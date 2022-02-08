Are brands ignoring 16% of the UK population – and a £4.5bn spend?

The killing of George Floyd on 25 May 2020, and the subsequent demonstrations by an estimated 26 million people in the US – plus protests in 60 countries around the world – brought the need for racial equity and change into sharp focus.

The Black Lives Matter movement suddenly went global: The need to do things differently and an acknowledgement of the need for diversity and inclusion were writ large, including in the UK.

Now, almost two years on, how much has really changed? Lydia Amoah, founder and chief executive of culture change agency Backlight, has just published a new version of The Black Pound Report – an update (she calls it a second wave) on her first report in 2018.

Amoah has been driven by her own personal experiences. “Twenty-five years ago, I went into a department store to buy make-up. I struggled to find a shade for my skin tone and asked the assistant for help. Her reply was that they only stocked colours for ‘normal skin’. In that moment, I decided I would work to make sure no-one would ever have that same experience,” Amoah says.

She decided to shine a spotlight on the experiences of multi-ethnic consumers in an attempt to help businesses to understand the behaviour, spending patterns and buying decisions of an underserved consumer market.

The Black Pound Report is designed to “change the way businesses treat their consumers so that everyone is treated with respect and served equally”, Amoah explains.

The latest study, conducted by market research agency Opinium, is based on a survey of 3,500 black, Asian and multi-ethnic consumers in the UK about their purchasing experiences and decisions.

Nearly 70 million people live in the UK, and 16% of them are from multi-ethnic backgrounds. In the London area, the most diverse region in terms of population, that percentage rises to 44%.

“Psychological passing”

According to the report, 13% of multi-ethnic respondents admit they have consciously changed the way they dress and 12% changed the way they spoke to be socially accepted.

Multi-ethnic consumers who are LGBT+ or have a disability are 10% more likely to have adjusted their behaviour when in a store, highlighting the impact of intersectionality.

To describe how multi-ethnic consumers consciously adjust and adapt their behaviour or appearance to feel psychologically or physically safe, Amoah coined the phrase “psychological passing”. This is particularly felt in retail environments, to mitigate against profiling by security staff and shop workers.

Untapped economic power and social influence

Amoah says the report lays bare the “untapped economic power” of the multi-ethnic consumer. It found that the average monthly disposable income of this consumer group in Britain is £375m, equating to £4.5bn annually. In sectors such as travel and health and beauty, the multi-ethnic consumer spends on average 25% more than any other.

But less than a quarter of the audience feel that brands tailor to their needs, nor that advertising reflects them. This is a missed opportunity, given that diversity in advertising is three times more important to multi-ethnic consumers (24%) than white consumers (8%).

Brands also need to represent diversity throughout their entire business. More than a third of black respondents said companies should demonstrate their commitment to diversity and inclusion practices through key messaging and internal HR strategies. Of all those surveyed, 93% expect brands to live up to their responsibilities on diversity and inclusion, compared with 74% of those from a white background.

These are vocal consumers, who champion brands they trust, with 78% saying that if a brand or company impresses them, they will tell their friends, compared with 67% of white consumers. Meanwhile, 59% of multi-ethnic consumers say they are more likely to purchase products from a brand with an inclusive product range.

A slice of the beauty pie

Consumers from multi-ethnic backgrounds spend 25% more on health and beauty products than any other consumer – £230m every month, according to the research.

Yet nearly four in 10 black female shoppers find it hard to access the right cosmetics and skin care, with 22% of all multi-ethnic consumers needing to go to specialist shops for health and beauty products – increasing to 30% for black women.

The research found awareness of brands varied considerably, indicating some had stronger relationships with the multi-ethnic consumer as a result of tailored product offerings and brand communications while others were lagging.

Although the report acknowledges that the beauty industry has “made progress in terms of embracing skin tones, colour, gender, and age”, it highlights opportunities to go further. Three areas stood out: A lack of reflective ads, availability of products and services, and offering a range of ethical choices.

“When there is an audience spending £2.7bn every year on health and beauty products, demonstrating that they want to spend their money with businesses on their high street, why on earth would brands not want a slice of that pie? The Black Pound Report is helping businesses to understand the value of inclusion in the products they create, stock and market,” Amoah says.

If diversity is the new currency, and inclusive engagement increases profitability, why would brands create products, campaigns, or environments that 16% of their demographic might not relate to?

The Black Pound Report in numbers:

£4.5bn British black, Asian and multi-ethnic consumers’ annual disposable income.

British black, Asian and multi-ethnic consumers’ annual disposable income. £1.5bn annual spend on entertainment.

annual spend on entertainment. £2.7bn annual spend on eating and drinking out.

annual spend on eating and drinking out. £1.3bn annual spend on beers, wines and spirits at home.

annual spend on beers, wines and spirits at home. £2.7bn annual spend on health and beauty products.

annual spend on health and beauty products. 93% of multi-ethnic consumers believe brands have a responsibility to approach diversity and inclusion.

of multi-ethnic consumers believe brands have a responsibility to approach diversity and inclusion. 89% of multi-ethnic consumers would consider boycotting a brand if it clashed with their values.

of multi-ethnic consumers would consider boycotting a brand if it clashed with their values. 78% of multi-ethnic consumers stated: “if a brand of company impresses me, I will tell my friends about it”.

of multi-ethnic consumers stated: “if a brand of company impresses me, I will tell my friends about it”. 64% of multi-ethnic consumers buy more Fairtrade products versus 47% of the general population.

of multi-ethnic consumers buy more Fairtrade products versus 47% of the general population. 56% of multi-ethnic consumers state that advertising often helps them make better purchasing decisions.

of multi-ethnic consumers state that advertising often helps them make better purchasing decisions. 39% of black female shoppers stated it is not easy to find cosmetics and skincare for their skin type.

of black female shoppers stated it is not easy to find cosmetics and skincare for their skin type. 38% of black respondents think the most important approach a brand can take to diversity and inclusion is to show commitment through their recruitment policy and training.

For more information, go to: https://www.backlight.uk/black-pound-report