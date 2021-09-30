Brands pledge to put purpose before profit during Campaign event

Brand leaders pledged to put sustainability before profit at Campaign’s first in-person event since the start of the pandemic.

The Breakfast Briefing, in partnership with The Kite Factory, at the Regent Street Cinema in London, focused on purpose in media planning and buying.

Climate change was at the heart of discussions with speakers including Johnty Gray, mass engagement director at Water Aid, and Sophie Broadbent, project manager of the AdGreen Carbon Calculator.

The opening panel included Marina Cheal, chief marketing officer of Cushon, a fintech company focused on carbon-neutral pension invesments, and Jamie Hewitson, UK general manager of Hu Kitchen, a sustainable food-snacking brand.

Cheal said: “Where we can transfer funds into sustainable businesses we will do, but it takes years to change that. So, where we don’t, we pay and offset that out of our own pocket because we want to evidence that we can do it and others should.”

Cushon was founded in 2017 and Cheal said: “It’s possibly unsustainable because as [our] customer base grows, it’s very hard to sustain that kind of strategy but we think that if we can, then others should follow. Profitability is taking a hit in order for us to make a stand in the industry.”

Hu Kitchen is a brand of paleo, dairy-free, gluten-free and soy-free snacks founded in the US in 2012. Hewitson, who joined the business in March this year, touched on ethical supply chains.

He said: “We have consciously sacrificed profit in the past few years. We’ve had to hire two extra people in our supply chain just to make sure it’s the way it should be. It’s the right thing to do but I do think that’s what makes having brand and purpose challenging because they do come at a higher cost and are harder to financially sustain.”

The comments coincided with the launch of the Ad Green Carbon Calculator, which allows agencies and production teams to measure the carbon footprint of their campaign.

The calculator is funded by the AdGreen Levy, which is a recommended 0.25% of the cost to produce an advertising asset; advertisers can volunteer to sign up.

A later panel continued the discussion on purpose and profits. Melda Simon, founder of Little Fires, a sustainability and comms consultancy, said she wanted brands to look at purpose with a long-term lens and to get to a point where “purpose is the driver of profit and it won’t be seen as cynical”.

The discussion around longevity and purpose was also covered by Shannie Mears and Dan Saxby of The Elephant Room, who talked about its relevance to inclusivity.

Mears cited Channel 4’s Black To Front programming and The Guardian’s Gal-dem takeover of its weekend magazine as examples of engaging with minority communities and developing long-term relationships.

Mears said: “The answer to the question, how do we support ethnic-minority media brands [is that] they are no different to white-owned brands, so the actual answer to that question is to work with them.”

She added: “Go and spend time with all the people you would like to be part of your brand. Do it all the time, not just around Black History Month.”

James Smith, UK managing director of The Kite Factory, said: “As brands, purpose has become a key factor in competitiveness. Consumers no longer make a decision based on product and price. They’re assessing what the brand says, does, stands for, and whether it aligns with their beliefs.”