instagram.

Recent campaigns

In the US, Facebook opened a series of Christmas pop-ups to showcase its charitable side, with visitors invited to donate to the Military Mama Network through QR codes found on oversized gift boxes. The experiences located in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles featured festive décor, photo opportunities, a hot chocolate bar and a letter-writing station, where attendees could send support to military families and troops overseas.



The "Facebook beach" activation in Cannes showed how creativity can be expressed across its platforms. A Facebook community hub provided a space for networking, while an arts and crafts station was stocked with markers, paints and colouring pencils to give attendees a chance to get creative. Talks, panels and classes were hosted in an open-air amphitheatre.

Latest campaign

Facebook opened five pop-up cafés across the UK where visitors could get a privacy check-up and a free cup of coffee. The temporary advice centres opened in Brighton, Cardiff, Edinburgh, London and Manchester in August and September 2019. Located within existing coffee shops, Facebook users could venture inside to receive advice on how to personalise their privacy settings.

Campaign says

With humourous activations presenting its content in a new and surprising way, Twitter isn’t just looking to gain new users but is focused on exciting people already on its platform. Facebook, meanwhile, is trying to educate people with informative talks and to reassure users about online security. That said, Twitter's ability to think outside the box and entertain means it comes out top for experiences.