How brands are hoping to score for this year's World Cup

With just a few weeks to go until the planet's biggest sporting competition begins, Campaign looks into what brands are doing to align themselves with the Fifa World Cup football extravaganza in Russia. We'll add new work to this article as we get it in the run-up to the big kick-off on 14 June.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs as new face for Visa global campaign

Zlatan is a character to say the least. Whether he’s viewed as one of the most prolific goal scorers of all time, abusive teammates of all time or made some of the most outlandish comments, most people will have a strong view of the former Manchester United star one way or another. Visa is an official partner of the Fifa World Cup 2018 and has made Zlatan the face of its summer campaign. This controversial personality has a reputation of showing out on the biggest stage win or lose and surely Russia will be no different.

Budweiser wants to "light up" the World Cup

"#LightUpTheWorldCup" is the trending global hashtag that allows taggers a chance to win tickets to the World Cup this summer. Potential 'world cuppers' simply have to add the hashtag and show how they would light up the competition if they got the chance to attend... outside of what Russian football hooligans supposedly have in store for them. Budweiser has been named the official beer and sponsor of the tournament.

Copa90 teams up with Snapchat

Copa90 has teamed up with Snapchat to bring daily stories live from the World Cup this summer. Getting up close and personal with some boisterous fans is what the duo aims to bring to subscribers from the relative comfort of their homes. Copa90 is scouring its extensive fan base to find Snapchat correspondents to report on their World Cup experience which will run for 45 days.

