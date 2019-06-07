Brand Slam: Warburtons vs Krispy Kreme

Warburtons

Event structure

The family-owned baking firm has worked with agencies including Kommando, Sense London and Because, as well as out-of-home advertising company JCDecaux.

Social footprint

The brand’s Twitter feed @Warburtons has 32,500 followers, while its Facebook page has amassed just over 353,000 "likes". Its Instagram feed has 17,900 followers.

Recent campaigns

In February 2016, Warburtons unveiled a partnership with running not-for-profit organisation Parkrun in an attempt to help more young people get active. The brand is donating £300,000 across three years to facilitate the expansion of Junior Parkrun, the series of 2km running, jogging and walking events for participants aged four to 14. At the time of launch, Warburtons said it hoped the partnership would engage more than 60,000 young people and their families.

Warburtons unveiled a giant dinosaur made from 2,500 crumpets at the Natural History Museum in October 2016. The installation – a creature standing 2.5 metres tall – was created to mark the publication of The Christmasaurus, a children's novel written by McFly member Tom Fletcher.

Latest campaign

In June, Warburtons teamed up with immersive dining specialist Gingerline to stage a four-course bagel-themed dining experience at a secret London location. The one-day immersive event aimed to transport attendees through a variety of great British locations.

Krispy Kreme

Event structure

The doughnut brand has worked with agencies including Sense and Devries Global, and consultancy Make it Real.

Social footprint

@krispykremeUK has 70,800 followers, its Facebook page has more than seven million "likes", while its Instagram feed has 1.2 million followers.

Recent campaigns

Earlier this year, the brand invited Londoners to indulge in its "Magic in the middle" playground pop-up. Visitors entered the experience via the middle of a doughnut and could explore a setting including a wall dripping with chocolate and caramel. The activation was aimed at promoting Krispy Kreme’s original filled doughnuts.

Latest campaign

In May, to celebrate its new range of American pie-themed doughnuts and desserts, Krispy Kreme staged a two-day experience called the "Pie-Ettes taste experience". Guests could access a secret doorway hidden at the back of a record store, aptly called Doughtown Records, to enter a space featuring live music performances and doughnut tastings.

Campaign says

Krispy Kreme’s playful activations have helped launched a number of new flavours in innovative ways, offering consumers a fun way to approach the brand. That said, Warburtons' latest dining concept is an altogether more sophisticated offering, while it has also shown its playful side with the dinosaur installation.