The TV industry has roared back into growth after the coronavirus pandemic jolted advertising investment in the sector in 2020.

In 2021, TV ad spend increased year on year by 24% to £5.46bn, which was also 11% higher than the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, setting a new high benchmark for the industry.

There are many reasons why the sector bounced back so strongly, according to ITV group commercial director Simon Daglish.

Last week he told Campaign the growth was due to brands appreciating the value of TV in a period where other mass reach channels, such as outdoor and cinema, were greatly impacted.

The pandemic also fuelled growth of a new wave of online-born companies – such as Cazoo, Deliveroo and Getir – that poured money into TV due to its effectiveness as a mass reach brand builder.

However, with pent up demand and declining linear TV audiences, the cost of investing in premium TV advertising has also inflated, leaving senior marketers to question the channel’s value.

Tesco head of media and campaign planning Nick Ashley warned that it was “increasingly hard to justify the lengths we go to for these partnerships in this climate”.

Ashley’s is not a lone voice; other senior marketers have also complained privately and publicly at events Campaign has hosted.

But is this fair criticism?

Campaign asked media buyers and industry bodies for their views. How can brands and agencies stem the decline in TV ad reach?

Simon Davis

Chief executive, Walk-In Media

Short answer: by better TV buying.

Long answer: Tesco would have been echoing the concerns of lots of big historical TV spenders in flagging the triple whammy of declining audiences, wild price inflation and increased competition, which is making cut-through more difficult. But it’s the last point that is the most telling: lots of new advertisers, unencumbered by legacy deals and restrictive agency volume and share positions, making TV work for them; building awareness in the long term and response in the short term.

When the evolution of a legacy advertiser's TV plan is only allowed to happen in small annual increments of negotiation – a point or two of share here, a couple of points of VOD volume there – there is no real chance of pivoting to where the audiences are flocking and the value is to be found.

Those new TV advertisers are starting with a blank spreadsheet of TV in all its forms, and are being duly rewarded with value and effective airtime by the broadcasters chasing genuinely incremental revenue.

Big legacy advertisers could be taking the same unencumbered, agile approach to TV planning in order to maintain reach…

If only their big legacy media agencies would let them.

Nicola Teague

Head of AV, the7stars

One way to stem the decline in TV ad reach is just good old-fashioned, intelligent TV planning and buying. A scattergun approach to TV simply won’t work. Linear campaigns need to be tailored to target audiences, particularly the lighter TV viewers. TV campaigns should be planned and bought across the best day-parts, day of week, programming and channels to maximise reach. They should not be held back by old-fashioned trading mechanics.

We know that BVOD is fundamental for almost all audiences when planning an AV campaign. And with C-Flight officially launching later this month, we’ll be able to measure the true effect that BVOD has on reach. BVOD unlocks a multitude of targeting, measuring and buying opportunities, with the broadcasters all placing their streaming services front and centre of their business growth strategies for 2022 and beyond.

We also have fantastic opportunities to reach audiences in high quality video content, through YouTube, CTV, IMDbTV, and not forgetting cinema. With video viewing becoming more fragmented, it’s our job to understand what these views deliver for brands, bringing them together on a media plan to unlock their full potential.

TV is still the best way to reach audiences at scale, in terms of effectiveness and ROI. However, if we combine this with the ever-flourishing streaming services, and the wealth of data and targeting that they deliver, AV will truly be unstoppable.

Richard Oliver

Managing director, Magna UK

TV reach is vitally important but declines, or increases, in reach are the wrong metric for brands to focus on. It suggests that linear spot TV is being planned and bought in isolation which is, and always has been, the wrong approach for a TV strategy. The pace of change in TV delivers a great experience for viewers; and great outcomes for advertisers to how respond to this and evolve their strategies accordingly.

TV plans should look across linear, addressable, CTV, and other suitable digital video options and the cost, reach and effectiveness of each should be assessed for aggregate performance and individual contribution. Whether or not TV reach is lower today is in many ways irrelevant; the trend is not going to reverse and TV’s performance (including reach) versus other media options is what matters most.

TV is also hampered, ironically, in having the most robust and transparent measurement and reporting system that allows our industry to focus on TV’s reach performance in a way that would not be possible for many other media. Properly assessed in this way I am sure TV will continue to prove its worth for some time to come.

Lindsey Clay

Chief executive, Thinkbox

This is about context.

Yes, TV’s linear reach has declined – but from a very high base. It’s still extremely strong for most audiences. Where there are gaps, BVOD helps fill them, as does YouTube.

The solution is excellent planning. We need brilliant planners like never before. We need the smart application of today’s TV and its advanced toolkit, using opportunities like AdSmart to target lighter viewers.

Recent price inflation has of course been painful, particularly combined with less visibility and more volatility. But let’s see it in context. TV is still great value; more expensive than it was but in most cases significantly better value than alternatives. TV is almost half the price of YouTube and 10 times cheaper than other online video in terms of cost per 30 seconds.

Reaching younger audiences is more and more challenging, but this is a shared industry problem; younger audiences are harder to reach with all forms of advertising. For TV, consider starting on BVOD.

As Tesco’s Nick Ashley recently said, their love story with TV isn’t over – and it’s just beginning for thousands of new-to-TV brands, drawn to today’s TV because it continues to reach heads and hearts like nothing else.

Yatin Patel

Head of AV, Publicis Media Exchange (PMX)

While linear commercial TV viewing has declined, people are still consuming a similar amount of big screen viewing, whether linear or streaming via connected TVs, compared with 2019. The big challenge, not just for brands and agencies but the broadcasters too, is how to evolve and innovate measurement, across all screens.

Linear will still be the only place to get millions of viewers watching the same spot at the same time. It is trusted, and for a lot of advertisers, delivers ROI. However, stemming linear reach decline is a challenge for the broadcasters, as this is what Barb reports on, and brands and agencies measure their KPIs against.

We all recognise the need for a holistically measured reach reporting tool, such as Broadcaster C-Flight, which could pave the way and even change how we trade in the future. Given ITV’s upcoming launch of ITVX driving more traffic to their online offering, and Disney also announcing increased commercial opportunities across Disney+, it is more important than ever.

As capabilities on BVOD improve with innovation, their ability to offer more granular targeting opportunities will give brands and agencies the ability to minimise wastage and potentially increase reach. If we look ahead to the World Cup final this year (where hopefully England win!), brands and agencies need to ensure they’re not just buying spots on linear, but across live streaming too.