Emily Tan
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Now brands can manage social experiences on messenger app Viber

Viber, a messenger app owned by Rakuten, has integrated with social media management platform Sprinklr.

Now brands can manage social experiences on messenger app Viber

This is the first time Viber has integrated its app with an enterprise-level social management platform.

This move will let brands analyse interactions with customers on Viber, gleaning actional data to inform customer service and business decisions. 

The app currently has 900 million users worldwide. After Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, Viber is the top-ranked messaging app in more than 10 countries and it has a large market share in Eastern Europe, Russia, the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia.

As the integration is only for public chats, or for chats between customers and brands, however, this is not the path into tracking dark social that brands have been looking for.

Instead, Sprinklr will work across Viber's public accounts for businesses which are currently used by 20,000 brands.

Some brands on Viber include department store Macy's and FC Barcelona.  

"Viber is increasingly becoming a natural place for people around the world to communicate with brands, whether they’re asking a customer care question, commenting on a product or shopping straight from the app," Elizabeth Closmore, global head of product evangelism, Sprinklr, said. 

The integration will enable brands to read and send messages on Viber alongside other channel communications within the Sprinklr platform.

It will also allow brands to automate customer care and manage content efficiently. 

"Brands are constantly seeking innovative and results-driven ways to capture the eyes and ears of consumers, and messaging apps achieve so many of these objectives," Cristina Constandache, vice-president of global partnerships at Viber. "Viber’s integration with Sprinklr creates a joint solution that will be crucial to consumer engagement."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

BRANDS
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation

AGENCY
What's the biggest mistake in hiring creative talent?

Promoted

February 19, 2018

What's the biggest mistake in hiring creative talent?

MEDIA
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Nationwide's 'Sisters' beats Calvin Klein's Kardashians

Promoted

February 16, 2018

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Nationwide's 'Sisters' beats Calvin Klein's Kardashians

MEDIA
Death of the classroom?

Promoted

February 16, 2018

Death of the classroom?