Brand specialists unite to form ‘creative powerhouse’ Sidekick Group

Sidekick Group, which comprises the four agencies Sidekick, Kreate, Many Makers and The Sampling Project, counts Amazon, Marks & Spencer, Deliveroo, Sipsmith and EE among its clients.

Kreate

The experiential agency will contribute ‘real-world’ activations to clients and will specialise in brand experience and live events.

The group said Kreate will also pioneer an omnichannel retail service “that disrupts the traditional field sales model and delivers an enriched customer journey”.

Many Makers

The video and brand content agency will offer clients a full production studio and in-house creative team. It will use its digital storytelling capability – including social media, video production and AR/VR content – on behalf of the wider group.

The Sampling Project

The data-driven product sampling agency will provide targeted and results-driven sampling campaigns using a mix of “science and creativity”. The agency is led by Ben Lock, former business director at HeyHuman.

Sidekick

The namesake of the wider group will act as the strategic arm of the business and bring together its collective expertise on behalf of clients.

Structure and management

The group will be led by Duncan McCaslin, managing director of Kreate, and Oliver Burgoyne, director of Many Makers, who will be its managing directors of brand experience and brand content, respectively.

The board is composed of McCaslin and Burgoyne; Neville Close and Stephen Bradley – business director and operations director, respectively, at Kreate; and William Howe, creative director at Many Makers.

The agency teams will work at Sidekick’s Shoreditch headquarters and form a collective of 40 people, which the group expects to grow in numbers. It said there will be no redundancies.

Commenting on the launch, McCaslin said: “Uniting… will deeply strengthen our offering and allow us to deliver a specialised, yet comprehensive solution for the clients we work with.”

Burgoyne added: “The Sidekick Group is born from the belief that there’s no such thing as customers anymore, only people. Expectations are changing, meaning traditional marketing tactics are outdated and no longer fit for purpose.”

This article first appeared on Campaign sister title PRWeek