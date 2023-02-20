How brands and creativity can help save sport's soul

Hemmed in amongst the hardcore tattooed masses of the Milan ultras in the Curva Sud in San Siro, Bill Shankly’s quote about football being more important than life or death sprang to mind.

Whose life and whose death felt unclear at that point. And 90 minutes can be a long time on the Italian terraces.

But when you’re in Milan researching sports fandom, and a serendipitous meeting in a pub leads to an introduction to the ultras and an invitation to the match, well, it’d be rude not to go.

There’s a lot to learn about the changing world of sports fandom and loyalty with people at the edges of it. For the ultras, their sense of identity and belonging, to their teams and their fellow fans, was ramped up to an irrational degree.

They saw themselves as the old guard, the true fans, for whom sport is religion and their place of worship, this temple of football.

We like to learn from people at the extremes. But in sport today, it’s actually in the mainstream where the revolution is happening. The spirit and soul of sport is evolving, bringing with it new opportunities for brands to get involved.

Away from the extremes, more people are now following individual players, rather than teams. There are more ways to engage with sport digitally and, with the increased commercialisation of football and other sports, there’s a feeling that fans are less close to their team, their roots, their sense of place; there’s a need for sport to feel more accessible and personal.

Jump! Innovation has identified five big shifts that point to potential opportunities for brands, sponsors and rights owners.

New faces

According to a YouGov UK study last year for BBC Sport, there was a 19% increase in female fans of women’s football between 2021 and 2022. This shouldn’t come as a surprise.

The success of the Lionesses in Euro 2022, the Women’s Six Nations Rugby and other high-profile wins from Team GB athletes, continues to push things forward.

The Fifa Women’s World Cup in July will be the next big gamechanger for women’s sport. There’s an opportunity for rights holders, sponsors and brands to help fuel this next wave of growth over the next decade through increased visibility, broadcast exposure and brilliant brand content.

New formats

As the battle for people’s time and attention continues to accelerate, sports are responding aggressively. There’s more demand for bitesize content, highlight shows, cut-down on-demand footage.

The live viewing experience is changing, with traditional, linear channels being replaced by digital players, such as DAZN. The traditional live sport windows are being squeezed, with more people focusing more on the unmissable big matches.

This shift has inspired product innovation too. The success of The Hundred shorter format in cricket, six sprint events in Formula One and the anticipation of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods’ TGL Stadium Golf concept are all pointing to opportunities for brands to innovate at a product level.

New funding models

The ownership models in football are changing, with more state-funded clubs, like PSG, Man City and Newcastle, vying for domination. When Mohammed Bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, asked Boris Johnson to intervene in the £300m takeover of Newcastle in 2021, it was further evidence of the lines between politics and sport blurring.

The owners spoke about creating "a consistently successful team that’s regularly competing for major trophies and generates pride across the globe". Success by any means possible.

This strikes an uneasy chord with lots of fans, and we have seen public backlash against the Saudi backed LIV Golf League and Saudi-sponsored Women’s World Cup. Fans talk about a rising desire to for smaller, more local, non-league experiences, away from this end of things. And that might present interesting new opportunities for brands in future.

New formulas

The lines between sport and entertainment continue to blur. Drive to Survive, the F1 show on Netflix, is seen by many as the greatest/most impactful content series of all time.

Nearly three in four fans under 45 attributed the show to their newfound fandom in the sport. With new series in tennis, golf, cycling, rugby all coming soon, it’s proving a new formula for success. There’s an opportunity for brands and sponsors to bring fans behind the scenes because this opens up new ways to enjoy sport.

New future

Technology will continue to shape the future of sport. Esports continues to grow and engage younger fans. The esports market is projected to grow from $1.4bn in 2022 to $9bn by 2028.

The overlap with gaming and betting is giving non-fans new ways to engage with the category. Data analytics, in US sports and football, is opening up new stats-based approaches to fandom.

There’s an opportunity for brands to really lean into this to appeal to a new kind of fan; one that is more analytical and intellectually curious about how it works.

The new landscape of sports fandom will bring the continued blurring of the lines with entertainment and cultural truths.

The best brands and sponsors will continue to transcend the sport and create new ways for fans to experience the product, in more meaningful ways.

And the takeaways from our afternoon with the ultras: get out of dodge before the final whistle and don’t try to crack jokes about Luke Shaw being better than Paolo Maldini.

Lee Geraghty is partner and head of market UK at Jump! Innovation

Picture: Getty Images