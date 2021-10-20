Are brands hitting the right note when they tap up black culture for inspiration?

Black representation in advertising is on the up with brands beginning to tell broader stories and experiment creatively as they look to connect with consumers.

But are these efforts hitting the mark? To celebrate Black History Month, we’ve taken a look at three high-profile campaigns that fall into this genre, examining style, context, language and authenticity to gauge whether the advertisers are getting it right when it comes to diversity and representation

Virgin Media “Faster brings us closer (featuring Lava La Rue)" by Adam & Eve/DDB

Songwriter, visual artist and rapper Lava La Rue features in this ad. It tells a story of a young musicmaker following in the footsteps of her father, in this case a jungle artist from the 1990s.

Although the campaign was promoting fast broadband, it centred on her creativity positioning the Virgin Media’s service as a pivotal tool in her process. The marriage of the story and the product was great to see as well as the key phrase “This is for my daughter/this is for my dad”. This is a huge change as internet service provider ads have tended to focus on family or workplace use.

However, while Lava is amazing, there are many other talented artists who fit the same profile but are often missed for opportunities like this.

We would love to see the campaign expand outside Lava’s story and identify other cultural exchanges, other creative practices and other demographics to reflect the world's digital connections during the pandemic. For example, a writer video-calling their grandma in India or a designer hotspotting their aunt/parent

George at Asda “Arrive like you mean it” by Impero

George at Asda’s 2021 Back to School ad features a group of kids rapping on a drill beat. Drill is heavily led by male artists in the public, but this ad presents a gender-neutral response, with children from different backgrounds representing a diverse society. We’re relieved we didn’t see stereotypical appropriation of the genre’s visual aesthetic. Instead, they are kids simply being kids.

Drill is a genre that has previously been blocked (in-part) from YouTube and other platforms to the point where artists moved to releasing music on adult entertainment sites to avoid bans. Additionally, Skengdo x AM and Digga D have previously received bans from making music, performing and publishing music videos. Yet it seems it’s acceptable for a family brand to use the genre’s DNA to sell school uniforms and accessories.

What does this mean? That it’s OK for big brands to sell their wares using Drill but the climate is less forgiving for the artists. In recognition of this, George at Asda could have lent a hand (or whipped out a credit card) and supported the genre in some way.

Beats by Dre "Flex that clapback"

The campaign, which went viral at the start of the year, was supposed to challenge racial inequality. Perhaps it was supposed to illustrate the tenacity and resilience of young people? Possibly. Equally, it could be highlighting the like-minded people who are reclaiming their social and political voices everyday.

We loved seeing Flo Milli – a new name in the rap-game – feature in a large campaign for Beats. But it seems as though the meaning of “Flex that clapback” and the creative direction might have missed the mark. The implied message is under-communicated and the product is on the backburner when it should have more prevalence in the campaign, considering it is a brand-new affordable wireless earphones from the fairly pricey company.

Daniel Amoakoh and Junior Olomowewe are the founders of Blanguage, a creative agency that aims to create work that is an authentic reflection of black people and black culture