Brands line up to judge outdoor Digital Creative Competition

Brand marketers from Coty, HSBC, Sega and Toyota are among 18 judges who will be selecting winners in the 2021 Digital Creative Competition, run by Ocean Outdoor in partnership with Campaign.

The free-to-enter contest offers entrants the chance to share a £500,000 prize fund and for winning campaigns to be showcased across Ocean’s premium, full-motion, digital out-of-home screens across the UK.

The competition also gives agencies and creatives the chance to secure a slot on the prestigious Piccadilly Lights site in London, operated by Ocean on behalf of Landsec.

Now in its 11th year, after taking a pause in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Digital Creative Competition rewards the best digital out-of-home creative concepts in the UK. Ocean provides assistance to bring winning ideas to life.

Previous competition winners have gone on to win five Cannes Lions, including a silver Outdoor Lion this year for “The old Piccadilly lights” by Anomaly London for Ancestry.

There are two award categories – one for brands and another for charities – and winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on the morning of 14 October.

“This year’s competition is a chance to celebrate the evolution of DOOH and its power as a channel to prime and amplify other media,” Ocean’s head of marketing and events, Helen Haines, said. "To help us do this, we have called upon some of the best creative minds who understand how technology and content engages with audiences in imaginative and immediate ways.”

The 2021 judges are: Rowena Williams, head of UK brand campaigns, HSBC; Susie Thompson, media and communications director, Coty UK; Tom Whiteside, UK sponsorship lead, Toyota (GB); Jo Wallace, creative director, Wunderman Thompson; Ete Davies, CEO, Engine Creative; Matt Goff, CEO, Adam&Eve/DDB; Jim Dyer, product marketing manager, Sega; Andrew Warren, managing partner, Feref; Chris Kenna, founder, Brand Advance; Vicky Fox, chief planning officer, OMD; Gill Reid, partner, head of out of home, Mediacom; Tom Wilkinson, strategy partner, Spark Foundry; James Copley, UK CEO, Talon; Chris Daines, managing director, media investment, Dentsu UK; Chris Marjoram, managing director UK and Europe, Rapport; Alistair MacCallum, CEO UK, Kinetic; Derek Manns, commercial media director, Landsec; and Chris Lynham, UK/Europe head of media and client operations, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.

For more information and to enter, click here.