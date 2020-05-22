Like brands, only shaggier: canine Aldi remake among ITV competition winners

ITV has revealed the winners of its morale-boosting "The people’s ad break" competition, which invited the public to recreate familiar ads from Aldi, Haribo, Honda, Walkers and Weetabix.

Announced at the start of May, the contest saw ITV’s panel of judges – including ITV Creative executive creative director Tony Pipes, MullenLowe outgoing executive creative director Mark Elwood and System1 chief innovation officer Orlando Wood – wade through hundreds of entries, the best of which aired this evening during Britain’s Got Talent.

Kate Waters, competition panelist and director of client strategy and planning at ITV, said: "All of the panel were bowled over by the strength of creativity, initiative and resourcefulness in all the entries."

While the Berrys and Mayers in Chester and Pontefract paired up to parody Haribo’s "Office", created by Quiet Storm in 2014, Cornwall resident Arfa the dog bested the competition by recreating Aldi’s "Like brands" spot on his search for high-quality food.

Sean McGinty, marketing director at Aldi UK, said: "We have been delighted and very impressed to see the creativity demonstrated by the ITV audience in recreating our ads. The nation has always shown a great love of the iconic 'Like brands' TV spots and the response to this initiative has shown that this love lives on."

Hayley Nixon, marketing manager at Haribo UK, added: "Our ads are fun, light-hearted and whatever your age they always raise a smile. We’re thrilled that the winning entry captured all of this and more. It is a fantastic take on our ad with added creativity that makes it hugely relevant to today’s working conditions."

Other winners include Charlie and Rosie from London for their depiction of Honda’s "Cog" (created by Wieden & Kennedy); the James family from south Leicestershire who tackled Walkers’ "Snack stash" (by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO); and Hertfordshire's Turner family, who used their driveway to recreate Weetabix’s "Submarine" by Bartle Bogle Hegarty.

Francesca Theokli, marketing director at Weetabix, said: "At the core of all Weetabix advertising is lighthearted humour and a British charm, and this entry ticked all the boxes. Who needs a Royal Navy submarine when you have creative minds and a bit of imagination?"

Earlier this week, ITV released a series of animations to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.