How brands must approach the human experience

Are brands connecting with people in a human way, or are they forgetting about the "human experience"? Listen to our 50-minute podcast where Campaign's Jeremy Lee sits down with Green Room's Fraser Warren, Kantar TNS' Tim Pritchard and Style Psychology's Kate Nightingale to discuss how brands can put people first.

l-r: Pritchard, Nightingale, Warren and Lee
Has technology dehumanised brands?

Psychologist and founder of Style Psychology, Kate Nightingale, suggested that technology for the sake of technology has made brands lose sight of how best to connect with customers. While tech hugely improves relevance of a brand experience, she said that brands mustn’t lose sight of the fact that consumers have a wider journey, life, needs and desires.

"Tech approaches an understanding of a human from a mathematical perspective, but there is something more artistic and spiritual in being human that it can’t understand," she said.

Nightingale suggested that humans are still required for brands to create brilliant experiences for consumers. The "beautiful juxtaposition" of technology and humans can help create experiences that might be "unexplainable and untestable" but that tap into the holistic human journey.

Green Room’s Fraser Warren added that one of his biggest challenges is helping brands understand that data and insight shouldn’t just be used for a ‘sell’ – it should be used for wider relationship building. Brands need to understand and strive for more of a value exchange, an "empathy factor". "That’s one point lots of companies have not woken up to," he said. Brands must start from the perspective of their customers’ needs and wants, rather than by thinking about their own needs.

Any company can bring out a new product, but "how it’s done, how it’s delivered and what it means to someone at the end of the day – that’s the killer thing," he said, "That’s what going to set you apart."

For more insights on how to enhance the human experience, listen to the complete podcast below.   

