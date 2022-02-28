Brands, don’t lose yourself by blindly following consumer trends

For decades market research has helped businesses stay connected and in step with consumer behaviour, guiding commercial strategy, product and marketing decisions.

We now have more data on customers’ wants and needs than could have been imagined just 20 years ago.

Being close to what audiences want, think and feel is essential to remaining relevant and successful.

But with such vast swathes of information, the challenge for brands is to understand consumer trends without losing sight of what the data means for them specifically.

How should they react to many of the forces shaping our world in a way that’s authentic to their own identity? With everyone chasing the same numbers, there’s a risk that businesses either come up with exactly the same answers or try to move in a direction that doesn’t reflect who they are.

The recent debate around business and purpose, what organisations stand for, their approach to societal issues and how this influences their brand positioning is a case in point.

These things matter to consumers but how do you navigate them in a way that feels appropriate and true to the product or service you are selling?

Make the trend yours

Consider female empowerment, an issue at the top of the agenda for many consumers and businesses. It’s an emotive topic and one that will mean different things to different brands. There is huge scope to get it wrong.

The key is to focus on what gives your brand the right to comment. Nike has steered through the debate especially well and in a way that is consistent with what it represents and what consumers expect of it. Its approach is both compelling and fitting, not grafted on.

At a time when there are real efforts to get more girls and women to take up sport, the brand is known for inspiring people to be ambitious, to test their limits, to Just Do It.

In its partnership with Serena Williams, an elite athlete who embodies strength and determination, Nike chose a celebrity who shares its values.

It was able to demonstrate its credibility on a topic that consumers care about, while driving sales by inspiring new and existing customers to get involved in sport.

For L’Oréal Paris, a brand known for glamour, female empowerment takes a different form. Women over 50 are an often overlooked audience in advertising despite having considerable spending power.

L’Oréal’s partnership with Dame Helen Mirren in the “Gold, not old” campaign challenged the notion that beauty has an expiry date, putting a confident, sophisticated older woman centre stage as the consumer face of its brand.

L’Oréal showed its relevance for customers of all ages, building an emotional connection and making them feel good about buying its products.

Nike and L’Oréal identified an important issue for their target audiences while creating campaigns that are individual and unique to their brand identities.

It is no coincidence that Nike and L’Oréal Paris rank in the top 50 most valuable brands globally, at $84bn and $38bn respectively, according to our BrandZ data.

Be human centric and brand centric

Businesses will come under scrutiny when they leap on to trends or causes that jar with what consumers expect from them. That’s not to say that the direction of a brand can never shift.

Consumer attitudes are evolving and organisations need to keep pace with how the world is changing. Sustainability is a prime example. Newer brands may have it in their DNA, it’s what they are about. But others are reshaping themselves to respond to live debates about the climate emergency and reflect consumers’ opinions about businesses’ role within it.

The important thing to remember is that brands should focus on the issues that matter most in their category and align themselves with those issues.

This needs to be gradual and sustained, with teams building momentum in a way that makes sense to customers and helps amplify the essence of the brand.

Every brand wants to be memorable to its customers but by chasing the zeitgeist they shouldn’t lose sight of who they actually are.

It might sound like heresy from a data and consumer insights company, but the numbers are only ever a starting point.

It’s how businesses apply this detailed human knowledge about consumers to their strategic approach and brand expression that really counts. And it will make all the difference.

Lindsay Gorton-Lee is a brand strategy consultant at Kantar UK