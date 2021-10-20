Simon Gwynn
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Brands have seen £268m profit boost from news brand spend since 2017, study shows

Figure follows 2017 study that said brands were missing out on £3bn profit by underinvesting in news brands.

News brands: better investment has boost profits, study found
News brands: better investment has boost profits, study found

Brands have boosted their profits by £268m over the past four years by optimising their ad spend on news brands, a study from Newsworks has found.

The exact measure used is profit return on investment – the revenue generated by ad campaigns divided by the profit margin of a given client – which gives an indication of the share of the company’s profit delivered by a particular campaign.

The new research, “The bottom line”, was conducted by consultancy Benchmarketing, and analysed 1,012 cases from 2011 to 2020, including during the pandemic. 

It follows a 2017 study called “Planning for profit”, which found that brands were missing out on £3bn of potential profit ROI by underinvesting in news brands.

That figure has since fallen by 9% to £2.7bn – and Newsworks has forecast that it will drop to £2bn by 2025.

Jo Allan, chief executive of Newsworks, said: “It’s great to see an impressive shift in the last few years, despite the knock-on effect of Covid. If advertisers continue to utilise news brands effectively, their bottom lines will only improve. 

“This research offers compelling and tangible evidence for advertisers who are looking to increase profit ROI and benefit from being in brand-safe, quality environments.”

Sally Dickerson, chief effectiveness officer at Benchmarketing, added: “This project is unique in assessing news brands’ role in overall campaign effectiveness. Significantly, it also isolates news brands’ digital spend as a structural factor.

With the rise of misinformation, digital news brands offer an attractive brand-safe environment for advertisers. This research proves that they also deliver solid business returns when utilised at the right level."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Employer Branding Reboot Ebook

Free ebook: Employer branding reboot 2021

Promoted

Added 35 hours ago
2071: The future of work – a creative adventure with Kieron Lewis

2071: The future of work – a creative adventure with Kieron Lewis

Promoted

Added 41 hours ago
FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2020

5 reasons to enter the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards

Promoted

October 13, 2021
2071: The future of work – a creative adventure with David Oku

2071: The future of work – a creative adventure with David Oku

Promoted

October 13, 2021